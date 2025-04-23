5 emotional moments from Black Mirror season 7

Black Mirror is back with its latest season seven and has already created a stir with its though-provoking and riveting storylines. Created by Charlie Brooker, the British anthology show explores the harmful effects of technology on humans and is mostly set in dystopian worlds that are overrun by technology.

The seventh season released recently on Netflix on April 10, 2025, and has already received rave reviews. The series has always been noted for its inventive plot and cautionary tales.

Emotional scenes are the foundation of Black Mirror and the latest season also has some heart-breaking scenes that drive the point home. Here are five of those.

Carol's face, the sacrifice, and other emotional moments from Black Mirror season 7

1) The torture of Thronglets

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

In the episode “Plaything” of Black Mirror season 7, there is an investigation about a murder going on and in the center of all this predicament is a video game where it is tough to not feel for the fictional, little creatures, because they display intelligence and emotional depth.

Perhaps, more intelligence and emotional capacity than the humans in the show itself. The episode gets gritty, dark, and follows an unbalanced man who is being investigated for his role in disappearing another person. The saddest part of the show is not the apocalyptic ending, but the torture and killing that the video game characters undergo, which is terrifying to watch.

2) The resetting of the simulation

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Black Mirror season 7 has some of the most emotional storylines this season and in the episode “Hotel Reverie”, this all comes to full force. The episode features Issa Rae and Emma Corrin and Rae’s character is given the opportunity to star in the remake of an older movie, but she has to enter a simulation and as the movie plays along, she can change its consequences.

Corrin plays the lead heroine in the movie and her character falls in love with Rae’s character. The chemistry between the two is amazing and the show hits an emotional moment when the simulation shuts down and has to be partially reset, which causes Corrin’s character to fall all the moments she and Rae’s character spent falling in love. Sad is it is, it is even worse that Rae’s character is the only one who remembers now.

3) Carol's face

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The episode “Eulogy” is a somber episode in Black Mirror season 7. The episode is about an old man who is trying to use technology to participate in an interactive memorial after his old love dies. Played by Paul Giamatti, the old man can enter photos and revisit key moments. However, the problem is that his lover, Carol’s face is either out of focus or has been vandalized by the old man himself and he cannot remember why.

The episode is emotionally heavy as Paul’s character goes through a hard time trying to go back to his past memories. However, the ending is bittersweet as the old man is able to recall that his ex was furious that he had cheated on her and there had been a failed proposal. The final scene is cathartic because Paul’s character is able to create an image of Carol and the episode is about healing troubled memories.

4) The sacrifice

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The episode “Common People”, is one of the most gut-wrenching episodes in Black Mirror season 7. The episode is desolate and is about a married couple, where the wife has a brain tumor and is able to stay alive, only because of a procedure that replace the tissue in her brain. However, the company that does this procedure has no qualms in increasing the costs.

The episode is littered with heartbreaking moments as the couple have to face indignity as they try to keep up with the rising costs of the procedure. What is worse is that the couple dreams of having a baby but that too is thrown out of the window. In a heartening scene, they have to sell the crib to some young people, who end up destroying it for a music video.

5) The ending

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The emotional gut punches do not end in “Common People” after the selling of the crib scene. Black Mirror season 7 makes sure that the first episode of the season leaves a lasting impact upon its viewers. The desperation truly intensifies when it is revealed that the husband has been doing self-torture activities on camera for money. Finally, when all the resources end, the husband is left with no choice but to smother his wife to death.

The episode ends on an ominous and heartbreaking note as the husband is seen approaching the webcam with a box cutter in hand. The scene therefore hints at suic*de and as the husband closes the door behind him, it feels like the episode has ended with immense grief.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the emotional moments in Black Mirror season 7.

