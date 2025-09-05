Where was The Conjuring: Last Rites filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the ninth installment of the Conjuring Universe and the last film in Ed and Lorraine Warren's on-screen saga. The movie came to theaters in the U.S. on September 5, 2025. It is the final installment in Warner Bros. and New Line's billion-dollar horror franchise, which started with James Wan's 2013 film The Conjuring.Directed by Michael Chaves, the movie returns Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the Warrens, with Mia Tomlinson taking on the role of Judy Warren and Ben Hardy as Tony Spera.As a conclusion, The Conjuring: Last Rites needed to sew together over a decade's worth of interweaving stories, as well as function as a standalone terrifying case based on the Warrens' investigations. To do so, the production relied heavily on atmospheric UK locations and a compact shooting schedule between September 16 and November 21, 2024.All filming locations of The Conjuring: Last Rites explored View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMuch of The Conjuring: Last Rites was shot in England, specifically in Hertfordshire and London, as per IMDb. The most identifiable location is Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, a historical estate that has been frequently utilized in film and TV.The Gothic feel and expansive grounds of the park were utilized for exterior scenes featuring the haunted mirror, providing the tale with a suitable location that matched the dark tone of the movie.Hertfordshire doubled for the Warren family home, an integral location throughout the horror films. Interior sets were recreated by production teams to represent both the 1960s and 1980s, as the film jumps between two periods.Various sequences of The Conjuring: Last Rites were also shot in the UK, where aging neighborhoods doubled as Pennsylvania streets. London soundstages offered room for interior scenes such as the church confrontation and the Smurl family haunted house, where some of the film's most intense scenes occur.Production started in September 2024 and concluded in late November, with a production schedule of slightly more than two months. Director Michael Chaves returned to the job after directing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II.The screenplay was by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on a story co-created by James Wan. The cinematography was by Eli Born.Another change occurred in the music division. Composer Benjamin Wallfisch replaced Joseph Bishara, who had scored previous films of the franchise.Read more: Is The Conjuring: Last Rites the franchise's last installment? Details exploredWhat is The Conjuring: Last Rites about?Vera Farmiga reprises her role as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites (Image via Instagram/@theconjuring)The Conjuring: Last Rites is a two-part story revolving around the Warrens' involvement in a haunted mirror. The movie opens in 1961, when Ed and Lorraine check out the mirror at a curiosity store. In the course of the interaction, Lorraine sees a horrific vision related to her unborn daughter, Judy.She almost dies giving birth, but the baby lives, the start of Judy's connection to the paranormal.The story then cuts to the mid-1980s, with the Smurl family in Pennsylvania. Jack and Janet Smurl and their children start to have violent hauntings when a mirror is introduced into their household. The activity picks up, with physical assaults, disembodied voices, and frightening apparitions directly linked to the object.While this is going on, adult Judy finds her own psychic powers increasing. When the haunting erupts and the church intervenes, the Warrens are called back from retirement. The confrontation involves Ed, Lorraine, Judy, and Tony Spera facing the mirror in a last-ditch effort to rid themselves of the demon within it.The conclusion provides closure to the Smurls' haunting as well as the Warrens' four decades of service. The last sequence, the wedding of Judy, which is hosted by characters from previous Conjuring movies, is a goodbye to the franchise.The Conjuring: Last Rites features Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren. They are supported by Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren and Ben Hardy as Tony Spera. Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, and Kíla Lord Cassidy appear as members of the Smurl family at the center of the haunting.The movie also features a few familiar faces from the previous installments, including Mackenzie Foy, Lili Taylor, Frances O'Connor, Madison Wolfe, and Julian Hilliard. In a gesture to the franchise's roots in real life, actual Tony Spera and Judy Warren both make cameo appearances at Ed's birthday party scene.Read more: Is there a post-credits scene in The Conjuring: Last Rites? Details exploredFor the unversed, the movie released on September 5, 2025.