How to visit McDonaldland in Fortnite

McDonald’s has introduced McDonaldland in Fortnite to celebrate the return of Ronald McDonald and other classic characters from the franchise after nearly two decades. This new island has been launched alongside the McDonaldland Adult Meal, which includes a secret code that you can use to access a unique location on the UEFN map.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about McDonaldland in Fortnite.
Note: Potential spoilers ahead, read at your own discretion.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
How to visit the secret location of McDonaldland in Fortnite
The McDonaldland island in Fortnite is a giant amusement park, which is perfect for relaxing and having fun with your friends. There are no weapons or health bars, making it a safe place if you want to step away from the usual battle modes.
There are many mini-games and activities to explore on this map. You can harvest giant French fries and collect smoothes for XP, climb a massive mountain, and race around with dirt bikes. The more you play, the higher your rank climbs, and you unlock even more activities. The highest rank is Mayor McCheese VP.
Here's the UEFN map code to join the island:
- Visit McDonaldland: 8640-2715-9839
If you have purchased the McDonaldland Adult Meal, you should have received an email from McDonald's. It will include a secret code that unlocks a hidden area in the map.
Here's the code:
- Fortnite McDonaldland secret code: 081225
If you're wondering where to use it, look to your right from the starting spawn point, and you will find a floating red mark with a white question mark. Keep following the flag until you reach a mountain with many warning signs along the way. Keep climbing until you find a locked entrance surrounded by several stop signs and other warnings.
Inside the entrance, you will discover a secret laboratory filled with strange experiments and Easter eggs. You can also unlock a free pair of boots and a guitar. However, do note that these items can not be used on the main Fortnite map.
That’s everything we know about visiting McDonaldland in Fortnite.
Read more related articles here:
- Fortnite pro Peterbot apologizes after being caught using racial slurs
- 7 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, ranked
- How to get Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Twitch launch rewards for free