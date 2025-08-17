10 best George Clooney movies to watch in 2025

George Clooney has built a diverse filmography that spans political thrillers, emotional dramas, and heist comedies. The American actor and filmmaker made his Hollywood debut as an extra in 1978, but his first major success came with the CBS medical sitcom E/R.

Since then, Clooney has starred in numerous acclaimed films, including Ocean's Eleven and The Descendants. His remarkable performances have earned him many accolades, including the Academy Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Tony Awards, and more.

Undoubtedly, every movie lover should witness his acting range through his films. Below are 10 of George Clooney's best films to watch in 2025. They are still relevant for audiences looking for compelling stories and standout performances.

1) Three Kings

Three Kings (Image via Prime Video)

Released in 1999, Three Kings was directed by David O. Russell. Set in the aftermath of the Gulf War, it follows a group of American soldiers who plot a gold heist but become involved in rescuing a captured comrade, turning the focus from profit to redemption.

The film is popular for its satire and stakes, blending dark humor with the harsh realities of war. Clooney's character faces morally challenging situations in the film, which is enjoyed by viewers.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

2) The Descendants

The Descendants (Image via Prime Video)

Directed and written by Alexander Payne, this 2011 film also stars Shailene Woodley and Judy Greer alongside George Clooney. The Descendants follows Matt King, who must deal with betrayal and grief after learning of his wife's infidelity just as she falls into a coma.

At the same time, he must deal with making decisions regarding his family's land. The film's exploration of grief, legacy, and family is emotionally stirring. Audiences praised Clooney's nuanced performance and connected with its themes of healing and personal development.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean's Eleven (Image via Prime Video)

Now a successful franchise, Ocean's Eleven is a 2001 film directed by Steven Soderbergh. It follows con artist Danny Ocean, who, during a major boxing event, leads a team to rob three casinos in Las Vegas owned by his ex-wife's fiancé.

The film maintains suspense until the very end, combining sophisticated heist mechanisms and a casino setting. Audiences particularly enjoyed the group dynamic and the brilliance of its ensemble cast.

Where to Watch: Netflix

4) Out of Sight

Out of Sight (Image via Prime Video)

Also directed by Steven Soderbergh, Out of Sight is a 1998 American crime comedy film starring George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. The story follows master bank robber Jack Foley, who meets U.S. Marshal Karen Sisco after breaking out of prison. As he plans another heist, their attraction makes loyalty and crime plans more difficult.

It's a romantic crime thriller that combines tension and charm. Viewers especially praised the on-screen chemistry between Clooney and Lopez.

Where to Watch: Netflix

5) O Brother, Where Art Thou?

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Image via Prime Video)

Starring George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson in leading roles, O Brother, Where Art Thou? was released in 2000.

Echoing The Odyssey, the film follows three escaped convicts during the Depression as they search for hidden treasure, encountering oddball characters, a musician's fame, and social satire. A heartfelt folk comedy with a Grammy-winning soundtrack, the film was praised for its humor, music, and Clooney's unlikely yet endearing portrayal of a rustic hero.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) Up in the Air

Up in the Air (Image via Prime Video)

Jason Reitman's 2009 release, Up in the Air, follows Ryan Bingham, who travels frequently and announces mass layoffs throughout the United States. His life philosophy is then put to the test by coworker Natalie, and he meets another traveler, which causes him to reflect on his relationships and emotions.

The movie strikes a balance between reflection and corporate satire. Viewers appreciated its themes of connection and isolation, as well as Clooney's performance, which combined vulnerability with confidence.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7) Michael Clayton

Michael Clayton (Image via Prime Video)

Tony Gilroy's Michael Clayton was released in 2007 and follows Michael Clayton, a law firm 'fixer' who exposes a risky cover-up involving a significant client and puts everything on the line by taking on ethical and legal corruption.

The movie is a gripping legal thriller with nuanced morals. Viewers praised the character depth and high-stakes tension in George Clooney's grounded performance, which earned widespread critical acclaim.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

8) Hail, Caesar!

Hail, Caesar! (Image via Prime Video)

This 2016 black comedy film was directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen. It follows Eddie Mannix, a studio fixer who works to resolve behind-the-scenes scandals in 1950s Hollywood culture, such as the abduction of star Baird Whitlock.

Hail, Caesar! is a glossy satire of the Golden Age film industry. George Clooney's portrayal of a clueless movie star caught in the midst of showbiz chaos, along with the film's sharp meta humor, was well received by viewers.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

9) Good Night, and Good Luck

Good Night, and Good Luck (Image via Prime Video)

George Clooney directed and starred in Good Night, and Good Luck, which was released in 2005. The film follows producer Fred Friendly and journalist Edward R. Murrow, who challenge a culture based on fear by taking on Senator McCarthy's anti-Communist campaigns during the TV era.

The film's historical drama and focus on journalistic integrity resonate strongly with tense political environments. Clooney's direction and the group's concern for morality are linked to content that is worth watching.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

10) Gravity

Gravity (Image via Prime Video)

Released in 2013, Gravity stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney in the leading roles. It follows astronauts Dr. Ryan Stone and veteran Kowalski, who get trapped in orbit after space debris destroys their shuttle, and they must fight to get back to Earth.

With its small cast and strong emotional impact, the movie is a gripping space survival thriller. Clooney's performance as a calm, steady mentor was praised for its quiet heroism, and the film's visual spectacle was also lauded.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Other classic George Clooney movies to revisit in 2025 include Money Monster, Touch of Evil, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Ocean's Twelve, and more.

