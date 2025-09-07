7 Horror Movies to Watch if You Liked The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites brings supernatural horror to new heights with its eerie atmosphere and evil encounters. This movie follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they encounter their most terrifying case. The film blends ghostly apparitions and religious themes to create honest scares.

Horror movies have captivated viewers for years. They tap into their deepest fears and provide chilling moments in controlled settings. The genre offers an escape through terror. The audiences seek the adrenaline rush that comes from being scared.

The Conjuring: Last Rites exemplifies present-day supernatural horror with its blend of psychological tension and jump scares. The movie creates an atmosphere of dread that develops throughout its runtime. Fans of The Conjuring: Last Rites often crave similar experiences.

They wish to see movies that deliver the same spine-chilling moments. The following seven movies provide comparable thrills and supernatural elements.

1) The Exorcist

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film launched Linda Blair's career as a horror legend. She portrays the role of Regan MacNeil, a young girl who gets possessed by a demon. Throughout the movie, she transforms from a young child into a vessel for evil.

The movie's premise follows Regan's possession and her mother's desperate need for help. A medical examination fails to diagnose Regan's disturbing behaviour; therefore, Father Merrin and Father Karras come to perform an exorcism. Regan depicts supernatural strength and blurts things in ancient languages.

The movie explores good versus evil, faith, and religious intervention themes. This performance earned Linda Blair an Academy Award nomination for the following performance. The film established the template for evil possession films. The Conjuring: Last Rites draws some inspiration from the classic.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Insidious

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this horror movie follows Josh Lambert (portrayed by Patrick Wilson), a father whose son falls into an unpredictable coma. Josh learns he must enter a dark realm to protect his child.

The Lambert family encounters supernatural threats in their new house. Their son Dalton's spirit becomes trapped in an unprecedented supernatural world. Evil entities attempt to possess Dalton's empty body while his soul remains stuck. Josh learns he also got his son's ability to travel between dimensions.

The movie explores themes of outerworldly dangers and family protection. Patrick Wilson received critical acclaim for his engaging performance. The film launched a popular franchise and revitalized interest in ghost stories. The Conjuring: Last Rites shares the same supernatural investigation elements.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3) Sinister

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film established Ethan Hawke as an engaging horror protagonist. He takes the role of Ellison Oswalt, a true crime writer who finds disturbing movies. Ellison becomes obsessed with solving murders linked to an ancient entity.

The premise of the story follows Ellison's investigation into ritualistic family killings. Every film reel displays distinctive methods of killing whole families. Bughuul, an ancient deity, corrupts kids to commit these crimes before taking away their souls. Ellison's research puts his own family in significant danger.

The movie explores themes of ancient evil and artistic ambition. Ethan Hawke received critical acclaim for his intense portrayal. The film blends traditional narrative structure and retrieved footage elements. The Conjuring: Last Rites features the same ancient evil themes.

This horror film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

4) The Babadook

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The film follows Amelia (portrayed by Essie Davis), a widow struggling to raise her complex son, Samuel. Amelia battles both supernatural danger and her own mental health issues.

Amelia and Samuel encounter a monster from a suspicious children's book. The Babadook manifests in their home after Samuel reads about it frequently. Amelia's grief over her husband's demise makes her vulnerable to the influence of the entity. The creature feeds on her anger and depression.

The movie explores themes of grief and motherhood through the outer entity metaphor. Essie Davis earned positive reviews for his raw emotional performance. The film employs psychological horror elements to create a lasting influence. The Conjuring: Last Rites blends the same emotional depth and supernatural terror.

This horror movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Hereditary

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film established Toni Collette as a horror powerhouse. She takes up the role of Annie Graham, a mother discovering her family's dark occult history. Annie unfolds a generation-long conspiracy involving demon worship.

The premise of the story follows the Graham family after their grandmother dies in a secretive manner. Additionally, strange events start escalating after young Charlie dies in an unfortunate accident. Annie eventually discovers her mother was part of a cult devoted to summoning Paimon, a demonic king. The family finds they were chosen as vessels for the inhabitation of an entity.

The movie explores themes of predetermined fate and family legacy. Toni Collette received worldwide critical acclaim for her tragic portrayal. The film redefined urban horror through its shocking imagery and artistic approach. The Conjuring: Last Rites shares the same themes of families targeted by supernatural entities.

Hereditary is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) The Nun

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The film gave Taissa Farmiga her breakthrough role in The Conjuring universe. She plays the role of Sister Irene. She investigates supernatural occurrences at a Romanian abbey and confronts an ancient demonic entity disguised as a nun.

The story follows Sister Irene and Father Burke as they look into the reason behind the nun's suicide. They learn that the abbey houses Valak, a strong demon looking to escape the holy prison. The entity has been manipulating the nuns and corrupting the sacred ground. Sister Irene must perform holy rituals to keep evil away indefinitely.

The movie explores themes of divine protection and religious faith. Taissa Farmiga received critical acclaim for bringing more nuance to her spiritual character. The film serves as a direct prequel to the The Conjuring franchise. The Conjuring: Last Rites aligns with this shared supernatural world.

The Nun is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

7) The Ring

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of this horror movie follows Rachel Keller (portrayed by Naomi Watts), a journalist investigating a cursed videotape that kills everyone within seven days after watching it. Rachel fights against time tos save her son from the dangerous curse.

Rachel must uncover the reality behind Samara Morgan, the vengeful spirit trapped within the video. She discovers Samara's tragic past and her mother's efforts to subdue her psychic abilities.

The movie explores themes of supernatural vengeance and motherhood. Naomi Watts received critical acclaim for her compelling acting. The Conjuring: Last Rites shares similar themes of simple people encountering supernatural evil.

If you liked The Conjuring: Last Rites, these are seven horror movies to watch. Let us know in the comments section which of these was your favourite.

