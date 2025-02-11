Aftermath 2024: Breaking down Netflix’s thriller starring Mason Gooding & Dylan Sprouse

Aftermath is an action thriller set to captivate audiences on Netflix in 2025. Directed by Patrick Lussier and produced by Voltage Pictures, the film is headlined by Mason Gooding and Dylan Sprouse. The movie, which premiered theatrically in November 2024, will be available for streaming from February 2025.

The plot of Aftermath revolves around a seemingly peaceful afternoon that quickly escalates into a life-or-death situation. Former Army Ranger Eric Daniels (played by Dylan Sprouse) and his sister Maddie are caught up in a terrorist attack on Boston's Tobin Bridge.

In an effort to reveal military secrets, a gang of former military contractors, led by the vicious James Roken (Mason Gooding), has taken over the bridge and is holding hostages. Eric must use his military training and instincts to protect his sister and the other hostages as Roken's plan grows.

Most of the filming for Aftermath took place in Boston, Massachusetts, and was finished in January 2023. The team made sure it was real by having advisors who were or are currently in the military on set.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

The story breakdown of Aftermath: Hostage situation on the Tobin Bridge

In Aftermath, the central conflict arises when a terrorist group, led by the vengeful James Roken, takes control of Boston’s Tobin Bridge. Hundreds of commuters, including Eric Daniels and his sister Maddie, are trapped by the group, who are former military contractors with personal grudges.

As the attackers attempt to capture Samantha Brown, a well-known prisoner being transported in a corrections vehicle, what starts out as a routine afternoon drive swiftly devolves into mayhem.

Eric, a PTSD-stricken former Army Ranger, takes action as Roken's crew starts killing hostages. Fearing that he won't be able to protect her the way he failed to save a girl during his military service, he first concentrates on saving his sister.

His character is given depth by his emotional struggle, particularly as he attempts to strike a balance between his overwhelming personal guilt and his military instincts. Since Roken's gang is methodically murdering the hostages, Eric has to outsmart and defeat the assailants while simultaneously defending Maddie.

Escalating tensions and military secrets unraveled

The plot thickens as we learn that Roken and his team are former military personnel who the government betrayed. The "Shattered Dove Initiative," a secret program that enabled Roken's unit to conduct lethal missions without considering civilian casualties, is introduced in the movie.

Roken and his men were imprisoned after Samantha Brown, a former Staff Sergeant in the same unit, revealed the program's horrors. Roken's extreme actions are motivated by this backstory, as he aims to force the Pentagon to admit the wrongdoings of their clandestine operations and reveal the military's secrets to the public.

Roken's betrayal drives the hostage situation. Eric, conflicted by his military betrayal, faces Roken, building tension. Eric empathizes with Roken despite their different motivations. Although they react differently to trauma, both men's military experiences have shaped them. The morally ambiguous situation intensifies the conflict as Eric fights his demons to save everyone.

The final confrontation and resolution

The climax of Aftermath builds to a thrilling showdown. After disarming several bombs placed throughout the bridge, Eric is forced to confront Roken, who has taken Maddie hostage.

Roken’s dead man’s switch bomb threatens to destroy the entire bridge, with hundreds of hostages still trapped. In a desperate bid to save everyone, Eric stages a diversion with the help of Ozzie, one of the hostages, creating a distraction that weakens Roken’s position.

Roken is cornered in the closing moments as his own scheme fails. Although Eric and Samantha collaborate to neutralize the bomb's threat, they remain on edge due to Roken's backup plans. In the end, Roken is killed by Eric's quick thinking when he drives the explosives-carrying vehicle off the bridge, causing a fiery explosion.

Although the hostages are released, Roken's actions continue to have political repercussions. By meeting Samantha at the end of the movie, Eric and Maddie allude to her possible release from prison because of her part in thwarting Roken's gang.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Aftermath and similar projects as the year progresses.

