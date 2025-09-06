7 Matt Smith Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'Caught Stealing'

Matt Smith delivers another engaging performance in Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller Caught Stealing. The story's premise features Math Smith as Red, a thug, not that his hairstyle says anything else about him. Red is one of the crucial underworld figures Hank encounters frequently.

The movie follows a burned-out former baseball player (portrayed by Austin Butler) thrown into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal syndicate of '90s NYC. Matt Smith brings his signature nuance to the role of Red, a threatening criminal figure who becomes entangled in the troubling world surrounding the main lead.

The English performer has built an extensive career since his early days on the stage, transitioning from television to theatre with roles in The Ruby in the Smoke and Party Animals before his breakthrough as the Eleventh Doctor.

Matt Smith's filmography spans historical drama, science fiction, and horror, displaying his impressive range as an actor.

The Crown, House of the Dragon, Starve Acre, and four other Matt Smith movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Caught Stealing

1) Doctor Who

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show is considered a significant breakthrough in the television world for Matt Smith. He was just 26 when producer Steven Moffat cast him as the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC's popular science-fiction adventure show Doctor Who.

He is recognized for playing the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC science fiction TV show Doctor Who, spanning three years from 2010 to 2013. Matt Smith transformed the beloved character with eccentric mannerisms and youthful energy.

His Doctor persona was ancient yet possessed a childlike demeanor, blending elements of profound darkness with physical comedy. The series follows the time-traveling alien as he explores the world with different companions, encounters monsters, and protects the civilizations.

Matt Smith's working tenure in the show included several memorable narrative episodes like Pandorica Opens, The God Complex, and his intense farewell in The Time of Doctor.

His acting established him as one of the most popular Doctors in the series's long history. The show displayed Matt Smith's potential to balance genuine emotional depth and humor.

Doctor Who is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) The Crown

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix historical show featuring Matt Smith as Prince Philip received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Some fans consider Matt Smith's best-rated work is not entirely through his role in Doctor Who, but instead the historical drama, The Crown.

The story is based on real events and captures real historical figures (some still living), and the show centres around the British royal family. Matt Smith portrayed Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during the early years of Queen Elizabeth I's reign.

His acting captured Philip's frustration with palace protocol and his struggle to find peace within the monarchy. The show explores the personal connections behind the public perspective of the royal family.

Matt Smith brought complications to a character often seen as complex and demanding. His portrayal earned critical acclaim and displayed his range beyond science fiction. The series examines how personal desires clash with royal responsibilities.

This historical drama is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) House of the Dragon

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This prequel to Game of Thrones features Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. He plays the rogue prince of the Targaryen dynasty. The show is set 200 years before the events unfolding in Game of Thrones. The series chronicles the civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons.

Daemon is a morally ambiguous character, torn between his personal ambitions and loyalty to his family. Matt Smith depicts the character as dangerous and charming, capable of enormous violence and unexpected tenderness.

The character is both a potential threat and an ally to his niece, Queen Rhaeyra. His acting brings depth to what could have been an ordinary villain role. Matt Smith's Daemon has become a fan-beloved role despite his morally questionable choices in the show.

House of the Dragon is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Morbius

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This superhero horror movie features Matt Smith as Milo, the childhood friend of Dr. Michael Morbius, who becomes the story's main protagonist.

Milo suffers from the same rare blood disease as Morbious, but easily adapts to the vampiric transformation without any doubt. Smith brings a manic aura to the role, creating a character who revels in his newfound powers.

The movie follows Morbious as he attempts to cure his condition but accidentally becomes a living vampire. Milo's descent into an antagonist provides the emotional depth to the escalating tensions.

Smith's acting stands out in a movie that received mixed reviews. His act of friendship turned toxic adds genuine stakes to the supernatural proceedings.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) Last Night in Soho

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This psychological horror movie features Smith in a supporting role as Jack, the abusive boyfriend of ambitious singer Sandie. The story is set in both modern-day and 1960s London, and the movie follows Fashion student Eloise, who mysteriously encounters Sandie across time.

Smith appears primarily in the 1960s as a manipulative person who exploits Sandie's aspirations of stardom. His character represents the intense and dark underbelly of the glamorous Soho music world.

The movie utilizes time-travel narrative techniques to explore themes of trauma and exploitation. Smith's acting is deliberately unsettling, showing his range in intense material. His presence adds chaos to the movie's exploration of how the past haunts the present.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Starve Acre

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows a rabbit that recomposes itself from mere bone to a living, breathing animal once again, an animal that Richard and his wife Jules (portrayed by Morfydd Clark) feel forced to nurture.

This movie is Eerie and otherworldly but not quite scary. However, it has elements of a slow and forbidding sense of environment. Smith plays the role of Richard, an archaeologist whose family encounters supernatural occurrences on their farm in Yorkshire.

The movie adapts Andrew Michael Hurley's novel on grief, ancient folklore, and family trauma. Richard becomes obsessed with excavating what he believes is an ancient tree stump on their property. His wife, Jules, struggles with their son's eventual death and disturbing behaviour.

The couple's union goes horribly wrong as they process their loss differently. Smith delivers a restrained performance that captures a man slowly losing his grip on the truth. The movie explores tragedy and deteriorating family ties while ancient forces stay still and watch.

7) Terminator Genisys

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, Smith portrays the role of Skynet, the evil computer brain that wants to destroy all humans. Skynet looks like a person in this film instead of just being a computer voice.

The Terminator movies are about robots from the future who travel back in time. Usually, robots try to kill people, but some robots also hold good intentions for humans. This film changes the narrative fans were aware of from the former movies.

The main lead, Sarah Connor, grew up with a well-intentioned robot looking after and protecting her. Smith's Skynet has taken over John Connor, who is supposed to protect humanity. John Connor becomes part human and part robot, which is very toxic for the human resistance.

Matt Smith makes Skynet feel scary because it looks human but thinks like an evil computer. Even though his role is not huge, it is crucial to the narrative.

If you liked his role in Caught Stealing, these are seven Matt Smith movies and films. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

