7 things we’re excited to see in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 3

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere with the first two episodes on July 17, 2025. Season 2 ended in a cliffhanger, with the Gorn gaining an edge on the Enterprise. Pike has a big decision in his hands, which could change their future if a larger conflict becomes inevitable.

The 10-episode season brings Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn back as Pike, Spock, and Number One, respectively, and picks up where it left off. While early critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes suggest a mixed response, fans are excited to see their favorite characters back on screen.

From exciting new characters to newer plotlines, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is set up for peak entertainment.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers for season 2 ahead.

Patty Oswalt's cameo, Jonathan Frakes' direction credit, and other exciting things in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

1) Star-studded cameos await fans in season 3

Oswalt in the trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds gives fans a lot to laugh about. Whether it's situational comedy with awkward humor or witty banter with iconic one-liners, the show's humor is one of its many highlights. That's why cameos like standup comedian Patty Oswalt as a Vulcan named Doug are exciting. The new season's trailer saw the actor sport pointed ears and get teased by Spock.

Other cameos include New Zealand comedic actor Rhys Darby, who sports an all-too-familiar look in the teaser. Fans are sure he is playing Trelane, the Squire of Gothos, based on the little snippet, but have to wait and see how he affects the cast and their story trajectory in season 3. Cillian O'Sullivan joins the cast as Dr. Roger Korby as well.

2) Captain Batel survives

Melanie Scrofano plays Captain Batel (right) (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

One of the many cliffhangers that the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer answers is whether Captain Marie Batel survives after being infected by Gorn eggs. In the end, nurse Christine Chapel must find a way to make sure she survives. But the trailer shows her alive and on the next adventure.

This makes the show's premise more interesting because she is notably one of the first survivors of a Gorn infection. What does this mean for the future, and how will it affect her relationship with Pike? Does the disease have any side effects that could take her storyline in a completely new direction?

3) Lt. Erica Ortegas gets a bigger storyline

Melissa Navia plays Lt. Ortegas (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

The sassy pilot of the USS Enterprise is everyone's favorite. So when fans saw a lot of Lt. Erica Ortegas in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 teaser, they were hyped to see more of her storyline on the show. She is seen in almost every episode, but her most interesting episode might be when the ship goes analog.

For the past two seasons, the hashtag #Moretegas (More Ortegas) has trended on social media platforms, with fans clamoring for the character to get more time in the spotlight. Since season 3 looks set up to deliver that, the excitement goes up a notch.

4) Jonathan Frakes has a directing credit

Frakes has directed the murder mystery episode (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Frakes is a household name for fans of the Star Trek franchise. He played Commander William Riker in the franchise and has several directing credits to his name. The most notable one was the crossover between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks in season 2, episode 7 ("Those Old Scientists"), where animated characters from the latter interacted with the live-action cast of the former.

The director is credited with directing season 3, episode 4 ("A Space Adventure Hour"), which is a murder mystery set in the 1970s, with the cast dressed up in bright, retro outfits. In an interview with Variety published in March 2024, Frakes admitted:

“[It is] the best episode of television I’ve ever done.”

5) Uhura's love story

Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Uhura also seems to be getting a moment in the spotlight, according to the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer. The Starfleet officer is seen sharing a drink and laughing with Beto Ortegas, Lt. Erica Ortegas's younger sibling. This might cause some fun interpersonal dynamics between Uhura and Erica, who are best friends.

In the original Star Trek, Uhura did not get a major storyline, which means it will be interesting to see what the future holds for her. Up until season 2, her path was jagged. She faced the overwhelming grief of losing her family and her backstory, struggling with acceptance. Her hallucinations lead her to find a sense of closure. The love story shows she might be onto bigger things.

6) The cliffhanger will finally be answered

How does Pike save the crew? (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

The season 2 finale premiered in August 2023, so fans have waited a long time to know what happens after the cliffhanger. In the finale, most of Pike's people are taken hostage by the Gorn, and it is up to him to save them. The situation was dire, with his rescue threatening to explode into a bigger confrontation.

While the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer shows the USS Enterprise surviving and thriving, the question becomes how Pike pulled off the mission. Will Gorn continue to be a thorn in their side, or are there bigger, more sinister villains out there?

7) New and innovative episodes

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 promises 'fun' (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer promises innovative episode premises, from sci-fi cosplay with meta comedy to old Hollywood glam. According to early reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the show promises to be a lot of fun and embrace its lightheartedness. This makes fans excited to see where the USS Enterprise and its crew go next.

