10 best fighters from the ‘Star Wars’ universe

It is no secret that Star Wars has introduced several powerful characters over the years. Given the overarching good versus bad storyline, all of the franchise's offerings have presented duels and battles in some form or another. And so, fans have likely seen their favorite Star Wars characters use their preferred sabers to stand their ground against intimidating adversaries, on more than one occasion.

But, it is important to remember that some Star Wars characters earned the title of "skilled fighter" even without being a part of any on-screen fight scene. This happens mainly when the character's legacy is connected to terrifying stories from past battles. In the Star Wars universe, the characters with a strong connection to the Force, high IQ and resourcefulness in battle tend to fare better in epic duels.

In this list, we take a look at some of the best Star Wars fighters who never back down in a fight.

Disclaimer: This piece contains the writer's opinion, and individual opinions may vary.

Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan Kenobi and eight other Star Wars characters who aren't easy to defeat in battle

10) The Stranger alias Qimir

The Stranger wears a helmet that sports a frightful grin (Image via Official Website)

Fans of the franchise first met this Star Wars character, portrayed by Manny Jacinto, in The Acolyte, which premiered on Disney+ last year. There is a lot of mystery surrounding the Stranger as not much is known about his past, but it is revealed that he was once the apprentice of Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh.

He trained Mae Aniseya in the ways of the Dark Side and accompanied her in her quest by adopting the fake identity of a smuggler named "Qimir". The Stranger's fighting abilities came to the forefront when he had to face the Jedi on Khofar. Even though he was outnumbered, he still managed to eliminate all but one.

The Stranger wields a lightsaber with a detachable shoto blade and wears a helmet made of cortosis that fares well against the Force and lightsabers.

9) Rey Skywalker

Rey was abandoned as a child on Jakku (Image via Official Website)

This character, portrayed by Daisy Ridley, is first introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Her life changed drastically after coming across BB-8, a Resistance astromech.

As compared to many of the other characters on this list, Rey doesn't have as much battle experience, but it is evident from the start that she can inherently control the Force, a feat that not many can boast of. Also, it cannot be ignored that she trained under Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa.

Her connection with Kylo Ren was established early on, and she tried to convince him to turn from the Dark Side. However, she became disillusioned when Kylo proposed that they should create a new galactic order together. She is one of the few Star Wars characters who duelled Kylo and lived to tell the tale.

8) Ahsoka Tano

Star Wars: Ahsoka, based on this character, contains eight episodes to date (Image via Official Website)

Star Wars fans are well acquainted with Ahsoka Tano because the character had appeared in several animated films and series of the franchise before making her live-action debut. Even though Ahsoka had a voiceover cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), fans first saw the live-action version in the second season of The Mandalorian, wherein she was portrayed by Rosario Dawson.

Once a Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka has plenty of battle experience. She is one of the few Star Wars characters who uses two lightsabers in battle. Ahsoka has an acrobatic style of fighting that tends to give her an upper hand during duels. The fact that she could go up against Darth Maul when she was just a teenager and come out victorious says a lot about her fighting skills.

7) Mace Windu

Mace Windu was a member of the Jedi High Council (Image via Official Website)

Portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson in the feature films, Mace Windu is considered one of the most proficient duelists in the Star Wars universe. In fact, many believe that his powers are second only to Yoda. Given that he is one of the most distinctive members of the Jedi Order, it is not surprising that he weilds a saber containing a plasma blade of amethyst, which can be spotted from a mile away.

When Mace Windu has to fight against Sith, he can use his influence over the Dark Side to his advantage. In his fight against Sheev Palpatine, it is evident that he can easily hold his own. He even managed to overpower the Sith Lord and would have eliminated him if a desperate Anakin hadn't stepped in.

However, it is unclear whether Mace Windu's unique fighting style would have the same effect against experienced Jedi.

6) Kylo Ren

Kylo shared a connection with Rey called a "Force dyad" (Image via Official Website)

First introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this Star Wars character has been portrayed on screen by Adam Driver. Born to Han Solo and Leia Organa, he initially used the name Ben Solo but changed it to Kylo after being seduced to the Dark Side by Snoke.

In the battlefield, he is a force to be reckoned with because he has learnt techniques from both sides. Also, given his lineage, it is a given that Kylo's connection to the Force is strong.

