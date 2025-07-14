Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Tyler Perry’s Sistas returns to BET with its much-anticipated season 9. Created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry, the show is known for its emotional storyline, messy entanglements, and complex character arcs. The series continues to follow the lives of five single Black women as they navigate love, career, friendship, and betrayal in Atlanta.

The latest season of the drama series Sistas will be premiering on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT exclusively on BET. As season 8 ended with several shocking cliffhangers, Andi was kidnapped shortly after deciding to open her heart to Robin, and a violent shootout involving Gary, his ex-wife Jasmine, and Oswald Hudson left multiple characters in jeopardy.

Karen’s long-awaited labor storyline began, Danni faced the fallout from Tony’s transfer to Alaska, and Sabrina uncovered a shocking betrayal. Fans are eagerly awaiting answers as season 9 picks up right where the drama left off in the previous installment.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9: Release date and time

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 will premiere on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT exclusively on BET. New episodes will air weekly in the same time slot. Below are regional release times:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) July 16, 2025 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) July 16, 2025 7:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) July 16, 2025 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) July 16, 2025 9:00 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) July 17, 2025 2:00 a.m. Australia (AEST) July 17, 2025 11:00 a.m.

Where to watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 can be watched exclusively on BET, the network that has aired all previous seasons. For fans who prefer streaming, episodes will be available the following day for subscribers on BET+. The show will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and Hulu. Additionally, all past seasons of Sistas can be streamed through BET+.

What to expect from Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9

Season 9 is expected to pick up in the immediate aftermath of the dramatic season 8 finale. Viewers were left on edge after Andi was kidnapped by a masked assailant just moments after she embraced a future with Robin. Her sudden disappearance may serve as a key storyline, as her friends scramble to find her and piece together what happened.

The ongoing mystery surrounding Gary’s stabbing is also expected to escalate. With Zac and Fatima uncovering unsettling truths tied to Oswald Hudson — a figure from Gary’s past — tensions have never been higher. The violent confrontation that closed out the finale may lead to serious consequences for multiple characters, though it's unclear who survived the shocking shootout.

Meanwhile, Karen’s long-anticipated labor appears imminent, and her journey into motherhood could take center stage. Fatima's support during this life-changing event could also bring about healing between the two. In parallel, Danni may face emotional fallout from Tony’s unexpected relocation, while Sabrina’s trust in Rich could be tested following an explosive revelation.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 seems to have high drama, new revelations, and shifting dynamics as each character continues to face the consequences of their choices.

Cast behind the screen

The main ensemble cast returns for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9, continuing to bring depth and chemistry to their roles:

KJ Smith as Andi Barnes

Mignon Von as Danni King

Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott

Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins

Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson

DeVale Ellis as Zac Taylor

Chido Nwokocha as Gary Marshall Borders

Brian Jordan Jr. as Maurice Webb

Chris Warren as Hayden

Ellis E. Fowler as Tony

Crystal-Lee Naomi as Jasmine Borders

Austin Scott as Robin

Trinity Whiteside as Preston Horace

