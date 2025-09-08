  • home icon
  "thats how you treat fans": Fans buzz online as Patrick Wilson makes surprise appearance at 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Atlanta screening

"thats how you treat fans": Fans buzz online as Patrick Wilson makes surprise appearance at ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Atlanta screening

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 08, 2025 01:39 GMT
Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: Last Rites (Image via Warner Bros.)
Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring: Last Rites (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

The Conjuring: Last Rites premiered in US cinemas on September 5, 2025, but a week before that, star Patrick Wilson surprised fans during the movie screening. A video shared by @michellejonesatl on TikTok on September 7 showed the 52-year-old actor making a surprise appearance at the Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia.

He addressed the fans and asked who among them saw The Conjuring for the first time and who had seen several movies from the franchise. Patrick Wilson also gave a shoutout to the fans, saying that the movie would not have experienced its success up to this day if not for them.

The video of his surprise appearance during the Atlanta screen has circulated on social media, earning various reactions from fans online. One of them, in particular, commented that Wilson's surprise appearance made the entire experience memorable for fans and commended him for "keeping it real" with the people who supported him and the franchise.

Trending
Other fans shared that Patrick Wilson's sudden appearance during the event turned it from a "screening into a séance," and that the experience had given the fans a good fright and chills.

Meanwhile, another commenter said that it was a great promo stunt to have the actor give the moviegoers a surprise visit, but they reserve judgment until they find out if the movie itself will deliver horror. Another one claimed that Patrick Wilson's appearance at the cinema out of the blue made fans scream more than the movie.

The Conjuring: Last Rites sets a hot streak for WB, but ratings are divided

The Conjuring: Last Rites may be touted as the final installment in the franchise, but the movie is making headlines at the box office. It grossed an estimated $83 million in its first three days of release, doubling its projected $40 million earnings in the domestic markets. Its worldwide projections were estimated to be around $80 million, but per Box Office Mojo, it has already earned $187 million worldwide.

Also, according to Rotten Tomatoes' Weekend Box Office, The Conjuring: Last Rites is now the fourth-highest September opening in history, and it joins Warner Bros.' top openings in the month. The studio reportedly now owns five of the top six openings in September, with four of them in the horror genre.

Out of all WB horror titles in the list, The Conjuring: Last Rites is the third-highest opening of all time, taking the spot behind the two It movies, which earned $123 million and $91 million during their premiere. That said, while the movie is doing more than what is projected at the box office, the ratings are divided.

At the time of writing, after 145 reviews, the horror film has only received a 56% rating from critics, down by several points from its 62% critics' rating during the opening day. Meanwhile, the general audience tracks a better viewing experience, giving the movie a 78% rating on the review aggregator website.

The first movie in the franchise still holds the highest ratings, with an 86% critic RT score and an 83% audience RT score.

Catch The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas worldwide.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
