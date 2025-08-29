Monster: The Ed Gein Story release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is an upcoming biographical crime drama series that will premiere on October 3, 2025, on Netflix. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the anthology series will cover the life and crimes of the titular serial killer from the 1950s, played by the Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam.
It has been written by Brennan, who has also co-directed the episodes with Max Winkler. Moreover, Charlie Hunnam, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, Carl Franklin, Scott Robertson, Louise Shore, Winkler, Brennan, and Murphy are the executive producers.
The show's official synopsis is as follows:
"Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare."
It continues:
"Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades..... Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror."
Exact release date for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, and how many episodes will there be in the crime drama series
On August 27, 2025, Netflix announced that the crime drama series will officially drop on October 3, 2025. Monster: The Ed Gein Story reportedly features eight episodes and will likely have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.
Furthermore, the streamer has not announced the official release time, as of this writing, but based on past seasons of the show, it will likely drop at 3 am ET / 12 am PT.
Where to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more
Monster: The Ed Gein Story will debut exclusively on Netflix, and can be watched by subscribing to one of three subscription plans - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium without ads. The ad-supported Standard plan is priced at $7.99 per month, while the ad-free version costs $17.99 per month. The Premium plan is the highest package and costs $24.99 per month.
Furthermore, after signing up for the ad-free Standard plan, subscribers can add one additional member to the account for $6.99 per month with ads, or $8.99 per month without ads. Similarly, the Premium plan allows subscribers to add two members for $6.99 each with ads, or $8.99 each without ads per month.
All cast members in Monster: The Ed Gein Story and their characters
The cast list of the upcoming biographical drama series is as follows:
- Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein
- Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein
- Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden
- Victoria Atkin as Peggy Robertson
- Ezra Buzzington as the coroner
- Emma Halleen as Suzette
- Megan Heyn as Donna Schley
- Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock
- Golden Garnick as Buffalo Bill
- Patrick Scott Lewis as Victor Travis
- Karly Rothenberg as an actress
- Olivia Williams as Alma Reville
- Josh Stone as the pilot
- Will Brill as Tobe Hooper
- Oliver Spenceman as the young Tobe
- Charlie Hall as Deputy Worden
- Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins
- Mimi Kennedy as Dr. Mildred Newman
- Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley
- Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch
- Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins
- Dusty Sorg
- Sam Carson
- George Todd McLachlan
- Caleb Baker
- Michael Engberg
- Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins
- Romeo V. Castle as a guest (uncredited)
- Kayla Hardy as a guest (uncredited)
What to expect from Monster: The Ed Gein Story?
The notorious serial killer Ed Gein, known as the 'Butcher of Plainfield,' takes the spotlight in the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. A resident of Wisconsin, Gein made global headlines in the 1950s for killing two women and creating household items like a lampshade, wastebasket, chairs, etc. from the human remains of recently-buried corpses.
Over eight episodes, the true crime story will showcase the extraordinary circumstances that led a simple and unassuming man to such levels of depravity.
Moreover, Ed Gein's story served as the basis of some of Hollywood's most memorable fictional serial killers. Among them are Norman Bates from Psycho, Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Garland Greene from Con Air, and Dr. Oliver Thredson from Ryan Murphy's other television production, American Horror Story: Asylum.
Stay tuned for the latest updates on Monster: The Ed Gein Story.