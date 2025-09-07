"lot of support, man": Jeremy Renner opens up about doing his first movie, Knives Out 3, after a near-death accident

Jeremy Renner is making his initial return to cinemas with Knives Out 3 after enduring a nearly deadly snowplow incident in January 2023. The actor stated that the film represents his initial movie endeavor since the event that resulted in over 30 fractured bones and an extensive healing journey. While he was shielding his nephew, the 14,000-pound snowplow hit him. Regarding his return, Renner stated that he felt robust enough to embrace the challenge and acknowledged his castmates for supporting him throughout the journey.

In an interview with Variety published on September 6, 2025, Jeremy Renner explained how he prepared himself to face the demands of acting again. He shared that stepping back on set was not just about work but also about testing his limits after the accident. He said during an interview at Variety‘s TIFF Studio alongside his Knives Out costars,

“It’s a lot of support, man. It’s lovely to have it. There’s such a communion and camaraderie that happens, especially on a movie like this."

Renner expressed that the encouragement he received from the Knives Out 3 team made his comeback possible. He highlighted the support he received both personally and professionally, leaving the full details of his role and future projects for audiences to discover when the film releases.

Jeremy Renner on recovery and cast support

Jeremy Renner told Variety that taking on Knives Out 3 was a test of his physical and emotional recovery. He described the filming process as something that reassured him about his ability to work again. He emphasized the importance of his Knives Out 3 co-stars and credited the cast for offering constant support and encouragement. Speaking about the set experience, he said,

“It’s a lot of support, man. It’s lovely to have it. There’s such a communion and camaraderie that happens, especially in a movie like this.”

He continued,

“This is not even really a movie to me, it’s more like a stage play. We’re always together, we’re always in each other’s faces, even when we’re acting...It feels good to be back and welcomed back to the job that I love, with really great people.”

Renner stated that he did not want to let the accident define the rest of his career.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, helmed by Rian Johnson, is the third installment in the series starring Daniel Craig as investigator Benoit Blanc. The cast features Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

The movie debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 and is set to launch on Netflix on December 12, 2025. Jeremy Renner expressed that it was gratifying to be involved in a significant film once more. He mentioned that returning to the set helped him feel more like his true self following a challenging two-year period.

Renner also stated that he is eager for additional projects as he progressively reconstructs his career. For him, going back to a collaborative environment reinforced his passion for acting after one of the toughest times in his life.

