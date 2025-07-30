Digman! season 2 voice cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the characters they voiced

Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg's Digman! season 2 will continue the adventures of celebrity archeologist Rip Digman and his team of experts as they travel around the globe to uncover mystical artifacts. Season 1 of the show centered around Digman and his quest to resurrect his dead wife, Bella, using the Holy Grail, an artifact with restorative powers.The first episode of Digman! season 2 premiered on July 23, 2025, with Andy Samberg reprising his role as Rip Digman. Other actors, including Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Guz Khan, and Dale Soules, also voice characters featured in the adventure-comedy series.Voice actors from Digman! season 2Andy Samberg voices Rip DigmanAndy Samberg (Image via YouTube/Ancestry)Andy Samberg voices the once world-famous archaeologist Rip Digman in Digman! season 2. Haunted by his wife's death, he undertakes dangerous quests for lost relics and glory, while also battling other explorers, his failed past, and existential or philosophical questions about heroism.Andy Samberg came into the spotlight through Saturday Night Live, mostly through online shorts such as Lazy Sunday. However, his first major breakout role on TV was as Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Other prominent projects include Palm Springs, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and 7 Days in Hell. He also voices Jonathan in Hotel Transylvania and Brent in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.Mitra Jouhari voices SaltineMitra Jouhari (Image via Instagram/@mitrajouhari)Saltine is Rip's level-headed and smart assistant. Underestimated at first, she is crucial to field missions and slowly gains independence. As she balances frustration and admiration for Rip, her character is transformed into an increasingly confident and competent archaeologist in her own right.Mitra Jouhari is a writer and comedian who is best recognized for co-developing and acting in the adult swim show Three Busy Debras. She also voiced Cleo in Clone High and wrote for Big Mouth, High Maintenance, and Miracle Workers. She was nominated for a WGA Award for The President Show in 2017.Tim Robinson voices SwooperTim Robinson (Image via Instagram/@tsrobinson23)Swooper is Rip's unhinged but loyal pilot. Vulnerable to explosive overreactions and rash choices, he brings manic energy to missions. However, as much as he's unpredictable, he's fiercely loyal to the team and occasionally displays unexpected depth in times of intense confrontation and crisis.Tim Robinson is perhaps most famous for co-creating and starring in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which earned him two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy. He was also a writer and featured player on Saturday Night Live. Some of his other acting projects include Friendship and Detroiters.Guz Khan voices Zane TroyGuz Khan (Image via Instagram/@guzkhanofficial)Zane is Rip's old protégé turned egotistical adversary. Leading a corporate-type archaeology team, he desires celebrity and institutional validation. His competitive fixation on surpassing Rip fuels most of the action, driven by arrogance, insecurity, and residual resentment from their shared history.Guz Khan became well known with Man Like Mobeen, which he wrote and acted in. He's also appeared in Our Flag Means Death, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Taskmaster. He's won RTS Midlands Awards for acting and writing in Man Like Mobeen.Dale Soules voices AgathaDale Soules with Andre’De Shields (Image via Instagram/@dalesoules)Agatha is Rip's no-nonsense, gruff secretary. While she is frequently stuck on logistics, she offers important emotional balance and internal dissent. Indifferent to danger or lunacy, she navigates the team with quiet guidance and deftly points out weaknesses in Rip's leadership through dry humor and hard-won wisdom.Dale Soules is perhaps most recognized as Frieda Berlin on Orange Is the New Black, winning three SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Her film credits include voicing Darby Steel in Lightyear, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, She Came to Me, and Aardvark, while Broadway credits include appearances in Hair and Hands on a Hard Body.Supporting actors who voice characters in the showBesides the aforementioned actors, here are the others who voice characters in Digman! season 2:Melissa Fumero as PrettyTim Meadows as Quail EeganNeil Campbell as Snerdley TootbottomJiavani as Doreen Donker Jr. / SkullsnapperDavid Kaye as Howard Toe / LongtoothZehra FazalMike Hanford as Billy ThemetEric BauzaJeffrey Wright as Uncle ChristRead more: What time will Digman! season 2 release on Comedy Central? U.S. release timings and more.All about Digman! season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Digman! season 2, celebrity archaeologist Rip Digman's quirky world gets crazier as the crew battles supernatural enemies, high-risk missions, and an intensely personal showdown. Picking up where the season 1 finale left off in a massive explosion, Rip is at odds with his ex-wife, Bella—resurrected and demon-possessed.While chasing wild relic pursuits and fatal conspiracies, Rip goes through emotional ups and downs that challenge his ego and sensitivity. At the same time, in season 2, Saltine's storyline will take center stage as she inches closer to attaining full-fledged archaeologist status, escaping Rip's shadow,In an interview with AIPT comics published on July 21, 2025, the creators opened up about what viewers can expect from season 2 of the series. Andy Samberg and Neil Campbell guarantee more exaggerated parody, surprising character turns, and greater world-building.&quot;We looked at each character, both main cast and guest, what’s something funny to do in both an individual episode but also a season arc. Just making sure it was something that felt like fun and fun to watch,&quot; Campbell explained.Where to watch Digman! season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first episode of Digman! season 2 premiered on Comedy Central on July 23, 2025. Consecutive episodes will air weekly every Wednesday at 10:30 pm ET/PT and will be available to stream the following day on Paramount+.The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year and includes ads. The Premium plan, which is priced at $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, includes Showtime, supports offline downloads, and offers 4K streaming. Paramount+ is also accessible through platforms like Amazon Prime Video Channels for an additional fee.Digman! season 2 will air on Comedy Central every Wednesday at 10:30 pm ET.