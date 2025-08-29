Monster: The Ed Gein Story release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is an upcoming biographical crime drama series that will premiere on October 3, 2025, on Netflix. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the anthology series will cover the life and crimes of the titular serial killer from the 1950s, played by the Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam.

Ad

It has been written by Brennan, who has also co-directed the episodes with Max Winkler. Moreover, Charlie Hunnam, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, Carl Franklin, Scott Robertson, Louise Shore, Winkler, Brennan, and Murphy are the executive producers.

The show's official synopsis is as follows:

"Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare."

Ad

Trending

It continues:

"Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades..... Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror."

Exact release date for Monster: The Ed Gein Story, and how many episodes will there be in the crime drama series

A poster of the Netflix series Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

On August 27, 2025, Netflix announced that the crime drama series will officially drop on October 3, 2025. Monster: The Ed Gein Story reportedly features eight episodes and will likely have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Ad

Furthermore, the streamer has not announced the official release time, as of this writing, but based on past seasons of the show, it will likely drop at 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

Where to watch Monster: The Ed Gein Story? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Charlie Hunnam as seen in an official poster of Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will debut exclusively on Netflix, and can be watched by subscribing to one of three subscription plans - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium without ads. The ad-supported Standard plan is priced at $7.99 per month, while the ad-free version costs $17.99 per month. The Premium plan is the highest package and costs $24.99 per month.

Ad

Furthermore, after signing up for the ad-free Standard plan, subscribers can add one additional member to the account for $6.99 per month with ads, or $8.99 per month without ads. Similarly, the Premium plan allows subscribers to add two members for $6.99 each with ads, or $8.99 each without ads per month.

All cast members in Monster: The Ed Gein Story and their characters

The cast list of the upcoming biographical drama series is as follows:

Ad

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein

Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden

Victoria Atkin as Peggy Robertson

Ezra Buzzington as the coroner

Emma Halleen as Suzette

Megan Heyn as Donna Schley

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

Golden Garnick as Buffalo Bill

Patrick Scott Lewis as Victor Travis

Karly Rothenberg as an actress

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Josh Stone as the pilot

Will Brill as Tobe Hooper

Oliver Spenceman as the young Tobe

Charlie Hall as Deputy Worden

Joey Pollari as Anthony Perkins

Mimi Kennedy as Dr. Mildred Newman

Tyler Jacob Moore as Sheriff Schley

Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch

Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins

Dusty Sorg

Sam Carson

George Todd McLachlan

Caleb Baker

Michael Engberg

Robin Weigert as Enid Watkins

Romeo V. Castle as a guest (uncredited)

Kayla Hardy as a guest (uncredited)

Ad

What to expect from Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

The notorious serial killer Ed Gein, known as the 'Butcher of Plainfield,' takes the spotlight in the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. A resident of Wisconsin, Gein made global headlines in the 1950s for killing two women and creating household items like a lampshade, wastebasket, chairs, etc. from the human remains of recently-buried corpses.

Ad

Over eight episodes, the true crime story will showcase the extraordinary circumstances that led a simple and unassuming man to such levels of depravity.

Moreover, Ed Gein's story served as the basis of some of Hollywood's most memorable fictional serial killers. Among them are Norman Bates from Psycho, Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Garland Greene from Con Air, and Dr. Oliver Thredson from Ryan Murphy's other television production, American Horror Story: Asylum.

Ad

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More