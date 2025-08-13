How to visit McDonaldland in Fortnite

McDonald’s has introduced McDonaldland in Fortnite to celebrate the return of Ronald McDonald and other classic characters from the franchise after nearly two decades. This new island has been launched alongside the McDonaldland Adult Meal, which includes a secret code that you can use to access a unique location on the UEFN map.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about McDonaldland in Fortnite.

Note: Potential spoilers ahead, read at your own discretion.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

How to visit the secret location of McDonaldland in Fortnite

The McDonaldland island in Fortnite is a giant amusement park, which is perfect for relaxing and having fun with your friends. There are no weapons or health bars, making it a safe place if you want to step away from the usual battle modes.

Ad

Trending

McDonaldland entrance (Image via SK Gaming || Epic Games)

There are many mini-games and activities to explore on this map. You can harvest giant French fries and collect smoothes for XP, climb a massive mountain, and race around with dirt bikes. The more you play, the higher your rank climbs, and you unlock even more activities. The highest rank is Mayor McCheese VP.

Ad

Here's the UEFN map code to join the island:

Visit McDonaldland: 8640-2715-9839

If you have purchased the McDonaldland Adult Meal, you should have received an email from McDonald's. It will include a secret code that unlocks a hidden area in the map.

Here's the code:

Fortnite McDonaldland secret code: 081225

Secret location of McDonaldland in Fortnite (Image via SK Gaming || Epic Games)

If you're wondering where to use it, look to your right from the starting spawn point, and you will find a floating red mark with a white question mark. Keep following the flag until you reach a mountain with many warning signs along the way. Keep climbing until you find a locked entrance surrounded by several stop signs and other warnings.

Ad

Inside the entrance, you will discover a secret laboratory filled with strange experiments and Easter eggs. You can also unlock a free pair of boots and a guitar. However, do note that these items can not be used on the main Fortnite map.

That’s everything we know about visiting McDonaldland in Fortnite.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More