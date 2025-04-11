What is the Black Mirror game all about? Everything to know about the long-lost game 'Thronglets'

Black Mirror is a British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker. Each episode explores a new speculative fiction-based story set in a near-future dystopia. The series consists of seven seasons and one special, in addition to the interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The seventh installment was released on April 10, 2025, and is available exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix, the streaming company also known for producing mini-games for mobile, recently released a Black Mirror game called Thronglets. Based on the game from Black Mirror season 7's episode Plaything, it is the canceled Tuckersoft project by Colin Ritman, the creator of Bandersnatch.

The strategy game involves taking care of the small, yellow, bird-like creatures called Thronglets as they grow and multiply.

What is The Thronglets all about?

Netflix's strategy/pet simulator game The Thronglets. (Image via Netflix)

Thronglets, a pet simulator game with an immersive environment, is part of the Black Mirror franchise. The players are tasked with taking care of Thronglets by feeding them, bathing them, and playing with them. If the creatures are kept happy, they multiply. However, the game becomes increasingly stressful as the population multiplies rapidly, with the creatures requiring a high level of attention.

To help maintain the resources, players must collect wood and gems available across the area. Certain achievements are tied to population growth and gem collection, allowing players to unlock new tools to ease their tasks.

Unlockable tools include a pickaxe for breaking rocks, a chainsaw for cutting multiple trees, and a bathtub for the creatures to scrub themselves. Planting apple trees enables the Thronglets to feed themselves. The game includes an unexpected element to surprise the players.

The game starts offering interactive choices to the players. These choices are created so that one option follows a safe, ethical path, while the other offers a shorter but more ominous road to the objective.

Additionally, players can expand their world by adding avenues like cinemas, malls, etc., to keep their population engaged. This feature enhances the game's immersive strategy elements. The creatures evolve and interactively question the players regarding their choices.

The plot for Black Mirror's episode Plaything

A young Cameron Walker immersed in the game Thronglets. (Image via Netflix)

The Black Mirror game is linked to the fourth episode of Black Mirror season 7, titled Plaything. The episode, set in 2034, follows a nerdy game review writer who, in his old age, gets himself arrested under suspicion of murder. What begins as a murder investigation related to a 1994 case soon turns into a larger and darker conspiracy.

The review writer, Cameron Walker, is invited by game creator Colin Ritman to review Tuckersoft's latest project, The Thronglets. Ritman, impressed by Cameron's work, gives him the only copy of the game to play and review. Although Cameron loves the game, Tuckersoft decides against releasing it, as Ritman suffers another mental episode, leaving the project incomplete.

Later, Cameron returns to find his presumed friend destroying his thronglets in the game, whom he cared for and nurtured. Enraged and under the influence of the psychedelic drug, he kills his friend in a rage-filled attack in a violent outburst. 40 years later, he is pinched by the cops.

In the meantime, Cameron develops an addiction to the pet simulator game, playing it under the drug's influence. His obsession deepens as he begins to perceive the Thronlets as his real companions. Eventually, Cameron gets himself arrested to help the game access the main servers of the government.

The episode takes an unexpected turn as a high-pitched, screeching noise causes everyone to faint and brainwashes them entirely. It ends on a cliffhanger, with Cameron giving the 'reset' detective, who was interrogating him before, a helping hand to get up.

Where can the audience access the game and the series?

The interactive twist of the Black Mirror game The Thronglets. (Image via Netflix)

Black Mirror season 7, released on April 10, 2025, is available exclusively on Netflix. The latest installment consists of six episodes. The audience can also download The Thronglets from either the Google Play Store or the Apple Store, depending on their device, free of cost. The game offers additional in-app purchases.

Plaything, season 7, episode 4, features actors like Peter Capaldi as the old Cameron Walker, while Lewis Gribben plays the younger version of the character. DCI Kano is played by James Nelson-Joyce, and Michele Austin portrays psychologist Jen Minter. Will Poulter also returns as Colin Ritman, the game creator from Tuckersoft.

According to IMDb, the episode has a rating of 7.4/10 with over 900 reviews.

