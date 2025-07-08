What days do Divorced Sistas come on? Release schedule, where to watch, episode count, and more

Tyler Perry's latest comedy-drama show, Divorced Sistas, airs on BET and can be streamed on BET+. The first episode of the show was released on Monday, June 9, 2025. New episodes come out every Thursday on BET+.

Ad

The series follows a diverse group of friends navigating their lives and relationships after divorce. Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette are the five women in Divorced Sistas. After their divorces, they each have to deal with their own problems. The women help each other get used to their new lives and often end up in funny or tough situations together.

The show deals with love, friendship, betrayal, and revenge, as well as more serious issues like finding oneself and being strong. The relationships between the characters and how they change as people are at the root of the story.

Ad

Trending

Release schedule for Divorced Sistas

Ad

Divorced Sistas has new episodes dropping weekly. While the first episode aired on Monday, June 9, 2025, on BET, all subsequent episodes are available on BET+ on Thursdays.

Here’s a breakdown of the release dates for all eight episodes on the streaming platform:

Episodes Release Date Episode 1 Tuesday, June 10, 2025 (Released) Episode 2 Thursday, June 12, 2025 (Released) Episode 3 Thursday, June 19, 2025 (Released) Episode 4 Thursday, June 26, 2025 (Released) Episode 5 Thursday, July 3, 2025 (Released) Episode 6 Thursday, July 10, 2025 Episode 7 Thursday, July 17, 2025 Episode 8 Thursday, July 24, 2025



Ad

The series is already halfway through its first season, and fans can look forward to episode 6 being released on July 10, 2025, with episodes 7 and 8 following on July 17 and 24, 2025.

Where to watch and episode count of Divorced Sistas

Expand Tweet

Ad

To watch Divorced Sistas, one needs a subscription to BET+. Episodes are available to stream on the platform every Thursday.

There are eight episodes in the first season. The first episode aired on June 9, and the last episode will drop on Thursday, July 24, 2025, marking the end of the series.

Once an episode airs on BET, it can also be watched online at BET+. In the season finale, fans can look forward to the conclusion of several character arcs and unfinished storylines.

Ad

Plot of the series

Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette are five inseparable friends. In Divorced Sistas, they are all figuring out how to live their lives after getting divorced. They help each other through the ups and downs of love, relationships, and dating as they work to rebuild their personal lives.

Even though each woman's marriage and divorce story is different, the problems they all face make their bond stronger.

Ad

Cast of the series

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cast features LeToya Luckett as Rasheda, an R&B singer and actress who is struggling in her troubled marriage with Pastor Jeff. Khadeen Indréa plays Geneva Washington, a successful lawyer navigating the crumbling of her marriage.

Porscha Coleman portrays Naomi, a woman seeking justice and revenge through her divorce. Briana Price takes on the role of Tiffany, a real estate agent and single mother trying to rebuild her life. Jennifer Sears plays Bridgette, the peacekeeper of the group and Rasheda’s trusted ally.

Ad

Supporting these main characters are RonReaco Lee as William Washington, Geneva’s unfaithful husband, and DeVon Franklin as Pastor Jeff, who is under scrutiny in his marriage to Rasheda.

Other notable cast members include Robert Christopher Riley as Javon, a man from the past who brings both tension and romance, and Michael Bolwaire as Hakeem, Naomi’s associate, who plays a significant role in her schemes for revenge.

Divorced Sistas is available to stream on BET+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More