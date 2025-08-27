  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Is Netflix facing issues? Details explored as users report problems with the streaming services down

Is Netflix facing issues? Details explored as users report problems with the streaming services down

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 27, 2025 08:35 GMT
Silicon Valley Companies Photo Illustrations - Source: Getty
Netflix users report streaming issues (Image via Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Netflix users reported significant issues with the streaming service sometime around Tuesday afternoon, August 26, 2025. The widespread surge of complaints from subscribers suggests that the service may be down, leaving millions of users without their mode of entertainment.

Ad

Per Fox News, citing DownDetector, which tracks service outages, reports of the streaming service being down started coming in around 6:15 pm ET, with complaints from users having the same problems surging up to 11,569 by 9:30 pm. According to the outlet, Netflix warned subscribers via its online help center that they "may have problems streaming titles on some devices."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Around 66% of users who reported issues about the streaming platform on Tuesday said they were experiencing video streaming problems, per Down Detector. Meanwhile, 19% of complaints were about server connection issues, where subscribers had trouble connecting to the Netflix server. The remaining 15% of complaints raised were app-related troubles.

The service outage reportedly affected users worldwide. Reports came in from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other countries. Some users reported that the service came back up an hour later, with reports about an outage on DownDetector being down to 6,592 by 10:30 pm ET.

Ad

Netflix has yet to confirm the outage or give an official statement

Following the surge of questions, 'is Netflix down?' and reports of the streaming service outage, with over 11,000 users sharing various complaints on DownDetector, the streaming giant has yet to respond to their users' complaints. The outage reportedly lasted for hours and well into the night of Tuesday, August 26, 2025, but the streamer has not officially given a statement either.

Ad
A screenshot of Netflix&#039;s homepage (Image via Netflix)
A screenshot of Netflix's homepage (Image via Netflix)

Per some of the complaints from subscribers, they were receiving this message and prompts to help address the issue:

Ad
"You may have problems streaming titles on some devices. Try another device, or try again later."

Other users reported issues about being unable to connect to the streaming platform and being asked to "try again later." That said, the streamer's support page says no outages are happening. In its "Is Netflix Down?" page, it says that the streaming platform is "up" and "not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service.

Ad

Some users pointed this out on social media despite thousands of them currently experiencing issues.

Ad

Other subscribers also questioned the streaming giant for their lack of communication and for seemingly being deaf to its thousands of subscribers' concerns.

The last time the streaming service experienced a massive outage was three months ago, per The Economic Times. It reportedly affected over 70,000 subscribers all over the US. They reported issues accessing content on the platform. Some users received messages like, "title not available to watch instantly." Some said that they experienced disruption during streaming.

Ad

DownDetector reported over 75,000 individual reports across various states and device types during the May outage, per the news outlet. Per the outlet, some users reported that the access error impacted all their devices simultaneously.

The recent outage comes in anticipation of several new releases. Among the new titles coming to the platform on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, are Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Christopher—A Beautiful Life, and Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives.

Ad

A few more titles are dropping the following day, including the highly anticipated movie adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, starring Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications