The Long Walk: Full list of cast and characters explored

Based on the Stephen King's dystopian horror novel of the same title, The Long Walk is co-produced and directed by Francis Lawrence. The film, releasing on September 12, 2025, features an ensemble cast including Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Mark Hamill and Judy Greer, among others.

In a dystopian future America, a tyrannical government hosts an annual "Long Walk" competition. The main character, Ray Garraty, is one of 100 teenage males who participate and are required to walk constantly at a minimum speed of four miles per hour. After three warnings, a "ticket," which is a metaphor for execution by armed soldiers, is issued for slowing down.

The physical and mental stress increases as the young men are reduced in number. Although Garraty briefly connects with other walkers, he eventually has to trek by himself. The cost of success is unimaginably high, nevertheless the last boy standing receives a magnificent prize.

The main cast of The Long Walk

1) Cooper Hoffman as Ray Garraty

Cooper Hoffman at “The Long Walk” Special Screening At American Cinematheque's Beyond Fest (Image via Getty)

Cooper Hoffman portrays the protagonist Ray Garraty, a teenager who, along with 99 other boys, enters a brutal walking contest to the death. Garraty forms a sibling bond with a fellow walker, Peter McVries. The two characters share stories and trust, offering a sense of humanity and morale in a bleak and deadly environment in The Long Walk.

Cooper Hoffman's breakthrough performance was in the 2021 film Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, in which he played Gary Valentine. The American actor earned critical acclaim and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Following that, he featured in the 2024 movie Saturday Night and debuted on stage in the 2025 Off-Broadway production of Curse of the Starving Class.

2) David Jonsson as Peter McVries

David Jonsson at the“The Long Walk” Special Screening At American Cinematheque's Beyond Fest (Image via Getty)

David Jonsson portrays Peter McVries in The Long Walk. McVries is a young man with a complicated past who, despite his circumstances, maintains an optimistic outlook. His conversations and friendship with Garraty serve as a vital break from the competition's relentless brutality. Their bond is a significant highlight in the narrative.

The British actor had his breakthrough role as Gus Sackey in the BBC/HBO series Industry. He further earned fame for his lead role as Dom in the 2023 romantic comedy film, Rye Lane, which earned him a British Independent Film Award nomination. In 2024, his performance as the synthetic human Andy in Alien: Romulus earned him the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2025.

3) Mark Hamill as The Major

Mark Hamill at “The Long Walk” Special Screening At American Cinematheque's Beyond Fest (Image via Getty)

Mark Hamill portrays The Major, the overseer of the annual Long Walk. The Major is the heartless, emotionless authority who decides the Walkers' fate and serves as the public face of the authoritarian government that approves this event. Wearing his sunglasses, The Long Walk character maintains an intimidating appearance and leads an undercover police squad called the "Squads" to enforce the strict regulations.

Mark Hamill's breakthrough role was that of Luke Skywalker in the 1977 film Star Wars. Beyond this iconic role, he is widely celebrated for his extensive voice acting career, most notably as the Joker in various Batman animated series and video games, a role he has played since the 1990s.

Supporting cast of The Long Walk

Listed below are all the supporting cast and characters in the film:

Garrett Wareing as Stebbins #38

Tut Nyuot as Arthur Baker #6

Charlie Plummer as Gary Barkovitch #5

Ben Wang as Hank Olson #46

Jordan Gonzalez as Richard Harkness #49

Joshua Odjick as Collie Parker #48

Roman Griffin Davis as Curley #7

Judy Greer as Ginnie Garraty

Josh Hamilton as Mr. William Garraty

Noah de Mel as Ewing #1

Daymon Wrightly as Rank #19

Jack Giffin as Ronald #45

Thamela Mpumlwana as Pearson #8

Keenan Lehmann as Larson #14

Dale Neri as Percy Grimes #31

Teagan Stark as Patrick Smith #4

Samuel Clark as Tressler #24

Emmanuel Oderemi as Zuck #50

Cameron MacConomy as Entry Gate Soldier

Gabriel Daniels as Police Officer

Adam Hurtig as Police Officer

Marina Stephenson Kerr as Lady in Black Dress

Athena Barten as Ta eenage girl with la ove sign

Leo King as Small Boy on Bikes

Ruger Red Barnes as Small Boy on Bikes

Steven Ratzlaff as Crowd Singer

Kevin McIntyre as Crowd Singer

Antonius Hackett as Crowd Singer

Sheaya Labiuk as Crowd Singer

Sharon Bajer as Crowd Singer

Toni Reimer as Crowd Singer

Laura Olafson as Crowd Singer

Carson Nattrass as Crowd Singer

David MacInnis as Loud Speaker Voice

The Long Walk will be released on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

