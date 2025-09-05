7 psychological horror movies to watch if you loved ‘Heretic’

Heretic, a 2024 American psychological horror film by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, follows Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as two Mormon missionaries who visit the isolated home of the enigmatic Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant) after he shows interest in their religion.

What begins as a seemingly polite conversation quickly takes a darker turn when Reed traps them inside and challenges their beliefs in unsettling ways.

As his twisted philosophies and carefully staged deceptions unfold, the women uncover disturbing secrets hidden within the house. Reed’s obsession with control escalates into a night of psychological and physical torment, forcing Sister Paxton and Sister Barnes into a struggle for survival.

If viewers enjoyed Heretic for its themes of manipulation and psychological torment, then here are seven other psychological horror movies worth watching. Films like The Invitation (2015) and Possession (1981) similarly explore paranoia and the unsettling collapse of reality.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Audition, Perfect Blue, and 5 other psychological horror movies to watch if viewers loved Heretic

1) Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jacob is tormented by paranoia and nightmarish encounters in Jacob's Ladder (Image via Apple TV+)

Jacob’s Ladder, directed by Adrian Lyne and written by Bruce Joel Rubin, stars Tim Robbins as Jacob Singer, a Vietnam veteran haunted by strange visions and unsettling hallucinations.

Living in New York after his military service, Jacob is tormented by paranoia and nightmarish encounters that blur the line between reality and delusion. As he searches for answers, he struggles to discern whether he is unraveling mentally or uncovering a hidden truth tied to his past.

Like Heretic, Jacob’s Ladder traps its protagonist in a battle between perception and reality, where trauma and paranoia drive a relentless psychological collapse.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu

2) Possession (1981)

What begins as a domestic drama soon shifts into psychological horror in Possession (Image via Apple TV+)

Possession, directed by Andrzej Żuławski, stars Sam Neill as a spy whose marriage begins to collapse when his wife, played by Isabelle Adjani, suddenly asks for a divorce. What begins as a domestic drama soon shifts into psychological horror.

As Mark struggles to understand Anna’s increasingly erratic behavior, he becomes entangled in a web of obsession and violence. Their relationship spirals into madness, blurring the boundaries between reality and delusion.

Like Heretic in its focus on confinement and control, Possession explores a marriage collapsing into obsession and madness, where human relationships become the stage for horror.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Audition (1999)

Audition is a film directed by Takashi Miike and based on Ryu Murakami’s novel (Image via Apple TV+)

Audition, directed by Takashi Miike and based on Ryu Murakami’s novel, stars Ryo Ishibashi as a widower persuaded to search for love again through a staged film audition. There he meets Asami, played by Eihi Shiina, whose quiet demeanor and mysterious past draw him in.

What begins as a tender connection soon shifts into disturbing territory. As Asami’s hidden truths emerge, Shigeharu’s pursuit of companionship spirals into obsession, fear, and a chilling exploration of desire and control.

Much like Heretic, Audition begins with deceptive calm before twisting into a disturbing test of trust, exposing how hidden motives and manipulation can spiral into terror.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) Perfect Blue (1997)

Perfect Blue is a Japanese animated psychological thriller (Image via Apple TV+)

Perfect Blue, directed by Satoshi Kon, is a Japanese animated psychological thriller adapted from Yoshikazu Takeuchi’s novel.

It follows Mima, a pop idol who retires from her music group to become an actress, only to face an obsessive stalker and a mysterious website that eerily mirrors her private life.

As she takes on darker acting roles and mounting pressures, Mima begins to lose her grip on reality. The boundaries between performance and identity dissolve, pulling her into a disturbing spiral of paranoia and psychological terror.

Much like Heretic, Perfect Blue dives into psychological torment, where identity, control, and perception collide, leaving the protagonist questioning what is real.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

5) Antichrist (2009)

Antichrist stars Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg (Image via Apple TV+)

Antichrist, directed by Lars von Trier, stars Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg as a couple shattered by the sudden loss of their child. They retreat to a secluded cabin in the woods, hoping isolation will help them confront their grief. Instead, their sorrow turns into disturbing territory.

As visions, violence, and unsettling desires emerge, the boundary between human psychology and hostile nature collapses, creating a haunting exploration of loss and chaos.

In the spirit of Heretic, Antichrist isolates its characters in a confined setting where grief and twisted intimacy blur the lines between suffering and cruelty.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) The Invitation (2015)

Logan Marshall-Green as Will in The Invitation (Image via Apple TV+)

The Invitation, directed by Karyn Kusama, stars Logan Marshall-Green as Will, a man who joins his girlfriend at a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband. What begins as an uneasy reunion is shadowed by lingering grief and unresolved tensions.

As the evening progresses, strange behavior and cryptic conversations disturb the guests. Will becomes increasingly wary of the gathering, questioning whether his instincts are influenced by past grief or if something far more sinister is happening.

Similar to Heretic, The Invitation transforms a seemingly ordinary gathering into a sinister confrontation, where trust is tested and paranoia proves hard to ignore.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

7) The Lodge (2019)

The Lodge follows Grace, a woman with a traumatic past (Image via Apple TV+)

The Lodge, directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, follows Grace, a woman with a traumatic past, who spends Christmas snowbound in a remote cabin with her fiancé’s children. Still grieving their mother’s recent death, the family struggles to bridge mistrust and unease.

When the father leaves, the group is stranded as strange events begin to take hold. As fear intensifies and Grace’s past resurfaces, the line between reality and delusion blurs, leading to a harrowing descent into paranoia and survival.

Like Heretic, The Lodge thrives on isolation and mistrust, placing its characters in a closed environment where grief and manipulation slowly unravel sanity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

Interested viewers can stream Heretic on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, or Hulu.

