The Conjuring: Last Rites ending explained: Final battle, wedding, and farewell to Ed and Lorraine Warren 

The Conjuring: Last Rites was released in the U.S. on September 5, 2025. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively. The cast also features Mia Tomlinson as their daughter Judy Warren, and Ben Hardy as her boyfriend, Tony Spera.

The Conjuring: Last Rites plot centers around Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators, who are called out of semi-retirement to help the Smurl family, who are being tormented by a mysterious demonic entity in their Pennsylvania home. The case has been touted as their final investigation in the paranormal world.

A haunting mirror from a past case reappears, endangering Judy, the Warrens' daughter, and turns the investigation into a personal one. Judy begins to accept her inherent psychic abilities as the movie explores the Warrens' legacy. The Conjuring: Last Rites concludes with the Warrens celebrating Judy's wedding after they successfully defeat the demon with their daughter's help.

A final scene also reveals their happy retirement, eventually leading to their peaceful deaths. The ending provides a bittersweet farewell to Ed and Lorraine, while building up for possible future stories focused on Judy and her husband, Tony.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

The Conjuring: Last Rites ending and legacy for the Warrens

The conclusion of The Conjuring: Last Rites provides a definitive and emotional farewell to the franchise's main characters, Ed and Lorraine Warren, while also establishing a new journey forward for the expansive cinematic universe. It focuses on their final case involving the tormented Smurl family. The plot centers on the combined efforts of the Warrens and their daughter, Judy.

The haunting is closely connected to a mysterious mirror from a previous case, which reappears to target Judy, turning the last encounter from a simple investigation into a battle for their family's safety. Ed and Lorraine successfully cast out the evil spirit, combining years of knowledge with Judy's growing psychic powers, which she gained from her mother.

This gives closure to the central conflict of the film, enabling the Smurl family to find peace and move forward with their lives. The emotional core of the film's ending, however, lies in its portrayal of Ed and Lorraine's final years. The Conjuring: Last Rites concludes with a gentle note, showing the couple celebrating their daughter's wedding to Tony Spera.

In a final scene, it is confirmed that Ed and Lorraine decide to walk away from ongoing investigations. The film portrays a happy, peaceful future that ends with their eventual deaths, only a few years apart, and honours their real-life commitment to each other. While giving Ed and Lorraine's story arc a satisfying conclusion, the movie opens the possibility of the franchise's further development.

The story passes the torch to the next generation, with Judy's acceptance of her gifted abilities and her relationship with Tony. This suggests that future instalments of The Conjuring universe could focus on their new adventures, with a possibility of the franchise's expansion without diminishing Ed and Lorraine's legacy.

Stay tuned for more updates.

