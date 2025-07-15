Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 cast and character guide: Who’s returning, who’s new, and who’s playing what

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 brings back familiar faces and new additions to the crew of the USS Enterprise as it prepares for its third mission across the galaxy. The series, developed by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, is set to return on Paramount+ with a confirmed premiere on July 17, 2025. The first two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by weekly releases until September 11.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck return as Captain Christopher Pike, Number One (Una Chin-Riley), and Spock, respectively, in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Babs Olusanmokun, and Melissa Navia also reprise their roles.

Several guest stars and recurring roles, including new characters, will be part of the season’s expanded storyline. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 continues the episodic genre-hopping format and explores missions that occur before the timeline of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3: Full cast list

Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike (Image via Getty)

The commanding officer of the USS Enterprise. Pike is portrayed as an empathetic and collaborative leader, in contrast to the authoritative version first introduced in the 1960s series. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 begins with Pike facing the Gorn threat and the potential loss of Captain Batel.

Beyond Star Trek, Mount is known for leading roles in Hell on Wheels, Marvel’s Inhumans, and Conviction, and he has voiced Batman in Injustice.

Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck plays Spock (Image via Getty)

The science officer of the Enterprise, Spock, is a half-human, half-Vulcan officer known for his logical approach and inner conflict with emotion. Strange New Worlds explores a more emotionally open version of Spock before he becomes the stoic figure seen in The Original Series.

Ethan Peck has worked closely with the legacy of Leonard Nimoy's portrayal and made notable physical commitments, such as shaving his eyebrows to match the Vulcan look more accurately.

Beyond Star Trek, Peck is known for roles in 10 Things I Hate About You, Madam Secretary, and The Midnight Sky, and he voiced characters in the video game Halo 5: Guardians.

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel

Jess Bush attends Paramount+'s Star Trek Day celebration at Skirball Cultural Center. (Image via Getty)

A civilian nurse on the Enterprise, Chapel, returns while continuing her work in archaeological medicine. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 focuses on her relationships with both Spock and her future fiancé, Dr. Roger Korby. The series reimagines Chapel from her original depiction in The Original Series, placing greater emphasis on her independence, wit, and emotional complexity.

Known for her background in visual arts and modeling, Jess Bush previously appeared in the Australian series Playing for Keeps and competed on Australia’s Next Top Model.

Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh

Christina Chong visits the #IMDboat official portrait studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (Image via Getty)

Chief of security aboard the Enterprise, La’an is a survivor of a Gorn attack that killed her family. Her character is shaped by trauma, survivor’s guilt, and a guarded demeanor, though over time she becomes more connected to the crew. As a descendant of Khan Noonien Singh, she faces discrimination and internal conflict about her legacy.

Season 2 introduced a romantic storyline with an alternate version of James T. Kirk, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 sees her continue to confront her past and personal growth. Chong has also appeared in Doctor Who, Black Mirror, and Dominion.

Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas

Melissa Navia attends Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Section 31" World Premiere at Jazz (Image via Getty)

The Enterprise's helmsman, Ortegas, is a highly skilled pilot with a military veteran background. She is known for her quick wit and confidence in high-pressure situations.

Navia worked closely with the show's graphics and technical team to portray the act of piloting the Enterprise accurately. The character's name references Jose Ortegas from the original Star Trek pitch. In addition to her role in New Amsterdam, Navia has also appeared in Billions and Dietland.

Rebecca Romijn as Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley / Number One

Rebecca Romijn poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (Image via Getty)

Serving as the Enterprise's first officer and second-in-command to Captain Pike, Una Chin-Riley, also known as Number One, continues her duties with renewed assurance after the events of her season 2 court-martial. The character, originally portrayed by Majel Barrett and unnamed in The Original Series, was given her full name in Strange New Worlds, which also confirmed her Illyrian heritage.

Her story arc has dealt with Starfleet's genetic modification laws and themes of identity and justice. Romijn is known for her role as Mystique in the X-Men film series and for starring in The Librarians, Ugly Betty, and King & Maxwell.

Recurring cast:

Adrian Holmes as Admiral Robert April

Dan Jeannotte as George Samuel "Sam" Kirk

André Dae Kim as Chief Kyle

Melanie Scrofano as Captain Marie Batel

Cillian O’Sullivan as Roger Korby

Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk

Carol Kane as Pelia

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. Joseph M’Benga

Celia Rose Gooding as Ensign Nyota Uhura

Martin Quinn as Lt. Montgomery Scott

Guest Stars:

Rhys Darby

Patton Oswalt as an unnamed Vulcan

Mynor Luken as Beto

Character portraits for both the main and recurring cast were released in March 2025. These additions expand on the dynamic mix of legacy characters and new faces, pushing forward narrative threads from previous seasons while exploring new interpersonal relationships and threats aboard the USS Enterprise.

Behind the scenes and production overview

A glimpse from the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer shows Jess Bush and Ethan Peck in medical attire, preparing for a high-tech procedure aboard the Enterprise. (Image via Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is produced by CBS Studios. Executive producers include Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. Myers and Goldsman return as showrunners.

Filming for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 took place at CBS Stages Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, and began on December 11, 2023. It concluded on May 24, 2024, following production delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Directors for the season include Chris Fisher, Jordan Canning, Jonathan Frakes, Sharon Lewis, Dan Liu, Andi Armaganian, Valerie Weiss, and Andrew Coutts. The production utilized advanced virtual production technology, including a new science lab set with a transparent floor and updated hazmat suits.

The ten-episode season will continue the show's signature episodic structure, with each episode exploring a unique genre. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode titles include Hegemony, Part II, Wedding Bell Blues, Four-and-a-Half Vulcans, and New Life and New Civilizations. A murder mystery episode and one with a 1960s visual style have also been confirmed. Writers incorporated previously unused ideas from season 2 due to episode constraints.

Marketing for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 began in 2024 with teaser clips shown at San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con. A teaser trailer was released in April 2025, followed by a full trailer and additional character posters in June. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June 2025 with a panel featuring key cast and crew.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, and other regions. The first two episodes will release on July 17, 2025, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly until September 11. It will also stream on TVNZ in New Zealand, Voot in India, and SkyShowtime in parts of Europe.

