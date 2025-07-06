Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

BET's Divorced Sistas is an ongoing comedy drama starring a diverse group of friends, Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette. Created by Tyler Perry, the show continues to follow these five women who navigate the ups and downs of life, relationships, and the aftermath of divorce.

Ad

The anticipation for what will come next is high after the events that took place in episode 5, Breath of Fresh Air. Tensions escalate when Tiffany confronts Geneva about her feelings toward Javon. Elsewhere, Naomi gets freed early from jail and schemes revenge with Hakeem. A fight breaks out between Kalvin and Vaughn.

In the meantime, Geneva catches William with another woman. At the end of the episode, Rasheda finds out that Pastor Jeff might be concealing an affair as he receives a suspicious phone call from his assistant, Myron. Episode 6 will be released on July 10, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Divorced Sistas episode 6 titled Heavier Than Words: Streaming details and availability

Heavier Than Words will be released on July 10, 2025 (Image via BET+)

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1, episode 6 titled Heavier Than Words will be available to stream on BET+ on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Viewers should check local listings, as airtimes can vary depending on location.

Ad

All previous episodes of the series are also accessible on-demand on BET+. Here is the release schedule for episode 6 for different time zones:

Region Date Date Time United States July 10, 2025 11:30 PM ET Canada July 10, 2025 11:30 PM ET United Kingdom July 11, 2025 4:30 AM BST Australia July 11, 2025 1:30 PM AEST

Ad

How many episodes will there be in Divorced Sistas season 1?

Divorced Sistas season 1 consists of eight episodes. The show premiered on Monday, June 9, 2025, on BET, and streamed the next day on BET+. The subsequent episodes aired on Thurdays.

The finale will be released on Thursday, July 24, 2025. As of July 3, 2025, five episodes have been aired. The next three episodes (6, 7, and 8) will be available on July 11, 17, and 24, respectively.

Ad

All cast members in Divorced Sistas and their characters

Ad

The following is the list of all main and supporting cast members in the Divorced Sistas season 1 along with their character names and roles:

Main cast

LeToya Luckett as Rasheda - R&B singer and actress plays the wife of the pastor and is struggling in a troubled marriage.

Khadeen Indréa as Geneva Washington - An accomplished lawyer who is trying to come to terms with her crumbling marriage.

Porscha Coleman as Naomi - A fearless friend who seeks justice in her ugly divorce, seeking revenge.

Briana Price as Tiffany - A real estate agent and single mother making an effort to get her life back together.

Jennifer Sears as Bridgette - The peace maker of the group and the right hand of Rasheda in the church.

Ad

Supporting cast

RonReaco Lee as William Washington - Geneva's husband whose loyalty and faithfulness is given into question.

DeVon Franklin as Pastor Jeff (Jefferson) - Rasheda's husband, a pastor who is questioned about his relationship with his assistant.

Robert Christopher Riley as Javon - The somewhat maddening ghost of the past foments tension and romance.

Donovan Christie Jr as Franklin - Naomi's ex-husband, who is seen during the sequence of her controversial divorce.

Michael Bolwaire as Hakeem - Naomi's associate who she relies on to deal with the dangers of her past.

Ad

Recap: What happened in Divorced Sistas episode 5?

A still from episode 5 (Image via BET+)

In episode 5, titled Breath of Fresh Air, Tiffany confronts Geneva about Javon, a man with whom Tiffany has become close. Her direct questioning of Javon is met with denial. In the meantime, Naomi gets out of jail following the video of her altercation at the church banquet that went viral and garnered over 17,000 views.

Ad

Soon after her release, Naomi calls Hakeem, who offers to “handle” the person who wronged her. Naomi asks him outright if he can “remove someone from the planet,” to which Hakeem replies that it will be “light work,” suggesting dangerous intentions.

In another event, Bridgette is caught in a verbal argument between Kalvin and Vaughn over a missing key. Kalvin then taunts Vaughn about his financial reliance on Bridgette, which prompts a physical fight between the two men.

Ad

Elsewhere, the marriage between Pastor Jeff and Rasheda has hit rock bottom. Rasheda ends up spending a night sitting in her car after feeling ignored by Jeff. They are interrupted by a phone call made by Pastor Jeff's assistant, Myron, who refers to him as "babe" and asks if he can talk. The couple is left speechless as the episode comes to a close.

Ad

What to expect from Divorced Sistas episode 6?

It is anticipated that episode 6 will begin right after the dramatic ending of the previous episode, in which Rasheda discovered the questionable nature of Jeff's phone conversation. It will also address the escalating revenge plans of Naomi against her ex and the relationship of secrets and mistrust between Tiffany, Geneva, Javon, and others.

As the tensions reach their very peak, the upcoming episode is expected to be full of twists and emotionally intense confrontations because the dynamics between the characters continues to change.

Ad

Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas season 1 is available on-demand through BET+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More