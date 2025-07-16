What time does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 1 & 2 release on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will officially stream on Paramount+ starting Thursday, July 17, 2025. The premiere will feature a two-episode debut. The season follows the format of previous years, with new episodes releasing weekly every Thursday until the finale on September 11, 2025.

Season 3 stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. Other returning cast members include Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn. Paul Wesley will appear as James T. Kirk, and Carol Kane returns as Pelia. Directors this season include Jonathan Frakes, Sharon Lewis, and Maja Vrvilo, among others.

New episodes will be released on Paramount+ at 12:00 am PT (Pacific Time). This release time will be adjusted to match each viewer's local region, allowing global audiences to stream the episodes simultaneously. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 picks up immediately after the dramatic events of the season 2 finale, where Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise faced a Gorn attack and a high-stakes evacuation.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episodes 1 and 2 will premiere at 12:00 am PT/ET on Paramount+. According to Paramount+, the episodes will drop globally at the same time, adjusted for local time zones.

Below is a table with the estimated release time for key regions:

Region Release Time United States (PT) 12 am, July 17, 2025 United States (ET) 3 am, July 17, 2025 United Kingdom 8 am, July 17, 2025 Europe (CET) 9 am, July 17, 2025 India (IST) 12:30 pm, July 17, 2025 Australia (AEST) 5 pm, July 17, 2025 Japan (JST) 5 pm, July 17, 2025 Brazil (BRT) 4 am, July 17, 2025

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will be available in regions such as Canada, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Latin America through Paramount+.

How many episodes will there be in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

La'an Noonien-Singh and Spock appear in a stylized setting in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will consist of 10 episodes. The full list of episode titles has been released:

Episode 1 - Hegemony, Part II

Episode 2 - Wedding Bell Blues

Episode 3 - Shuttle to Kenfori

Episode 4 - A Space Adventure Hour

Episode 5 - Through the Lens of Time

Episode 6 - The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail

Episode 7 - What Is Starfleet?

Episode 8 - Four-and-a-Half Vulcans

Episode 9 - Terrarium

Episode 10 - New Life and New Civilizations

The show will continue its episodic format, with each episode featuring a different theme or genre. The first episode, Hegemony, Part II, picks up immediately after the season 2 cliffhanger, where the Gorn took several crew members. It focuses on Captain Pike's effort to recover the missing crew and confront the threat the Gorn poses.

The second episode, Wedding Bell Blues, shifts tone and is expected to explore romantic dynamics within the crew, blending sci-fi with comedic elements. This format continues throughout the season, combining mystery, action, and diplomacy themes while showcasing standalone missions.

Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 only available on Paramount+?

Yes, the series streams exclusively on Paramount+. There are currently no confirmed plans for distribution on other platforms or linear networks. International availability depends on regional Paramount+ access. For viewers in areas where Paramount+ is not officially supported, a VPN may be required to access the episodes at the global release time.

While earlier show seasons have been available in New Zealand, India, Spain, and the Nordics via different channels, season 3 will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

For those looking to catch up, all episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 and season 2 are available to stream on Paramount+. Each season contains 10 episodes. Additionally, season 1 is being made available for free on select platforms, including Pluto TV, Paramount+ channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, Paramount+’s Free Content Hub, and YouTube from June 30 to July 31, 2025, as part of a promotional window leading up to the season 3 premiere.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will premiere with a two-episode debut on Thursday, July 17, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. Episodes will be released weekly each Thursday through September 11.

