The Simpsons is an animated sitcom created by Matt Groening, with James L. Brooks and Sam Simon. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the series offers a satirical look at American life, culture, and society through sharp humor and parody.

At its core, the show follows the Simpson family: Homer, a clumsy nuclear safety inspector; Marge, a devoted homemaker; their mischievous son Bart; intelligent daughter Lisa; and baby Maggie, alongside their pets Santa’s Little Helper and Snowball II.

The Simpsons has spanned decades of television, offering a blend of humor, satire, and heart that has made it a cultural landmark. With over 30 seasons to choose from, certain eras stand out for their storytelling and memorable episodes.

Here is a list of ten best seasons of The Simpsons.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

10 best seasons of The Simpsons

10) Season 22

A still from the TV show (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

The Simpsons has been on the air for decades, with many seasons standing out for their mix of humor and inventive storytelling. Season 11 is often seen as a shift in tone, but later years still managed to recapture some of the spirit that defined the show’s early success.

Season 22 in particular showed fresh ambition with experimental episodes like the musical-themed Elementary School Musical. It also offered moments, such as Homer is the Father, where Homer tries to reconnect with a daughter he never knew.

While not as iconic as the earliest seasons, it delivered enough memorable episodes to make it worth revisiting.

9) Season 1

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

The first season of The Simpsons quickly established the core elements that set it apart from other sitcoms of the time. Its animated format provided space for parody and satire of suburban American life.

The premiere, Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire, introduced this balance by focusing on the family’s struggles during the holidays.

Season 1 also delivered early highlights such as Krusty Gets Busted, which placed the spotlight on Krusty the Clown after he is framed for a crime, and Life on the Fast Lane, which followed Marge as she contemplates a potential affair.

8) Season 10

A still from The Simpsons (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Season 10 is frequently regarded as the final installment from The Simpsons’ peak era. While season 9 revealed early cracks with the divisive episode The Principal and the Pauper, which altered Principal Skinner’s backstory, its successor largely maintained the writing and humor that defined the show’s best years.

Highlights of season 10 include Thirty Minutes Over Tokyo, where the family travels abroad and comically encounters cultural differences in Japan, and Mayored to the Mob, featuring a standout guest appearance by Mark Hamill, who plays both himself and an unlikely bodyguard trainer.

Though the season marked the end of an era, it showed that the series was still capable of delivering comedic moments.

7) Season 2

A still from The Simpsons (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Season 2 of The Simpsons refined the show’s animation and expanded its storytelling, focusing on satire and the family dynamic.

Episodes often highlighted the emotional connections within the household, as seen in Bart vs. Thanksgiving, where Bart learns the value of making amends with Lisa.

The season also introduced flashback storytelling in The Way We Was, which revisited Homer and Marge’s early relationship and showed the roots of their long-lasting bond. This format became a recurring device for exploring the family’s history.

Other standout episodes include Lisa’s Substitute, where Lisa develops admiration for her teacher, Mr. Bergstrom, in one of the show’s most heartfelt storylines. Through wit and comedy, season 2 showed the series’ growing range and ambition.

6) Season 3

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Season 3 of The Simpsons is the only season altered when the series was added to Disney+, with the premiere episode Stark Raving Dad removed due to its guest appearance by Michael Jackson.

The rest of the season delivered some of the show’s most enduring episodes, including Flaming Moe’s, where Moe enjoys brief success from a secret cocktail, and Homer at the Bat, which featured multiple Major League Baseball stars in a story about teamwork and competition.

5) Season 6

A still from The Simpsons (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Season 6 of The Simpsons closed with one of its boldest episodes, Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part One.

Inspired by the iconic Dallas cliffhanger, the story threw Springfield into chaos after Mr. Burns was mysteriously shot, leaving nearly every character as a suspect. The mystery carried over into the next season, creating one of television’s most talked-about animated cliffhangers.

Beyond its finale, the season delivered several standout episodes. Homer Badman offered biting commentary on media sensationalism as Homer faced false accusations of harassment, leading to public outrage and scrutiny.

4) Season 7

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Season 7 opened by concluding the mystery left unresolved in the previous finale with Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part Two, finally disclosing the identity of the shooter.

The season also featured standout episodes such as Homer the Smithers, where Homer temporarily takes on Smithers’ role as Mr. Burns’ assistant, with predictably disastrous results.

Season 7 stood out for its focus on Springfield’s wider community, most memorably in 22 Short Films About Springfield. Inspired by Pulp Fiction, the anthology presented interconnected vignettes that broadened the show’s scope and showcased the writers’ creativity.

3) Season 5

A still from The Simpsons (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Among the many recurring figures in The Simpsons, few are as menacing as Sideshow Bob, the disgraced former partner of Krusty the Clown who evolves into a would-be murderer.

His obsession with killing Bart reaches its height in Cape Feare, a season 5 standout that cleverly parodies Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear while placing the Simpson family in genuine peril.

Season 5 showcased standout episodes like Deep Space Homer, where Homer improbably joins a NASA mission, and Homer’s Barbershop Quartet, which reimagines him as a brief musical star.

2) Season 8

A still from The Simpsons (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Throughout its run, The Simpsons has experimented with crossover episodes, but season 8 delivered one of the most memorable with The Springfield Files.

Featuring guest appearances by Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reprising their roles from The X-Files, the episode follows Homer as he becomes entangled in what appears to be an alien encounter that mixes satire with science-fiction intrigue.

Season 8 continued the show’s pop culture parodies with You Only Move Twice, a James Bond spoof where Homer unknowingly works for a supervillain. The episode blends spy-genre satire with the absurdity of Homer’s everyday life, making it a standout of the season.

1) Season 4

A still from the TV show (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Season 4 is often regarded as one of the finest achievements in television, distinguished by its remarkable consistency across all 22 episodes.

Conan O’Brien made a lasting mark on season 4 with Marge vs. The Monorail, where Lyle Lanley convinces Springfield to invest in a doomed transit system. The episode remains one of the show’s most memorable parodies of civic mismanagement.

Another highlight, Last Exit to Springfield, offers biting satire on corporate power and labor disputes as Homer unexpectedly rises to union leader and secures the workers’ dental plan.

These episodes showcase the cultural relevance that defined season 4 as a landmark in the series.

Interested viewers can watch The Simpsons on Disney+ as the show gets renewed for new seasons.

