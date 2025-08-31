Has Prime Video’s Motorheads been cancelled? Details explored

Created by John A. Norris, Motorheads is a coming-of-age drama that premiered on May 20, 2025, with all 10 episodes releasing simultaneously. It follows a group of teenagers who, through their love of street racing, form friendships and deal with what life has to throw at them. The show centers around twins Zac and Caitlyn who move to Pennsylvania, alongside their mother Samantha, to live with their uncle Logan.

A former NASCAR driver, now an auto body shop owner, the show centers around the quartet as the twins work to discover what happened to their father, who mysteriously disappeared. At present, Prime Video has officially opted against renewing Motorheads after one season. In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Jason Seagraves confirmed the news but asserted that they’re proud of what they created.

“While Johnny (series creator John A. Norris) and I are disappointed Motorheads won’t be continuing at Prime Video, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created,” Seagraves said.

Despite earning a 75% critics and a 98% fans rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earning strong viewership numbers, Amazon Prime Video has opted against renewing Motorheads for a second season, Deadline has reported. The show premiered in May 2025, and as per Deadline, the series remained on the streaming service’s daily top 10 shows list for a long time.

Vernon Sanders, Head of TV at Amazon MGM Studios, told Deadline in July 2025 that the streaming giant has been excited to see how well the show has performed.

“What I’ve been excited to see on that show in particular is we’ve got such great completion rates. So folks who start that show tend to watch it all the way through, and that’s a great sign,” Sanders said.

But despite Prime Video opting against renewal, reports have indicated that the producers are looking for a new home with Amazon’s permission. This comes after a campaign from fans across social media, and Deadline has further reported that the producers have already started conversations over the same.

However, the show’s future remains uncertain for now, although season 1 is still available on Prime Video.

What executive producer Jason Seagraves said about

Motorheads

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/PrimeVideo)

In an official statement to Deadline, Motorheads’ executive producer Jason Seagraves confirmed the unfortunate news but expressed both disappointment and optimism over Prime Video’s decision. He emphasised the show's vision and admitted that they are proud of the series that their team created.

“We set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together. While Johnny and I are disappointed Motorheads won’t be continuing at Prime Video, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created,” Seagraves said.

He also highlighted the passionate response from viewers who discovered the series and revealed that this response has fueled the production team's determination to find Motorheads a new home.

“Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us and we’re optimistic we’ll find a home that believes in and supports the show,” Seagraves added.

About Motorheads season 1

Season 1 follows twin siblings Zac and Caitlyn Torres, who, along with their mother Samantha (Nathalie Kelley), move to Ironwood, Pennsylvania. They start living with their uncle Logan (Ryan Phillippe), a former NASCAR driver turned auto body shop owner. Over the course of the series, the twins discover a new connection to the town’s street racing life as well as a bank robbery involving their missing father, Christian Maddox.

The series revolves around that plot line as the two teenagers rebuild their father’s old car while discovering more about his life. Motorheads eventually builds to major cliffhangers, including a car crash in a race between Zac and Harris, with the latter’s car hitting a crack in the road, flipping multiple times before bursting into flames.

On the other hand, Caitlyn receives a mysterious call from Spider Lake, Michigan, an important location connected to their father, suggesting that Christian might still be alive. The show quickly became a hit on Amazon Prime Video and lead actor Ryan Phillippe revealed, in a May 2025 interview with ScreenRant, that it’s because the show is so bingeable.

“It's an incredibly bingeable series, and every episode ends with a cliffhanger. It leads you right into the next one, so I hope that people are just going to watch this thing all in one go,” Phillippe said.

Motorheads season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

