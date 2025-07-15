Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 release date, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 marks the return of Captain Pike and his crew on the U.S.S. Enterprise for another adventurous season in July 2025. After leaving viewers with several unanswered questions at the end of the second season, the new season is set to explore more characters and their journey ahead.

Starring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, and Christina Chong, among others, the series is expanding the Star Trek franchise as a spinoff to the original series since 2022.

Fans of the franchise will be able to watch all-new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 starting July 17, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+.

Where to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to delve into the U.S.S. Enterprise crew's galactic explorations and expeditions. It will trace how everything came down to the original series (1966-1969). The viewers in the US will be able to catch the weekly episode releases of the new season exclusively on Paramount+.

Viewers in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan will also have access to the show on Paramount+. Viewers in the Netherlands, Spain, the Nordics, Portugal, Eastern and Central Europe can stream the show on SkyShowtime.

Viewers can choose either the Paramount+ Essential plan or the Paramount+ Premium plan, based on their preferences. Paramount+ Essential is priced at $7.99/month and is inclusive of ads, and will cost $59.99 for a yearly plan. Meanwhile, Paramount+ Premium is an ad-free plan which is available at a monthly price of $12.99.

How many episodes will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 have?

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

Following the trend of the previous seasons, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will have a total of ten episodes. The first two episodes are set to drop on July 17, 2025. Following this, a new episode will be released every Thursday until the final episode on September 11, 2025.

A complete list of episode numbers, titles, and release dates is listed below:

Episode Number Title Release Date (U.S.) 1 Hegemony, Part II July 17, 2025 2 Wedding Bell Blues July 17, 2025 3 Shuttle to Kenfori July 24, 2025 4 A Space Adventure Hour July 31, 2025 5 Through the Lens of Time August 7, 2025 6 The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail August 14, 2025 7 What is Starfleet? August 21, 2025 8 Four-and-a-Half Vulcans August 28, 2025 9 Terrarium September 4, 2025 10 New Life and New Civilizations September 11, 2025

All cast members in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 and their characters

The original crew and several new faces come together as the cast of the new season (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 continues the adventures of the Enterprise team as they go about exploring new worlds in the galaxy. With Captain Pike as the lead, the team includes Spock, Una Chin-Riley, La'an Noonien Singh, Erica Ortegas, Nurse Chapel, and Nyota Uhura, among others. Apart from them, viewers will also see some new entries and guest stars in the new season.

While some characters make their first entry into the series, characters like James T. Kirk, Scotty, and more will return in season 3. A list of some of the series' cast members and their characters is given below:

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Ethan Peck as Lt. Spock

Rebecca Romijn as Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley (Number One)

Christina Chong as Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Ensign Nyota Uhura

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Melanie Scrofano as Captain Marie Batel

Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. Joseph M'Benga

Carol Kane as Commander Pelia

Paul Wesley as Lt. James T. Kirk

Dan Jeannotte as Lt. Sam Kirk

Marty Quinn as Lt. Montgomery Scott (Scotty)

Adrian Holmes as Robert April

Cillian O'Sullivan as Dr. Roger Korby

Actors such as Patton Oswalt and Rhys Darby will also make an appearance in the third season of the series.

What to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via YouTube/@paramountplus)

One of the most-awaited aspects of the third season is the revelation of how Captain Pike progresses with the high-risk rescue mission of the survivors against the Gorn. Left abruptly at the end of season two's finale episode, Hegemony, the first episode of season 3 is titled Hegemony, Part II, and will address fans' expectations about what would come ahead.

The synopsis of the third season reads:

"In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the USS Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek."

From questions on Batel's survival to the fate of the entire crew, fans can expect a closure to the cliffhanger from the second season, which was released in 2023. Apart from that, there are several other character developments and introductions that the viewers can look forward to.

More about the characters like Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and Scotty, who are directly connected to the original series, may be explored in depth this season. Romantic fates of fan-favorite pairs like Pike-Batel, Spock-Chapel, and more may be explored further, with twists and characters like Dr. Korby adding hurdles to their relationships. The viewers can expect more galactic escapades as the new season is set to arrive soon.

Final Thoughts

The third season comes after a long wait of two years, as the second season was released in 2023. Production delays came about for the show due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, pushing the show's original release plans in 2024 to 2025.

The much-awaited third season will take the viewers on 10 episodes full of adventures and challenges, welcoming several guest stars along the way. The show was renewed by Paramount+ for a fourth season, indicating that the third season will not be the last of the Captain Pike-led U.S.S. Enterprise that the viewers see.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as the co-showrunners of the series. Paramount Global Content Distribution is credited with the distribution of the show.

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 on Paramount+ from July 17, 2025.

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More