Is there a post-credits scene in The Conjuring: Last Rites? Details explored

The Conjuring: Last Rites premiered in theaters on September 5, 2025, marking the fourth installment in the Conjuring series and the ninth installment within the larger franchise, produced by New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and the Safran Company, distributed by Warner Bros, and directed by Michael Chaves.

Ad

The film serves as the final chapter for Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who play Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie features Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren, Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren, and Steve Coulter, and others playing the family that is being targeted by the haunting.

With the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, viewers have been wondering whether the movie contains a post-credits scene and what implications it holds for the future of the franchise. The response is that yes, The Conjuring: Last Rites includes a post-credits scene, serving both as a homage to the true-life Warrens and as a symbolic ending to their motion picture saga.

Ad

Trending

Post-credits scene in The Conjuring: Last Rites

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Warner Bros.)

The post-credits scene in The Conjuring: Last Rites consists of real photographs and video clips of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The post-credit scene is composed of TV show footage, family photos, and home movies, and the last shot is of Ed beside the Conjuring mirror. The mirror, which is connected to one of the duo's earliest cases, also plays a pivotal role in the plot of the movie.

Ad

This appears to be a sendoff for the Warrens' characters, bringing fiction and fact together. While the main movie ends with the family emerging victorious against the demonic onslaught, the post-credits scene is an epilogue that honors the couple's real-life legacy but metaphorically flashes the dangers they faced.

Symbolism of the Conjuring mirror

The Conjuring mirror plays a pivotal role in both the main storyline and the closing epilogue of the film. In the narrative, it is associated with an initial case that almost put their daughter Judy in danger, and subsequently appears again as the family plans to retire. By visiting the mirror both at the beginning and end of their professional lives, the film implies it is a symbolic bookend to the Warrens' life as paranormal investigators.

Ad

Thematically, the mirror summarizes the overall Conjuring franchise. As an artifact used for summoning spirits and opening doors to the supernatural, it represents the same boundary between life and death that the Warrens spent their careers confronting. Ending with Ed’s image beside it provides a fitting counterpoint, underscoring the dual legacy of heroism and darkness that defines their story.

Significance of the post-credits scene

Ad

The post-credits scene in The Conjuring: Last Rites does not aim to lead into yet another sequel. Rather, it is a thoughtful and melancholic goodbye for Ed and Lorraine. It leaves the couple's actual history intact while wrapping up their storyline in the films so that the franchise can start anew with fresh tales beyond the Warrens.

Simultaneously, highlighting Conjuring mirror, the film gives new meaning to the franchise’s title. The word “conjuring” seems directly linked with the power of the mirror to conjure spirits, essentially bringing the whole series under this banner.

Ad

Also read: Is The Conjuring: Last Rites the franchise's last installment? Details explored.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More