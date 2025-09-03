7 Crime Comedies to Watch if You Loved 'Caught Stealing'

Caught Stealing brings audiences into the exciting world of unexpected humor and crime. This film by Darren Aronofsky delivers an eccentric blend of comedy and suspense that keeps the viewers engaged.

The premise of the movie follows baseball player Hank Thompson (Austin Butler), whose simple and quiet life in New York takes a risky turn. Hank gets entangled in a complex web of violence and crime. The story starts when Hank agrees to watch his neighbor's pet and apartment.

This simple gesture of help leads him to the criminal underworld of stolen money and menacing characters. Caught Stealing features witty dialogues and unexpected plot twists. The movie balances intense dark humor and elements of crime.

For fans who liked watching Caught Stealing, here is a list of other productions with similar themes of crime and comedy. Each selection offers a blend of dark humor and criminal chaos with unexpected plot progression.

The Italian Job, Snatch, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and four other crime comedies to watch if you liked Caught Stealing

1) Ocean's Eleven (2001)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The premise of the movie follows Danny Ocean, an ambitious man who forms a team of eleven specialists to rob three Las Vegas Casinos one by one.

The crew targets the Mirage, Bellagio, and MGM Grand, all owned by a dangerous businessman, Terry Benedict. George Clooney leads the cast as Danny. He depicts a smooth-talking mastermind who weighs every action well. Brad Pitt portrays his right-hand man Rusty Ryan, while Matt Damon plays amateur pickpocket Linus Cladwell.

The team must execute their expansive heist during a major boxing match. Every member brings unique skills to the operation. The scheme involves several layers of misdirection and deception. Steven Soderbergh directs the movie, and he adds a lot of flair and precision to the film. The film captures sophisticated, orchestrated plans and dialogue. Like Caught Stealing, it blends wit and charm with criminal motives.

2) Snatch (2000)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In this movie, a stolen diamond starts a chain reaction involving several criminal factions in London. Tommy (portrayed by Stephen Graham) and Turkish (portrayed by Jason Statham), two boxing promoters, are stuck in chaos after purchasing a caravan from travelers.

Meanwhile, Frank Four Fingers, another man, steals a diamond, triggering a chase. Many criminals try to find the stone, including risky enforcer Bullet Tooth Tony. This all leads to a lot of drama and chaos.

The movie jumps between several characters and their criminal desires. Humor and violence blend throughout the film. The fans of Caught Stealing will acknowledge the unpredictable plot twists and character development.

3) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows Harry Lockhart (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.), a small thief who stumbles into a Hollywood audition while escaping the cops. He accidentally gets hired as an actor and shifts to Los Angeles for research.

Harry forms an unlikely team with private detective Perry van Shrike to understand how the investigation works. They become involved in an actual murder case connected to Harry's childhood buddy, Harmony.

The writer and director Shane Black brings sharp wit to this noir parody. The narrative mocks the classic detective process while surprisingly delivering genuine thrills. Like Caught Stealing, it features simple men thrust into difficult criminal circumstances.

4) In Bruges (2008)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie's premise follows two hitmen, Ray and Ken, who learn their job went wrong in London. Therefore, they decide to hide in the Belgian city of Bruges.

Ray ends up killing a child during his first assassination and is left with overwhelming guilt. Ken enjoys the traditional city beauty, while Ray finds it boring and sad. Their boss, Harry, calls with new orders, adding more stakes to their situation.

Colin Farrell plays the struggling young hitman contemplating his conscience. Brendan Gleeson plays the older, more experienced partner who is trying to enjoy every moment. This dark comedy, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, focuses on redemption and guilt.

The movie explores themes of morality within the criminal world. Like Caught Stealing, the film features simple criminals encountering complex moral dilemmas.

5) Layer Cake

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie centres on an unnamed cocaine dealer who decides to retire after one final profitable deal. His leader, Jimmy Price, assigns him two complex tasks before he can leave the organization.

He has to find the missing daughter of a recognized crime boss. He also must break a deal for a large shipment of stolen ecstasy tablets. Daniel Craig embodies the role of a sophisticated drug dealer caught between obligation and retirement.

The character deep dives into the criminal hierarchy of London while avoiding menacing enemies. The movie shows how criminal ambition leads to unavoidable consequences. Fans of Caught Stealing will appreciate the main lead's desire to escape his criminal past.

6) Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The storyline highlights four friends who owe money to crime boss Hatchet Harry after a planned card game. They must return the money quickly or face tragic consequences. The group plans to rob their marijuana growing neighbors to extract money.

Meanwhile, another team schemes to steal old, valuable shotguns from the same neighbours. Several Criminal groups collide in a series of confusion and violence. Jason Statham makes his movie debut as one of the desperate friends.

The London settings add gritty rawness to the criminal underworld. Like Caught Stealing, it displays how ordinary people get involved in risky situations.

7)The Italian Job (2003)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie involves a crew that robs gold from a Venice safe. However, one team member, Steve, murders and betrays their leader.

The surviving members, led by Charlie Croker, orchestrate a revenge plan against their former member. They recruit the dead man's daughter, Stella (portrayed by Charlize Theron), a seasoned safecracker, for their mission. The team utilizes Mini Cooper vehicles and traffic control systems to steal the gold back.

The heist involves extensive planning and precise timing through Los Angeles streets. F. Gary Gray created this remake of the 1969 original British movie. The clever tactics in narrative and high-speed car chases push the action forward. Fans of Caught Stealing will like the revenge theme and team dynamics.

These are seven crime comedies to watch if you liked Caught Stealing. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