Kylo won most of the duels that he was involved in, which included high-stakes fights with his father and the powerful Snoke. His only drawback was that he faced many mental turmoils due to the clash between his inherent goodness and his thirst for power.

5) Obi-Wan Kenobi

In the TV series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor plays the titular character (Image via Official Website)

This well-known Star Wars character has been portrayed by two actors on screen. Alec Guinness played Obi-Wan in the original trilogy, while the same character was portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the prequel films. It takes a certain level of expertise to be regarded as a Jedi Master, and Obi-Wan didn't just mentor any Jedi, he helped the one and only Luke Skywalker gain control over the Force.

It is important to remember that Obi-Wan's natural power isn't as strong as compared to some of the more powerful Jedi and Sith Lords in the Star Wars universe, but he always leveled the playing field with his training and discipline. Even though he couldn't defeat Count Dooku, Obi-Wan defeated Darth Maul on several occasions and even won against the powerful Darth Vader twice.

4) Darth Vader

Star Wars fans were shocked when Vader was revealed to be Luke Skywalker's father (Image via Official Website)

An iconic movie villain, Darth Vader, is one of the most popular Star Wars characters. He started as Anakin Skywalker and mastered dueling at a young age. Many of the other characters in the franchise cited Anakin as one of the few Jedi who rarely lost any battles.

After he was lured to the Dark Side, he received his cybernetic enhancements and armor. He also used Jar'Kai during combat when necessary. It isn't easy to defeat Count Dooku in a one-on-one duel, but Darth Vader was able to claim victory so easily that it felt like child's play.

It is unfortunate that his epic loss against Obi-Wan Kenobi mars his otherwise impressive record, but it must be remembered that the Jedi Master was well-versed with his fighting style, which did give him a leg-up.

3) Luke Skywalker

Luke trained as a Jedi Knight under Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda (Image via Official Website)

It is an accepted fact in the Star Wars universe that Luke Skywalker is one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. The character was first introduced in the original Star Wars trilogy, wherein he was portrayed by Mark Hamill. Luke was just what the fans wanted to see in a hero figure - courageous, adept and compassionate. The fact that he had a strong moral compass added to his appeal.

Like his father, Luke possessed a strong connection to the Force. He could utilize his raw powers fruitfully because he was willing to give time to research and experimentation. It is important to keep in mind that Luke received very little training, but still managed to become one of the best duelists the galaxy had ever seen.

Luke came out victorious against many menacing opponents, including Darth Vader and Snoke, who had once revealed that Luke was the one responsible for his shattered face.

2) Yoda

Frank Oz voiced Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back (Image via Official Website)

This Jedi Master's name is held in high regard within the Star Wars universe because of his strong connection to the Force and having trained Jedi for over 800 years. In fact, it is Yoda who trained Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker, both with impressive battle reputations. Also, the fact that he served as the Grand Master of the Jedi Council says a lot about his intelligence and decision-making.

On multiple occasions, Yoda showcased his fighting capabilities and was one of the few Star Wars characters who could take on multiple powerful opponents at once. In his duel with Count Dooku, he took charge early on and forced Dooku to go on the defensive. Had he not fled, Dooku would have been defeated that day.

Yoda's fight with Darth Sidious is also quite memorable. Yoda held his ground, and for a while, it seemed like he could find a way through, but eventually Sidious used the Force to overpower him.

1) Darth Sidious

Dark Sidious is the one who masterminded the Clone Wars (Image via Official Website)

Darth Sidious is the Sith name of Sheev Palpatine, a menacing Star Wars character who first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back (1980). Ian McDiarmid portrays the character in the feature films.

It is no secret that Star Wars has its fair share of dark characters, but Darth Sidious claims the top spot. Evil to the core, he uses suffering and hatred to fuel his strength. Because of his powerful connection to the Force, he uses various Force powers that even many Jedi masters haven't been able to master.

He strikes fear into his enemy's heart with his deadly Force lightning. It wasn't only designed to kill but also to torture his victims. His terrifying reputation is a result of his victories over reputable duelists and his firm control over other powerful Sith Lords.

Star Wars fans would agree that these memorable characters have the skill and ability to give their opponents a hard time in battle.

