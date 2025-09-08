When will The Long Walk premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The Long Walk is an American dystopian horror thriller film directed by Francis Lawrence and written by JT Mollner. It is based on Stephen King's 1979 novel. The plot revolves around Raymond Garraty,one of 100 adolescent boys selected to participate in 'The Long Walk,' an administrative competition where the contestants have to keep walking at a rate of three miles per hour or higher or risk being shot. The sole survivor will receive money and a wish.

The movie touches on themes of survival, stamina, and the psychological effects of dictatorial regimes. The film is distributed by Lionsgate Films and is produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, and Francis Lawrence. Jeremiah Fraites is credited with composing the music. The Long Walk will be released theatrically on September 12, 2025.

The Long Walk: Release date

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Lionsgate Movies)

The film will premiere in US theaters on Friday, September 12, 2025, distributed by Lionsgate. Its release comes alongside other 2025 Stephen King adaptations, including Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake and HBO’s IT: Welcome to Derry.

Where to watch The Long Walk?

The Long Walk will first be released in theaters on September 12, 2025. No official streaming or digital release has been announced, but the movie is expected to be available on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, or Starz following theatrical runs.

What to expect from The Long Walk?

The film is set in a dystopian United States recovering from war and economic collapse. The story centers on a deadly walking competition overseen by a military officer known as The Major. As reported by CBR during a recent interview with SFX Magazine, director Francis Lawrence discussed the challenges of adapting Stephen King’s novel, particularly its violent subject matter. He emphasized that:

''I wasn’t going to buckle on that. I knew we were making a tough one. It doesn’t deserve to be PG-13; it deserves to be R," he shared. "Stephen also said it had to be an R. To be truthful to the book, it has to be violent, intense, sad. It has to be a tough watch. Whether supporting the war thematics, the financial nihilism thematics, or the anti-violence thematics, it has to retain that intensity.”

The official synopsis reads:

“It takes place in the future in which 100 teenage boys embark on an annual competition known as ‘The Long Walk.’ The rules are simple: maintain a speed above 4 miles per hour. Receive three warnings in an hour and you’re shot dead. The last one walking gets whatever he wants for the rest of his life. Under these grim circumstances, the boys develop deep friendships despite knowing that each of their friends’ survival is a threat to their own.”

Cast of The Long Walk

The confirmed cast includes:

Cooper Hoffman portrays Raymond Garraty: The central participant of the walking competition.

The central participant of the walking competition. David Jonsson portrays Peter McVries: Garraty’s ally and companion during the contest.

Garraty’s ally and companion during the contest. Garrett Wareing portrays Stebbins: A reserved and mysterious competitor.

A reserved and mysterious competitor. Tut Nyuot portrays Arthur Baker: An optimistic participant.

An optimistic participant. Charlie Plummer portrays Gary Barkovitch: A rival participant.

A rival participant. Ben Wang portrays Hank Olson: Provides humor and insight among the competitors.

Provides humor and insight among the competitors. Roman Griffin Davis portrays Thomas Curley: One of the younger participants.

One of the younger participants. Jordan Gonzalez portrays Richard Harkness

Joshua Odjick portrays Collie Parker i

i Mark Hamill portrays The Major: Military officer overseeing the contest.

Military officer overseeing the contest. Judy Greer portrays Mrs. Garraty: Raymond’s mother.

Raymond’s mother. Josh Hamilton portrays Mr. Garraty: Raymond’s father, appearing in flashbacks.

