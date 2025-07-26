Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 will premiere on July 31, 2025, at 12 am PT on Paramount+. The episode will continue to look at how Captain Pike and his crew's relationships are changing and the problems they are facing. In episode 3, Dr. M'Benga's secret is revealed, making the mystery surrounding Captain Batel's Gorn infection even deeper.Episode 4 will probably introduce new characters, show more character growth, and wrap up some ongoing plots.The plot of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 centers on Captain Pike and his crew tackling various challenges in space. As the team looks for a cure for Captain Batel's Gorn disease in episode 3, they have to fight off Klingon zombies. It is revealed what M'Benga has been hiding, and Lt. Ortegas is still having trouble with PTSD from a past Gorn encounter.In episode 4, Captain Batel's decision to merge with Gorn DNA will be explored, and the possible effects of this permanent change will be shown. Lt. Ortegas will deal with her PTSD and the effects of her encounter with the Gorn.When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zonesStar Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 is set to release on July 31, 2025, at 12 am PT. As always, Paramount+ will drop the new episode at different times depending on one's region.Here's a breakdown of the release time across major time zones:RegionRelease Date and DayTimePacific Time (PT)July 31, 2025, Thursday12 amEastern Time (ET)July 31, 2025, Thursday3 amUK (BST)July 31, 2025, Thursday8 amCentral European Time (CET)July 31, 2025, Thursday9 amIndia (IST)July 31, 2025, Thursday12:30 pmAustralia (AEST)July 31, 2025, Thursday5 pmStar Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. In the United States, Paramount+ offers several subscription packs: Paramount+ Essential costs $7.99 a month, and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME costs $12.99 a month.How many episodes are left in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?With season 3 consisting of 10 episodes, fans can look forward to 6 more episodes after episode 4. Each episode continues to expand on the characters' personal growth and thrilling adventures, making the remaining episodes something to eagerly anticipate.A brief recap for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 3Captain Pike and Dr. M'Benga go on a dangerous mission to the planet Kenfori, which is in disputed Klingon space, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 3, titled Shuttle to Kenfori.They are looking for the Chimera Blossom, which is a very rare plant that might be able to heal Captain Batel's Gorn infection. But their mission goes dark when they come across a group of Klingon zombies and are confronted by Bytha, the angry daughter of someone M'Benga used to hurt.As Pike and M'Benga deal with these problems, M'Benga's dark secret about killing Klingon Ambassador Dak'Rah comes out. At the same time, Lt. Ortegas does not follow orders because of how traumatic her Gorn encounter was, which gets her suspended.At the end of the episode, Batel agrees to a risky treatment that could mix her DNA with that of the Gorn. Pike is worried about what might happen because of this.Major events to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 (speculative)The episode will probably go into more detail about Batel's choice to change into a hybrid of human and Gorn DNA and look at the mental and physical effects of this permanent process.Lt. Ortegas will have to deal with her PTSD from the Gorn encounter after she is suspended. Viewers can expect to see more of her inner struggles and how they affect her relationships with the crew.Episode 4 will continue to look into Pike and M'Benga's relationship by putting them on a new mission that will test their trust and ability to work together even more.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4 will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting July 31, 2025.