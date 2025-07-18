Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is still airing on Paramount+ with episode 3 set to be released this week. The show, recognized for its episodic format and character-focused storylines, returned with its third season in July 2025 and has continued with a weekly release pattern. Episode 2 concluded with a reality-altering twist as a space deity from The Original Series made a comeback, setting the stage for more profound mythological elements in future episodes.Fans can anticipate episode 3, named Shuttle to Kenfori, to expand on character developments and plot twists presented up to this point. Episode 2 delivered an unforeseen blend of humor and cosmic control, showcasing the reappearance of Trelane, a formidable entity who altered reality to compel Spock and Chapel into a marriage situation.As the consequences of this intervention unfold, the upcoming chapter is poised to guide the crew toward exploratory and potentially diplomatic endeavors. The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+, maintaining the platform's Thursday release schedule. The next episode is included in a season that has 10 episodes. When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zonesSpock and La’an share a dance in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 2, signaling a shift in their evolving relationship. (Image via Paramount+) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025, on Paramount+. The episode will go live at midnight PT in the United States, following the same schedule as the first two episodes. Viewers outside the U.S. can stream it using Paramount+ with a VPN or via official partners depending on regional availability.Here is the release time for key time zones:RegionDateTimePacific Time (PT)July 24, 202512:00 AMEastern Time (ET)July 24, 20253:00 AMUK (BST)July 24, 20258:00 AMCentral European Time (CET)July 24, 20259:00 AMIndia (IST)July 24, 202512:30 PMAustralia (AEST)July 24, 20255:00 PMThe episode will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. In the UK and parts of Europe, it may also be available through affiliated platforms like SkyShowtime or Amazon Prime (with Paramount+ add-on), subject to licensing.How many episodes is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 left with? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStar Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 comprises 10 episodes in total. With the release of episode 3, there will be seven more episodes left in the season. The series will continue its weekly release format every Thursday, wrapping up with the finale on September 11, 2025.A brief recap for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 2Spock confronts his emotions and delivers a heartfelt speech to help Chapel break free from Trelane’s illusion in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. (Image via Paramount+) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 2, titled Wedding Bell Blues, took a surreal turn when reality was altered by a powerful entity, implied to be Trelane from The Original Series. Disguised as a Vulcan wedding planner, Trelane created an alternate timeline where Spock and Nurse Chapel were engaged to be married. His motive stemmed from a personal dislike for Chapel’s current partner, Dr. Roger Korby, whom he saw as a rival. At one point, Trelane even transformed Korby into a dog to sabotage their relationship.Spock eventually broke through the illusion using emotional reasoning and a symbolic quote from Pablo Neruda that resonated with Chapel. This act brought her back to reality and marked Spock’s own closure with their relationship. Elsewhere, Captain Marie Batel was revealed to have spent three months recovering from her Gorn infection, which had left a lasting imprint on her DNA. Lt. Erica Ortegas continued to deal with lingering trauma from a past Gorn encounter, visibly affecting her interactions with others. Meanwhile, a flirtation between Ensign Uhura and Beto Ortegas hinted at a possible new romance, adding a lighter subplot to the otherwise complex episode.Major events to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 3Erica Ortegas quietly struggles with past trauma at the Federation celebration in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 2. (Image via Paramount+)Spock and La’an continue to explore their dynamic after recent events, including dancing together and reflecting on emotional clarity following Spock’s farewell to Chapel.Lieutenant Ortegas is expected to face deeper emotional strain as her past with the Gorn resurfaces, potentially impacting her performance on the bridge.A new mission titled Shuttle to Kenfori may re-focus the crew on a classic exploratory task, offering a tonal shift after the cosmic interference of episode 2.The episode might introduce a fresh alien society or unknown threat as the Enterprise resumes its core mission of seeking out new life and civilizations.Tensions from unresolved personal arcs, including Spock’s shift away from Chapel and Uhura’s budding connection with Beto, could influence decisions made during the mission.Stay tuned to Paramount+ for episode 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. Check back each week for updates and full recaps.