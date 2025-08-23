Conjuring The Last Rites in Fortnite: UEFN map code and how to play

Conjuring The Last Rites in Fortnite is a new major update in the popular horror UEFN map named Paranormal. This is an official collaboration between @ItsBlind and Warner Bros to celebrate the upcoming movie Conjuring The Last Rites, which will be the final installment in this movie franchise. It's a first-person horror map full of chilling scenes, scary jumpscares, and some familiar faces.On that note, here's everything you need to know about Conjuring The Last Rites in Fortnite.Conjuring The Last Rites in Fortnite: Everything you need to knowFor clarification, this is not an official collaboration with Epic Games. It's a fan-made project in UEFN that is endorsed by Warner Bros. Nonetheless, it's a fun and unique map that might be worth checking out if you are looking for something out of the classic battle royale genre.UEFN map codeConjuring Paranormal Horror in Fortnite (Image via SK Gaming || Epic Games)Here's a step-by-step guide to play Conjuring The Last Rites in Fortnite:Click the search icon in the top left of the main menu.Paste the following UEFN code: 1313-1132-5979.The exact name of the map would be &quot;Conjuring | Paranormal [Horror]&quot;.Press the yellow Select button and wait for the map to load.The game uses custom textures and lighting, so it can take a while to load. Additionally, it is highly recommended to play the game in High or Epic settings if your PC can handle it.How to playPlaying the game (Image via SK Gaming || Epic Games)You take the role of a vlogger who likes to investigate abandoned houses to find paranormal activities. We stumble upon a decayed house that looks worth exploring. There are various simple puzzles that help you open new areas of the map. At first, it resembles a simple old house, but as we progress, the hauntings grow stronger.You will find various references from the Conjuring movies, with Annabelle and the Nun playing a major part in the narrative. There are no weapons or sprinting mechanisms, as the game completely focuses on a slow-paced and chilling horror experience in first-person. It's recommended to keep the volume lower than usual, as there are multiple loud jump scares. Interestingly, you earn about 10,000 XP for every jumpscare. The full playthrough lasts around 30 minutes.That’s everything you need to know about Conjuring The Last Rites in Fortnite. The movie will officially release on September 5, 2025, and this map is a great way to get an idea of what to expect from the movie.Read more articles here:How to visit McDonaldland in Fortnite7 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, rankedHow to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards for free