7 Madelyn Cline movies and shows to watch if you loved her in The Map That Leads to You

Madelyn Cline starrer The Map That Leads to You lines through cities and continents, beckoning viewers into a world of unlikely meetings and missed connections.

Its protagonist is Heather, played by Madelyn Cline. Heather is a college graduate taking her summer trip to Europe. She meets Jack, portrayed by KJ Apa. Jack is a free-spirited wanderer as his footloose nature upends Heather’s planned schedule.

Along the way, their journeys are shaped by other travelers and friends, as encounters with characters played by Sofia Wylie and Josh Lucas add humor, heart, and glimpses of reality. Laughter, skepticism, as well as several issues are always carried to every city stop including Barcelona, Bilbao, or others.

Audiences are brought into Heather’s map through bright settings as well as tension between curiosity and comfort level. Madelyn Cline leads each scene with energy, adapting to every twist that she encounters.

Boy Erased, Savannah Sunrise, and 5 other Madelyn Cline movies to watch

1) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Stream on Netflix)

Still from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Rian Johnson, this standalone sequel to Knives Out takes detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to the private Greek island of tech tycoon Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Blanc is one of the guests, joining Bron's inner circle group, known as the “Disruptors”. Together, they participate in a murder mystery game.

However, sinister events run amok when the game is transformed into a murder, and Blanc is compelled to run the investigation. As lies are exposed, events unravel through betrayals, corporate politics, and complex backstories among the guests. The film is characterized through the intersection of cleverly constructed plot, humor, and satire directed towards the elite classes.

Madelyn Cline is Whiskey, the girlfriend of YouTube sensation Duke Cody (Dave Bautista). Whiskey is introduced as a social-media-savvy influencer who is intent on monetizing her relationship for future benefit.

Through the progress of the story, Whiskey’s motivations, weaknesses, and subtext are discovered. Cline’s characterization contributes to the character’s storyline in the mystery that is played out.

2) This is the Night (Buy/Rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV & more)

Still from This is the Night (Image via Universal)

A summer in 1982 in Staten Island is the background of This Is the Night, as the members of the Dedea family are all personally and financially struggling. The events last one night coinciding with the boxing film Rocky III's release.

The youngest among the brothers, Anthony, is looking for courage in order to open up to his crush, Sophia Larocca, who is the daughter of local mobster Frank Larocca. When the family gathers to party in one local banquet hall, age-old tensions as well as hopes are brought up.

Madelyn Cline is Sophia Larocca, the focal point of Anthony’s quest for confidence. Sophia’s character allows Anthony to advance towards confidence in the narrative and is the main motivator in the plot. Through Sophia, the narrative suggests themes of adolescent love, identity, as well as personal growth in the context of family and community events.

3) Savannah Sunrise (Stream on Prime Video)

Still from Savannah Sunrise (Image via Imagicomm Entertainment)

Savannah Sunrise is a road trip movie that is about family relationships across generations. It explores themes of forgiveness, bonding, and catching up with loved ones. The plot is about Joy (Shawnee Smith) and Loraine (Pamela Reed) as they deal with unexpected obstacles as well as their own pasts throughout the journey.

The movie also includes Shawn Christian as Phil, Clare Carey as Angie, and Madelyn Cline as Willow. While her screentime is short, this is one of the early works from Madelyn Cline's career.

4) I Know What You Did Last Summer (Rent on Prime Video)

Still from I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Sony Pictures)

The 2025 film I Know What You Did Last Summer is the fourth American slasher film in the franchise and is the legacy sequel to the first film. This is the fourth chapter in the events that transpired 27 years after the first Tower Bay murders.

The film is about another group of friends who are in an auto accident that they attempt to hide. A year later, the group is stalked by a hook-wielding killer who is seeking revenge. The film goes on with other characters who featured in the first series, including Freddie Prinze Jr., as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Danica Richards is played by Madelyn Cline, one of the principal characters in the story, who gets pulled into events of horror and mystery. She is involved in some significant events, as well as in a recreation scene from the original franchise. A continuation of previous films, the flick broadens from that franchise's heritage to encompass new characters and storylines.

5) What Breaks the Ice (Stream on Prime Video)

Still from What Breaks The Ice (Image via Relentless Filmz)

Set in summer 1998, What Breaks the Ice is the tale of two teenage girls, Emily (Madelyn Cline) and Sammy (Sofia Hublitz), who hit it off immediately despite their very different backgrounds. Their friendship is shattered, however, when they find themselves as unknowing accessories to a crime that had ended in death.

This crime puts their bond to the test while bringing to light issues involving class differences as well as those faced in one's teenage years. Madelyn Cline's Emily is an upper-crust teenage girl who faces odd danger. Friendship, social disparity, and the aftereffects from unlikely events are this film's themes.

6) The Giant (Stream on Tubi)

Still from The Giant (Image via Camera Ready Pictures)

The Giant is a crime thriller film directed and written by David Raboy. Charlotte, played by Odessa Young, is coping from her mother’s recent suicide. She is shaken when her lover from afar is back as a series of unusual murders places the town in panic.

To complement Charlotte and her contemporaries is Olivia, played by Madelyn Cline, as that character enters into the events in progress. Reality is balanced with dream segments as themes in regards to grief, memory, as well as the ambiguity in young adulthood are discussed.

While not the main character, Madelyn Cline as Olivia contributes to the emotional depth of the story. Through that character’s interaction with Charlotte are glimpses that underscore friendship amidst tension as well as mystery in progress.

7) Boy Erased (Stream on Netflix)

Still from Boy Erased (Image via Focus Features)

Boy Erased is Joel Edgerton's biographical drama film based on Garrard Conley’s memoir. It is the story of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), the son of a small-town American pastor who is suddenly revealed to his parents, played by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, as gay.

Prodded by home and church, Jared is compelled to enter one conversion program where he is exposed to the reality of these institutions. He has to find a way to deal with who he is, and gradually starts to assert himself. Madelyn Cline is in a supporting role as Chloe, one of Jared’s contacts from back home.

Despite appearing infrequently, her character provides moments of encouragement and kindness to Jared. Cline’s character is also provided to denote the comparison between the real thing that is friendship versus the emotional tests that Jared has to endure in the program. She adds to the film’s tone as much as to emotional content.

Besides these films, Madelyn Cline also stars in a lead role in the show Outer Banks and has guest featured in Stranger Things and The Originals.

The Map That Leads to You is streaming on Prime Video.

