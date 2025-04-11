Everything we know about a possible Black Mirror season 8 (so far)

Black Mirror season 7 premiered on Netflix on April 10, 2025, and has become the talk of the town. Created by Charlie Brooker, the anthology series presents near-future, sci-fi dystopian stories that use speculative narratives and advanced technology to explore and critique contemporary societal issues.

Ad

Like all the previous seasons of the British series, season 7 has also garnered significant praise for its writing, direction, and star-studded cast. Now, one of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is whether or not Netflix will greenlight Black Mirror season 8.

Charlie Brooker's thoughts on the future of Black Mirror

Ad

Trending

Besides being the show's creator, Charlie Brooker is also its executive producer. Ahead of season 7's release on Netflix, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter dated April 7, 2025, Brooker shared his thoughts about the series' future.

"There’s a degree of freedom within the format. We’ve done a sequel for the first time this season. We’re now looking at old episodes and thinking, 'How could you revisit that idea?' As long as it’s interesting, I’m allowed to make it and people continue to f**king watch, I’d like to keep making the show," he said.

Ad

So far, the audience has shown no signs of having outgrown the show, and Brooker is willing to continue making it as long as he has a story to tell. So, the decision ultimately depends on Netflix.

The final episode of season 7, titled USS Callister: Into Infinity, marks the first time the show has seen characters from a previous season reprise their roles. The original episode, titled USS Callister, was the opening episode of season 4.

Ad

In the interview, Brooker was asked about the last show he had watched that made him jealous.

"There’s certainly a show I haven’t watched that’s made me jealous. People keep telling me to watch Severance, and I haven’t let myself do it because they also say to me, 'Oh, you’ll love it. It’s a bit Black Mirror-y, but it’s much better,'" he responded.

Ad

Netflix has not officially greenlit Black Mirror season 8 yet

Cristin Milioti as Nanette in Black Mirror season 7 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix officially announced Black Mirror season 7 six months after season 6 premiered on the platform. Considering it has been less than a week since season 7 premiered, it is no surprise that the streaming service has not officially greenlit season 8 yet.

Ad

Season 1 aired in 2011, and the second season followed two years later. Both of these seasons, along with the 2014 special, White Christmas, were released on Channel 4 before Netflix picked up the show. Since then, four more seasons of the show have been released.

Neither the streaming platform nor the creator has shown any rush to release a new season in all these years. In fact, there was a gap of almost four years between seasons 5 and 6 as the former was released in 2019 and the latter in 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly played a role in this huge gap between the two seasons.

Ad

The latest season even has six episodes, and the last time the show presented the fans with the same number of episodes was season 4. The anthology nature of the show allows the creators the freedom to take as much time as they want to craft the best possible content for their audience.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More