Digman! season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Digman! season 1 premiered on March 23, 2022, on Comedy Central. Created by Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg, the show centers around Rip Digman, an archeologist who lost his wife, Bella. Rip and his team of experts travel to dangerous parts of the world to discover mythical artifacts. One specific artifact that they come across is the Holy Grail, an item that has the power of resurrection.The synopsis for Digman! season 1, as per IMDb, reads:&quot;The story of a world in which archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet.&quot;With season 2 of the show set to air on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, on Comedy Central, here's a recap of what happened in the previous season.Digman! season 1: Rip Digman's obsession over resurrection Digman! season 1 follows Andy Samberg's Rip Digman in a quest for the Holy Grail to bring his late wife, Bella Torres, back to life. Throughout the series, viewers find out that Bella died during a previous mission, a circumstance for which Rip blames himself.His mourning is expressed in the storing of Bella's corpse in a hidden underground laboratory, which his team only learns about in later episodes. Throughout the season, Digman's archaeological endeavors are not just professional assignments but crazed attempts to rewrite history.The climax of the arc comes in the Digman! season 1 finale, when the alleged Holy Grail is found to be the Unholy Grail, unleashing a doomsday resurrection that causes Bella and Quail Eegan's father to be resurrected under demonic control, turning them into &quot;Auntie&quot; and &quot;Uncle&quot; Christ.This plot not only grounds Rip's internal conflict but also establishes an open-ended supernatural threat, teeing up season 2 with an apocalyptic setup and ethical ambiguity regarding tampering with history.Digman! season 1: Saltine's character arc explored In Digman! season 1, Rip's able and ambitious new sidekick, matures from an adoring student to a guiding moral center. At first awed by Rip's mythical reputation, Saltine soon demonstrates her value by surmounting perilous assignments and disarming tainted relics.However, once she learns the reality of Rip having kept his wife's corpse with him and made morally dubious choices, her allegiance starts to waver. Her dynamic with Rip breaks irrevocably in Puff People, and she ends up leaving and transferring to Zane Troy, Rip's former aide turned nemesis. Saltine's journey tracks a larger critique of mentorship, blind fanhood, and moral autonomy.Her exit heralds a fundamental change in team dynamics and provides a potentially hostile or salvific path in season 2, in which her technical proficiency and ideological acuity either test or eventually redeem Rip. This sub-plot also adds to the narrative tension between legacy archaeologists and the upcoming new generation, highlighting themes of ethical responsibility in the quest for ancient power.What were Zane and Quail's motives in Digman! season 1? Zane Troy and Quail Eegan embody the commercial and egotistical underbelly of modern archaeology, positioning themselves as antagonists to Rip's emotionally charged pursuits. Zane, once Rip's protégé, consistently undermines him by stealing Hammurabi's Hat in the pilot and manipulating Saltine's disillusionment to his advantage.Meanwhile, Quail operates on a larger scale, funding digs and museums while secretly trying to resurrect his father to win his posthumous approval. Quail's irresponsible abuse of artifacts such as the digitization of divine law in the form of &quot;GAWD&quot; and the misappropriation of the Unholy Grail is the direct cause of international instability and supernatural repercussions.Zane and Quail, in tandem, embody the risk of manipulating history for selfish motives, a message underscored by the season finale as their actions are part of a demon apocalypse. This subplot positions Digman! season 2 to delve further into institutional power and archaeological ethics in the high-stakes adventuring world.Digman! season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+, Apple TV+, Philo, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.