Is Netflix facing issues? Details explored as users report problems with the streaming services down

Netflix users reported significant issues with the streaming service sometime around Tuesday afternoon, August 26, 2025. The widespread surge of complaints from subscribers suggests that the service may be down, leaving millions of users without their mode of entertainment.Per Fox News, citing DownDetector, which tracks service outages, reports of the streaming service being down started coming in around 6:15 pm ET, with complaints from users having the same problems surging up to 11,569 by 9:30 pm. According to the outlet, Netflix warned subscribers via its online help center that they &quot;may have problems streaming titles on some devices.&quot;Around 66% of users who reported issues about the streaming platform on Tuesday said they were experiencing video streaming problems, per Down Detector. Meanwhile, 19% of complaints were about server connection issues, where subscribers had trouble connecting to the Netflix server. The remaining 15% of complaints raised were app-related troubles.The service outage reportedly affected users worldwide. Reports came in from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other countries. Some users reported that the service came back up an hour later, with reports about an outage on DownDetector being down to 6,592 by 10:30 pm ET.Netflix has yet to confirm the outage or give an official statementFollowing the surge of questions, 'is Netflix down?' and reports of the streaming service outage, with over 11,000 users sharing various complaints on DownDetector, the streaming giant has yet to respond to their users' complaints. The outage reportedly lasted for hours and well into the night of Tuesday, August 26, 2025, but the streamer has not officially given a statement either.A screenshot of Netflix's homepage (Image via Netflix)Per some of the complaints from subscribers, they were receiving this message and prompts to help address the issue:&quot;You may have problems streaming titles on some devices. Try another device, or try again later.&quot;Other users reported issues about being unable to connect to the streaming platform and being asked to &quot;try again later.&quot; That said, the streamer's support page says no outages are happening. In its &quot;Is Netflix Down?&quot; page, it says that the streaming platform is &quot;up&quot; and &quot;not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service.Some users pointed this out on social media despite thousands of them currently experiencing issues.Ankur Kikani @A_KikaniLINKHey @netflix - Dix your service, been down/not working for hours and yet your support page says no outages, what gives?? #outage #failure #FixItOther subscribers also questioned the streaming giant for their lack of communication and for seemingly being deaf to its thousands of subscribers' concerns.The last time the streaming service experienced a massive outage was three months ago, per The Economic Times. It reportedly affected over 70,000 subscribers all over the US. They reported issues accessing content on the platform. Some users received messages like, &quot;title not available to watch instantly.&quot; Some said that they experienced disruption during streaming.DownDetector reported over 75,000 individual reports across various states and device types during the May outage, per the news outlet. Per the outlet, some users reported that the access error impacted all their devices simultaneously.The recent outage comes in anticipation of several new releases. Among the new titles coming to the platform on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, are Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Christopher—A Beautiful Life, and Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives.A few more titles are dropping the following day, including the highly anticipated movie adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, starring Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.