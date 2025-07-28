Star Trek: Starfleet Academy trailer brings together the best and brightest from across the galaxy

The official trailer of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was released at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Fans were also introduced the the new cast, leading the original series. The show is the 12th series in the Star Trek franchise and will follow the events of Star Trek: Discovery, which aired on Paramount+ from 2017 to 2024.

The sci-fi series is set to release on Paramount+ in early 2026, to coincide with Star Trek's 60th anniversary. It is created by Gaia Violo, with Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serving as the showrunners. Among the show's executive producers are Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, in addition to Kurtzman, Landau, and Violo.

The official synopsis of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy reads:

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set in the 32nd century, and follows a new class of young cadets training to be officers, who are bound together by a shared dream of "hope and optimism." The series will relaunch the titular educational institution located outside of San Francisco after more than 120 years. It will showcase the main campus as well as the main starship, the U.S.S. Athena.

Variety reported that the sci-fi adventure series was greenlit in March 2023. It went into production at the Pinewood Toronto Studios in Toronto, Canada, from August 2024 to February 2025.

The upcoming series will have 10 episodes, with the first two episodes being directed by Alex Kurtzman. The first episode is written by Gaia Violo, and the second episode is co-written by Noga Landau and Jane Maggs.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will debut on Paramount+ sometime in early 2026. The series was renewed for a second season in October 2024, as per Variety, and is scheduled to begin production on August 27, 2025.

Meet the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Kerrice Brooks is set to appear in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Image via StarTrek.com)

The cast list of the upcoming sci-fi series includes a mix of young actors as well as returning stars from the Star Trek franchise.

Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir, a human Starfleet cadet

Karim Diané as Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who aspires to become a medical officer

Kerrice Brooks as Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, a holographic Starfleet Academy cadet

George Hawkins as Darem Reymi, a Starfleet Academy cadet from the Khionian species

Bella Shepard as Genesis Lythe, a Starfleet Academy cadet from the Dar-Sha species

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Starfleet Academy cadet from the Betazoid species

Robert Picardo as The Doctor, Starfleet Academy's holographic teacher, who is 900 years old

Tig Notaro as Jett Reno, an engineer from the USS Discovery

Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance, the commander-in-chief and admiral of Starfleet

Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar hybrid and the chancellor’s First Officer

Paul Giamatti as Nus Braka, a Klingon/Tellarite hybrid with connections to one of the cadets

Holly Hunter as Captain Nahla Ake, the half-Lanthanite chancellor of Starfleet Academy and captain of the USS Athena

Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, a Starfleet Academy instructor who served on the USS Discovery

Becky Lynch as a member of a Starfleet bridge crew

Scott Blachar as Sullivan

The other cast members include Tatiana Maslany, Rebecca Quin, Solen Morales, Dorothy A. Atabong, and Katie Ready-Walters

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

