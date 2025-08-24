10 longest-running movie franchises that will have you hooked forever

Long-running movie franchises have essentially been instrumental in shaping Hollywood, captivating audiences for decades with their stories and characters. They have spanned several generations, throwing in adventures, mysteries, and iconic heroes to their ever-growing cinematic universes.

Ad

Some of the longest-standing movie franchises include James Bond, which started in 1962, and Godzilla, which began in 1954; films from these franchises continue to roll out in the present.

Similarly, the Batman franchise originated in 1966, and it has been rebooted several times. Yet another example is Planet of the Apes, which dates back to 1968 and new films are being produced even today.

This demonstrates how movie franchises evolve while simultaneously keeping their legacy alive to keep audiences engaged throughout varying periods.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Harry Potter, The MCU, and 8 other longest-running movie franchises of all time

1) Fast & Furious

Still from Fast Five (Image via Universal)

The Fast and Furious series has been going for well over 22 years, the first being released in 2001 and the latest, Fast X, in 2023. The series has 10 main films within it, as well as a series of short films and a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. The series revolves around street racing, heists, and spy work, gradually scaling up over the years to grander action and international stakes.

Ad

Some main actors to feature throughout the series are Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, and Jordana Brewster. This saga explores themes of family, loyalty, and an adventure storyline while still having fast cars and fast-paced action as its focal point. The next one in the series, Fast X: Part 2 or Fast & Furious 11, will be seen in 2027, thus continuing the franchise’s years-long tenure in mainstream cinema.

2) Harry Potter

Ad

Still from Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Harry Potter film series spans several years, beginning in 2001 when it launched Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The main series ended with the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Ad

The series consists of eight movies, with actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as part of the main cast. In addition to the main installments, the Fantastic Beasts spin-off series has expanded the Wizarding World, having made multiple releases since 2016.

A future HBO Max series will explore the world in greater depth. The Harry Potter series has attracted large audiences because it has fantasy stories, friendship, the coming-of-age experience, and the battle between good and evil. It is a powerful cultural icon, fostering sustained interest through the creation of new stories and expanded universe.

Ad

3) James Bond

Still from Casino Royale (Image via MGM Amazon)

One of the longest-running film franchises is the James Bond series, spanning nearly 61 years after the initial one, Dr. No, in 1962. The series has 25 official films by the production house Eon, starring six actors who played Bond. They include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. The latest one, No Time to Die, was released in 2021.

Ad

The series centers on the British MI6 spy 007 as he performs missions in espionage, action, and intrigue around the world. The series draws the audience to its timeless characters, iconic antagonists, high-stakes stories, and the blend of action and grace.

The films, spanning years, holds a mirror to its evolving cinematic flair in connecting the generations of audiences through the decades. After the current rights holder for the Bond franchise, MGM, was acquired by Amazon, talks of casting a new actor in the role of the iconic spy have resurfaced.

Ad

4) Star Wars

Still from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (Image via Disney+)

The Star Wars saga has spanned almost 50 years since the initial trilogy, which began in 1977. The series, over the years, saw an addition with the prequel trilogy, from 1999 to 2005, which explored the ascendancy of the character Anakin Skywalker. Subsequently, the sequel trilogy (2015–2019) came as a continuity of the Skywalker saga with new protagonists.

Ad

The total number stands at 12 theatrical releases, which includes spin-offs like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. With acting by Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Ewan McGregor, and Daisy Ridley, the saga persists due to its mammoth scope, memorable characters, and a richly constructed galaxy far, far away.

5) Godzilla

Still from Godzilla Minus One (Image via Toho)

The Godzilla franchise has been a movie institution for over 70 years, beginning with the original in 1954. The franchise has over 30 Japan-made movies, along with different American versions. The franchise has starred actors such as Akira Takarada, Takashi Shimura, Matthew Broderick, and Ken Watanabe.

Ad

Famed for the iconic huge monster battles and its social and environmental introspection, Godzilla has sustained popularity due to its evolving stories and gripping pictures. Godzilla has developed an on-screen rivalry with another long-running franchise player, King Kong, over the years, establishing its relevance in pop culture.

