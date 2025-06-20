What role does Donovan Christie Jr. play in Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas? Character explored

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas on BET+ has several talented actors in its cast. Among the recurring cast, mention must be made of actor Donovan Christie Jr., who plays the role of Franklin in the show. He is Naomi's ex-husband and has a reputation for being egocentric and nonchalant.

Ad

Donovan Christie Jr. has been active in the industry since 2009, as noted by IMDb. His first film was New York Lately, in which he appeared in the role of Stefan. Since his debut, Donovan Christie Jr. has appeared in more than 20 projects.

Donovan Christie Jr. plays the role of Franklin in Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas

As mentioned before, Franklin's role in Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas is played by actor Donovan Christie Jr. He is the ex-husband of Naomi, played by Good Girls and Paradise City actress Porscha Coleman. Much of Franklin's character is defined by his relationship with Naomi. The show dedicates a significant amount of time to establishing the dynamics between the former couple following their divorce.

Ad

Trending

Before appearing in Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas on BET Plus, Donovan Christie Jr. was part of several memorable films and television shows. According to IMDb, after debuting in 2009, Donovan landed his next big role in 2013 when he was featured in the TV series Unforgettable.

Donovan has mostly worked in television, with some of his projects being The Good Wife (2014), The Night Of (2016), The Phenomenon (2017-2019), and If Loving You Is Wrong (2017-2020). Other significant television shows he has been a part of include Bull (2020-2021), East New York (2022-2023), and Perimeter (2024).

Ad

He has worked on a number of short films, including Dusty Cowboys (2012), One Past (2014), Noir (2020), and Night Bloom (2025).

Donovan Christie Jr.'s association with Praize, a television series that was released between 2019 and 2020, earned him one of his first accolades. For his starring role as Travis Battle in the show, he was given the Best Actor award at the 2019 Great Lakes Christian Film Festival.

Also read: Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas season 1: Full list of cast explored

Ad

What is Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas about?

The comedy-drama television show is created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. It is executive-produced by Perry, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Mark E. Swinton, and LeToya Luckett.

The plot of Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas centers on the lives of five friends as they navigate life and its complexities. According to Perry's official website, the show can be summarized in the following manner:

Ad

"“Divorced Sistas” follows five close friends — Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette — as they navigate life, love and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character and true bond of sisterhood."

Ad

Also read: Who is playing the role of Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere? Details explored

Divorced Sistas stars LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price, and Jennifer Sears. They play the characters of Rasheeda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More