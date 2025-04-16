Black Mirror: All 7 seasons ranked

Black Mirror (2011-) looks at modern society through the lens of increasingly sentient technological advancements and their consequences. The show is an anthology of standalone episodes, each exploring a new theme set in the near future where current-day technology has grown rapidly. Season 7 premiered on April 10, 2025, on Netflix and features six new episodes and a stellar ensemble cast, including Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, and Awkwafina, among others.

In its seven-season run, the show has managed to captivate audiences with its nuanced take on what a technology-driven future could look like for humans. Created by Charlie Brooker, the series explores ethics, human greed, and larger questions, toeing the line between philosophy and science fiction with care.

Fans love some seasons of Black Mirror more than others and have a unanimous top favorite. Here's a detailed look!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. It also contains spoilers for the new season.

Which Black Mirror season is the best? From lowest to first

1) Season 6 (2023)

Annie Murphy in Black Mirror Season 6 (Image via YouTube/Still Watching Netflix Philippines)

Season 6 of Black Mirror is widely contested as the show's most underwhelming anthology. While the premise of most episodes, like Demon 79 and Beyond the Sea, was interesting, the big let-down came from the season's pacing and eventual reveals. Season 6 experimented by pushing its focal point beyond technology, leaning into other genres like horror.

While the pay-off wasn't entirely successful, it managed to have moments of brilliance in the ensemble cast's performances, especially Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek's portrayal of real and fake "Joan Tait" in season 6, episode 1 Joan is Awful.

2) Season 5 (2019)

A still from Season 5, Episode X "Smithereens" (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This Black Mirror season's biggest mistake might have been its short run, with just 3 episodes for fans to go off of. There was no proper set-up, build-up, or themes, making it sort of a bridge between season 4 and season 6. The season struggles without a stand-out episode, making it low on fan favorites.

The season dives into the harmful effects of AI, social media addiction, and the dangers of being a celebrity, with a star-studded cast including Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus. The episodes have a more "been there, seen that" vibe, with few new themes or moral conundrums, and reveals that fall pretty flat. The season isn't bad per se, but high expectations off the backs of its predecessors became its biggest downfall.

3) Season 7 (2025)

A still from Season 7 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Season 7 dropped in April 2025 on Netflix, and fans are still figuring out whether they loved or hated it. Brooker dives into the existing world of Black Mirror to give the show a sequel to USS Callister (season 4, episode 1), while also dealing with current social issues like AI deepfakes and the scary depths of digitization. The first episode, Common People, was a fan favorite, with a horrific view of the current-day healthcare system.

Overall, the season thrives in its hyper-realistic themes and moments that make fans wonder where the line between real life and fiction blurs. After two back-to-back low seasons, the audience was excited to welcome a more back-to-basics season, with engaging perspectives on humankind, technology, and society.

4) Season 1 (2011)

A still from Season 1, Episode 2 "Fifteen Million Merits" (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Black Mirror started with a bang, giving fans a polarizing episode 1, The National Anthem. From the get-go, the show promised a disturbing look into the human psyche and the potential catastrophe when it interacted with technology. The season also has some of the best episodes in the whole series, including episode 3, The Entire History of You, which dives into how a couple's relationship changes when they are given the ability to record every memory of their lives.

Season 1 was a sneak peek into what was to come, with its gritty screenplay, cynicism, and shock value. Jodie Whittaker, Tom Cullen, Rupert Everett, and Lindsay Duncan, were among, stellar ensemble cast for the this season.

5) Season 2 (2014)

A still from "Be Right Back" (Image via Netflix Tudum)

This Black Mirror season approached murky waters more brazenly, mixing ethical dilemmas, human judgment, and depressing realities into the world of technology. It focused on the malleability of the human mind and the subsequent consequences. A haunting window into a possible reality, the season's first episode, Be Right Back follows a woman who connects with an AI version of her partner shortly after his passing. This strong opening cemented season 2 as a must-watch. Fans were also impressed with White Bear, a commentary on justice set in an action-packed world.

6) Season 4 (2017)

A still from "USS Callister" (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Infusing dark humor and science fiction narratives into its 6-episode premise, season 4 is considered one of the best in the Black Mirror universe. The episodes packed a punch, with distinct themes within the world of AI, virtual reality, and hyper-consumerism. The season also had some of the best episodes of the show, with Hang the DJ, Black Museum, and USS Callister being fan favorites. Some of the episodes also ended on more hopeful notes, making it a welcome change to the show's often dark and depressing storylines.

7) Season 3 (2016)

A still from "San Junipero" (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Widely considered the best season of Black Mirror, season 3 delves into the manipulative effects of technology and the subjectivity of perception. It also touched upon the psychological warfare that technology can cause. Every episode had a strong storyline, brilliant visual effects, and great performances across the board.

Season 3, episode 4, San Junipero is a popular favorite, with its heartbreaking storyline about two old women who fall in love within a virtual reality where they live out their youthful fantasies. Nosedive, a peek into an alternate reality where social status is currency, was also an epic plotline.

Every season of Black Mirror has something new to offer, making its wide range of themes and episodes a pivotal springboard for larger conversations around humanity and its reliance on technology.

A new season of Black Mirror is now streaming on Netflix!