The series's combinations of thrilling action sequences and symbolic monster lore have maintained its broad mainstream popularity across different audience generations.

6) King Kong

Still from King Kong 2005 (Image via Universal Pictures)

King Kong has rung up a near century-long tenure across screens, with its inception with the pioneering 1933 film. The series that has boasted more than a dozen installments has undergone the black-and-white era and is still going strong with modern technology, making it a blockbuster affair, with movies like Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Ad

Throughout the long history of the franchise, it has seen some of its biggest superstars, such as Fay Wray, Naomi Watts, Jack Black, and Brian Tyree Henry, grace its franchises. The forceful adventure and heartwarming stories that are about the giant ape have drawn audiences closer, aside from epic monster battles.

Generation by generation, King Kong somehow re-innovates itself, remaining current and highly suspenseful even with new and old generations of fans.

Ad

7) The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Still from Avengers: Endgame (Image via Disney+)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, has been thrilling fans since 2008, making it one of the longest-running franchises at more than 17 years old. With over 30 interconnected movies and some hit Disney+ series, it is a bona fide blockbuster phenomenon.

Ad

The franchise includes big-name stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Chadwick Boseman, starring in unforgettable roles. The world of Disney+ series just keeps growing with shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Ms. Marvel.

Fans are drawn into the mix of the MCU's dynamic characters, thrilling stories, and the smooth manner its movies and TV series are woven together over time.

8) Jurrasic Park

Still from Jurassic Park (Image via Disney+)

The Jurassic Park film first thundered onto screens in 1993 and the franchise just keeps discovering newer ways of generating enthusiasm. Spanning thirty-something years and eight movies, ranging from the original greats, through the more action-oriented Jurassic World installments, to the latest release of Jurassic World: Rebirth, the excitement of watching dinosaurs loose upon contemporary Earth never grows stale.

Ad

Household names such as Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard have all contributed to molding the franchise. And now decorated actors like Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali have joined the fray. With science-run-amok, and awe and suspense, the movies continue to appeal to fans who can’t get enough of dinosaurs.

9) Transformers

Still from Transformers: Age of Extinction (Image via Paramount)

Since its 2007 debut, the Transformers franchise has provided fans with nearly 20 years of action-packed robot battles. With seven films out now, it provides the epic fight of good Autobots versus evil Decepticons. The movies have added leading actors like Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, and Hailee Steinfeld, blending human narrative with car mayhem.

Ad

The franchise appeals through its sparkling special effects, innovative robot designs, and narrative-driven stories of action, which couple human and machine versus apocalypse-level menaces. The high-octane pairing has allowed Transformers to have long-term fan support over the decades.

10) Friday the 13th

Still from Friday The 13th (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Friday the 13th series has been one of the staples of horror for more than 40 years, beginning with its initial release in 1980. The series comprises 12 movies based on the feared slayer, Jason Voorhees. Various actors, including Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Kane Hodder, and Derek Mears, have portrayed the characters throughout the long course of the series.

Ad

Famous for its suspenseful plot, legendary hockey-masked menace, and slasher frights, the series has had a devoted body of fans. Its combination of frightening settings, jump scares, and classic villainy has stood the test of time, continuing to entertain audiences and contribute to the horror genre.

These ten franchises have stood the test of time, captivating audiences across generations. Their lasting appeal lies in unforgettable characters, epic storytelling, and constant reinvention. Whether through new installments or expanding universes, they continue to hold viewers’ attention and promise many more years of cinematic adventure ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diwakar Mathur Diwakar Mathur is a writer at Sportskeeda who covers timeless content. A Mass Media graduate, he has three years of experience working around films and television, including one of the top OTT platforms.



Diwakar strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by conducting proper research and understanding every aspect surrounding a particular topic to ensure that the right information reaches the public. He loves writing as well as offering his opinion about the shows and movies he watches, fulfilling the need to express his thoughts after watching impactful media. He also runs his movie review blog in his free time.



Diwakar's favorite celebrity is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whom he admires for being a great entertainer who gives his all in every profession he pursues. When not writing, Diwakar enjoys catching up on the latest movies and shows he has missed and tries to read one book a month. Know More