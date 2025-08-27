7 Jason Statham movies to watch that aren’t action-oriented

If there's any actor known for his action-packed roles, it is Jason Statham. For over two decades, he has been the face of the genre, known for his roles in the Transformers franchise and the Fast and the Furious franchise. Moreover, he has portrayed savvy mercenaries, detectives, and assassins in commercial superhits like The Mechanic, Killer Elite, and The Expendables.

Ad

However, while he cemented his place among the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis for his slick moves and his wham-bam screen presence, he has also veered away from the genre to experiment with sports dramas, black comedy, and romance. Movies like his debut, Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, and London are fun entertainers.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, London, and other Jason Statham movies that aren't action-oriented

Ad

Trending

1) Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)

Statham as Bacon (Image via Prime Video)

Eddie, Tom, Bacon, and Soap are petty thieves with big dreams. When they scrounge together £100,000 for a three-card brag game hosted by Harry "Hatchet" Lonsdale, the last thing they expect is for the game to be rigged. £500,000 in debt, the thieves resort to stealing from their neighbors, a gang of robbers led by a brutal man named "Dog." As Harry closes in, a comedy of errors ensues.

Ad

While Jason Statham's feature debut is action-adjacent, it focuses more on the comedic misadventures of four friends who unwillingly get ensnared in a crime web. His street-smart character, Bacon, enters the movie red hot and rearing to go, immediately capturing his vibrant potential as the smooth talker. Guy Ritchie's vision for a vibrant gangster movie comes to life with his memorable character.

Where to watch: Apple/Prime Video

2) Snatch (2000)

Statham as Turkish (Image via Prime Video)

Guy Ritchie takes Jason Statham and fans back into the criminal underworld. On the one hand, a group of thieves disguised as Orthodox Jews steal a diamond in a heist, and on the other, a small-time boxing promoter, Turkish (Statham), finds himself caught in a face-off with a ruthless criminal, and everything promptly goes south for him.

Ad

The director takes everything that worked in Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and makes it better: the nonlinear and aptly chaotic story structure, disjointed but entertainingly wicked characters meeting, and a stylish Statham. His witty banter, laced with a memorable accent, and ability to hold his head high even when the situation is dire, is hilariously entertaining.

For fans of his action-packed performances, this movie is a great reminder of how he uses his character roles to narrate an action-packed tale.

Ad

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

3) The Bank Job (2008)

Terry is approached by Martine (Image via Prime Video)

When Martine Love is caught smuggling drugs, she uses her connections in the MI5 to strike herself a deal: retrieve compromising photos of Princess Margaret from a bank locker belonging to militant gangster Michael X. The deal takes her to a car dealership owner named Terry, who puts together a crew for the mission, not knowing the snare he is entering into.

Ad

Roger Donaldson's heist thriller contains plenty of action sequences. Still, it makes this list because the storyline uses Jason Statham's Terry as a conflicted, emotionally charged anchor instead of a quintessential man of rage. He thinks on his feet and is always a few steps ahead. As someone with connections to the dark underbelly, his ability to gauge people makes this movie a thrilling watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video/HBO Max

Ad

4) London (2005)

Statham and the cast (Image via Prime Video)

While London was a critical and commercial failure, it is an interesting peek into Jason Statham's range as an actor beyond just action roles. The movie is a psychological unraveling of the male mind, focusing on Syd (Chris Evans) and his best friend Bateman (Statham) having a drug-fueled emotional spiral after Syd's ex-girlfriend, London (Jessica Biel), plans to leave town with her new boyfriend.

Ad

Evans and Statham power through the movie's 92-minute runtime with conversations about love, physical intimacy, God, and, of course, women. The entire storyline hinges on their chaotic energy coming through, and Bateman is the catalyst who sets everything on metaphorical fire. It is written and directed by Hunter Richards.

Where to watch: FuboTV/Apple TV/Prime Video

5) Gnomeo and Juliet (2011)

Statham voices Tybalt (Image via YouTube/Walt Disney Studios Philippines)

Jason Statham in an animated romance comedy might sound far out of his purview. But, he smashes the voice-acting out of the park for a villainous gnome named Tybalt in this garden gnome version of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, complete with literary puns and hilarious animosity.

Ad

As Gnomeo's nemesis, he is responsible for every sabotage, from breaking his lawnmower in a race to dissuading the budding romance. The Kelly Asbury movie is a great reminder of Statham's versatility. Although he takes on a known devil in an antagonist's role, he brings an element of wit and comedy to the premise.

Where to watch: Disney+

6) Mean Machine (2001)

Statham as Monk (left) (Image via Prime Video)

Earlier in Jason Statham's career, he starred as a violent, maximum-security inmate named Monk, whose life changes when he meets the hero of the story: Danny "The Mean Machine" Meehan (Vinnie Jones), whose celebrity status as a football star comes crashing down when he gets exposed for match fixing. Now in prison with a lot of enemies, Danny puts together a football team of prison inmates.

Ad

A football match stands amidst the bloodshed, bribery, and lots of people wanting Danny dead. That's where Monk's expertise as a goalkeeper comes in. Statham plays the duality of a feared killer and a whimsical dreamer to his advantage, showing a murderous exterior while dreaming of being a superheroic goalkeeper spinning and diving to save the day in a comedy sequence.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

7) Truth in 24 (2008)

The documentary about Audi (Image via Apple TV)

Jason Statham switches gears to another sports drama, but this time, it is lanes and superfast racing cars. It explores the world of F1 through the eyes of the Audi team vying for their fifth consecutive championship win at Le Mans. Jason Statham's role as the narrator brings their riveting story together with emotional conviction.

Ad

Although this isn't a technical role in the film, his narrator credits make it a non-action film for die-hard Statham fans to enjoy. The documentary explores the complicated dynamics between the drivers and the staff behind the scenes as they aim for victory. The sequel, Truth in 24 II, is also narrated by Statham.

Where to watch: DVD on Amazon, Truth in 24 II is available on Apple TV.

Fans can watch other Jason Statham non-action movies like 13 (2010).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More