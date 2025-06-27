Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 has explored the journeys of four women dealing with divorce, work challenges, and personal disputes. The last episode concluded with Rasheda confronting Naomi regarding her motives and connection to her ex-husband, resulting in tension among friends.
In the meantime, Jeff and Rasheda engaged in a fierce dispute over money, resulting in lingering doubts regarding trust and betrayal. Audiences are eager to see what happens next, with the emotional tension increasing.
Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas season 1 episode 5 is set to premiere on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11:30 ET on BET+. The show is broadcast weekly and has attracted interest for its realistic portrayal of relationships and friendships after divorce. Viewers in various regions can watch the episode at different times based on their location.
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 episode 5 is anticipated to delve into the aftermath of Naomi's hospital visit and the escalating tension between Rasheda and Jeff. The upcoming episode will delve into the characters' histories while also laying the groundwork for their future decisions.
When will Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 episode 5 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, July 3, 2025, following the regular weekly schedule on BET. Based on the current programming, the episode is expected to air at around 11:30 pm Eastern Time. The network has not listed any delays or changes to the upcoming episode.
As the release timings vary depending on the region, the table below provides the expected dates and times for the new episode in major time zones worldwide.
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 episodes stream on BET weekly. All previous episodes are available on BET+ for on-demand viewing.
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 episode 4 recap and themes
Episode 4, titled Line in the Sand, saw Naomi’s arrest after an intense outburst at a church banquet. She threw hot coffee during an altercation with her ex-husband, Franklin, injuring both him and Pastor Jeff. The conflict began when Franklin publicly exposed Naomi’s trauma, including the story behind a painting created by her late brother. The situation spiraled, and Naomi’s actions had serious consequences.
Rasheda and Jeff continued to struggle in their marriage. Jeff blamed Rasheda for the church losing a key donation, while she pushed back against his refusal to support her emotionally. The hospital visit to check on Franklin’s wife only intensified their disagreement.
Rasheda wanted to see Naomi in jail, but Jeff denied her, insisting she support him instead. Their argument revealed long-standing tensions about loyalty, faith, and leadership.
Naomi’s arrest left Geneva, Tiffany, and Javon concerned. They discussed plans to get her released the next morning and debated the ethics of standing by her after such an extreme reaction.
Meanwhile, Bridget questioned her own relationship with Von as their interactions turned dismissive. The episode explored how unresolved trauma, broken trust, and fragile identities can affect friendships and romantic partnerships.
What to expect from Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1?
Episode 5 is expected to follow the aftermath of Naomi’s arrest and how the group responds. Geneva, Tiffany, and Javon are expected to help Naomi post bail while Jeff and Rasheda’s marital issues continue. Questions about Franklin’s motives, Geneva’s daughter, and Bridget’s relationship with Von are also likely to develop.
The title of episode 5 has not yet been announced, but it is expected to continue exploring secrets, strained relationships, and the ripple effects of unresolved trauma.
Pastor Jeff’s leadership may be questioned after his injury and the church’s lost donation. Rasheda’s growing emotional distance could create further strain between them. The show may continue exploring how trust is built or broken in relationships after divorce.
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 has received steady viewership since its debut on BET. The next episode will further define how the group’s relationships change with each revelation.
While the episode content remains dramatic and character-driven, the tone has shifted toward more intense emotional confrontations. This pattern will likely continue as each woman faces her own moment of reckoning. Viewers can expect ongoing tension and interpersonal conflict as the series moves deeper into each character’s journey.
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas season 1 is available on BET+.