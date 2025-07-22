What did Quentin Tarantino say about George Clooney? Hunter Biden invokes director’s diss while calling out actor over Joe Biden letter

Former U.S. President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has recently criticized George Clooney along with certain democrats for reportedly attempting to convince his father to not participate in the presidential election last year.Notably, Hunter Biden also mentioned Quentin Tarantino’s old comments about George Clooney from a Deadline interview dated July 18, 2023. While having a conversation about &quot;modern movie stars,&quot; Tarantino said at the time:“Well, it’s been a long while since I think George Clooney has drawn anybody to an audience. When was the last time that he had a hit in this millennium?”Following this, Clooney addressed the director’s remarks during an interview with GQ magazine on August 13, 2023, which also featured Brad Pitt. He recalled:“He [Tarantino] did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Pitt] and somebody else, and then this [interviewer] goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’”In support of Tarantino's statement, Hunter Biden criticized George Clooney during a conversation with Andrew Callaghan for Channel 5 on July 21, 2025. He said that he does not feel like he needs to be nice to the Spy Kids star or anyone else around him. Biden further stated:“Number one, I agree with [director] Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney is not a fu**ing actor … he is a brand. He’s great friends with [former President] Barack Obama. Fu** you. What do you have to do with fu**ing anything? Why do I have to fu**ing listen to you?”Hunter also referred to his father’s contributions to the country over the years, saying that it is one of the reasons why George does not have the right to “step on” Joe Biden.In addition, Hunter addressed Clooney’s guest essay for The New York Times in July 2024, where the Ocean’s Thirteen star claimed that he met Joe Biden at a fundraiser. At the time, George described his experience of meeting Joe, saying that Biden was not the same person as he used to be in 2010.Recalling this, Hunter seemingly claimed that Barack Obama’s team allegedly supported Clooney to publish the essay. He said:“You know what George Clooney did? Because he sat down with, I guess, because he was given a blessing by the Obama team, the Obama people and whoever else.”George Clooney praised Joe Biden in 2024 after he dropped out of the electionIn his essay for The New York Times, the Tomorrowland star expressed his love for Joe Biden, adding that he believed in the politician. Clooney also mentioned that he considered Joe a close friend and appreciated the fact that Biden emerged as the winner of different battles in the last four years.George Clooney then addressed the best Democrats, such as Hakeem Jeffries, for requesting Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race. He said:“The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe “big Fu**ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”Back in September 2024, George Clooney appeared at the Venice Film Festival. As per People magazine, he spoke to a large group of reporters during the event, praising Biden for withdrawing his decision to participate in the Presidential Election.“The person who should be applauded is the President who did the most selfless thing that anybody has done since George Washington. All of the machinations that got us there, none of that’s going to be remembered, and it shouldn’t be”, Clooney said.The Academy Award winner added that there were people who said that there was a “better way forward” and that Joe Biden’s decision should be remembered as a “selfless act” that was not so easy.George Clooney is yet to share his response to Hunter Biden's comments.