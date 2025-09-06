7 Emma Stone Movies to Watch While Waiting for Her Next Release Bugonia

Emma Stone's movies provide an immersive experience to watch. The actress has created several movies. Her new film Bugonia is about to be released soon. Yorgos Lanthimos directed the film. Bugonia is a remake of the 2023 South Korean movie Save the Green Planet.

In this upcoming release, Emma Stone will be portraying a ruthless, authoritative medical company CEO who gets kidnapped by conspiracy-believing employees who are convinced she is an alien intent on destroying Earth.

While the viewers are excited about this release, here are seven essential Emma Stone films that showcase her talent and range. These movies highlight why she remains one of Hollywood's most seasoned, versatile actors. Each movie displays several aspects of her acting abilities.

1) La La Land

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

La La Land stands as one of the most renowned and celebrated Emma Stone films. She portrays the role of Mia Dolan, an ambitious actress working as a barista in Los Angeles. The movie follows her growing intimacy with Sebastian (portrayed by Ryan Gosling), a jazz musician.

Mia struggles to land an acting job while Sebastian dreams of opening his Jazz club. Their relationship encounters challenges as both pursue their artistic aspirations. The film blends musical elements and romance set against the backdrop of urban Los Angeles.

Stone's acting earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The movie explores themes of dreams, love, and the sacrifices artists make for success.

La La Land is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Easy A

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This comedy movie marked a breakthrough in Emma Stone's films. She portrays the role of Olive Penderghast, a high school student who becomes the center of gossip after lying about losing her virginity. The rumor spreads through her academic premises, leading to unpredictable consequences. At last, Olive embraces her newfound reputation rather than opposes it. She pretends to have relationships with male pals to help their social status.

The movie draws inspiration from Nathaniel Hawthorne's book The Scarlet Letter. Stone's impressive and natural charisma shines throughout the film. The narrative tackles sexuality, reputation, and social judgment in high school.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Poor Things

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie represents one of the most eccentric Emma Stone movies in recent years. She portrays the role of Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by an exceptional scientist.

Bella has the mind of a child in the body of an adult woman. She embarks on a journey of sexual awakening and self-discovery. The movie follows her adventures as she explores the world with childlike enthusiasm.

Bella's journey takes her from London to Lisbon and then to Paris. The movie blends Victorian-era and fantasy elements in its setting. Stone's fierce performance earned widespread critical acclaim and another Academy Award nomination.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Birdman

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie displays Stone's dramatic potential among other recognized Emma Stone films. She portrays the role of Sam Thomson, the recovering drug addict, daughter of failing actor Riggan Thomson. Sam works as her father's assistant while tackling her own personal struggles.

The film explores themes of family relationships, artistic integrity, and fame. Stone's performance brings depth to a complicated character dealing with family issues and addiction. The movie was shot to appear as if it were one continuous take. Her supporting role earned her an Academy Award nomination.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Superbad

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie launched Stone's career and remains popular among Emma Stone's films. She portrays Jules, a popular high school student who becomes the object of Seth's affection. The film follows three best friends on their last night before graduation. Evan and Seth plan to get alcohol for a party where Jules will be present.

The film captures the humor and awkwardness of teenage friendships. Emma Stone's natural comedic timing shines even in the most minor role. The movie explores growing up, friendship, and young age insecurities. Her acting helped establish her as a rising comedy star.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) Cruella

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents a different side of Stone's talent among Disney-related Emma Stone films. She portrays the role of Estelle Miller, who later becomes the villainous Cruella de Vil. The movie is set in 1970s London, serving as the original story of the 101 Dalmatians villain.

Estella is a young fashion designer with a rebellious streak. She gets caught up in the punk rock movement while working for fashion legend Baroness von Hellman. The narrative shows how Estella transforms into the villainous Cruella. Emma's performance balances the character's creativity with her growing intensity. The movie focuses on revenge, fashion, and the price of aspiration.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Help

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie rounds out this selection of important Emma Stone movies with intense, dramatic acting. Emma Stone portrays the role of Eugenia"Skeeter" Phelan, a young white woman in 1060s Mississippi.

Eugenia returns home from college with aspirations of becoming a writer. She creates a novel about the experiences of domestic workers from different races. The project creates internal conflict with her family's expectations and social circle.

Emma Stone's character catalyzes the narrative's exploration of racial injustice. The movie tackles serious themes about social change and civil rights. His performance displays her ability to deal with heavy, dramatic material.

The movie is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

These seven Emma Stone movies display her incredible range as a performer. From drama to comedy to musicals, she has proven her mettle as an actress in every genre. While waiting for Bugonia, these movies offer the perfect opportunity to appreciate her versatility and talent.

