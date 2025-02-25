WWE legend Batista looks insanely jacked at 56; sends two-word message

WWE legend Batista has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately, judging by his latest Instagram story. The former WWE Champion looks insanely ripped in a new video he posted on his story.

Dave Bautista has been retired from pro wrestling for almost six years. The veteran doesn't intend to return to the ring and is happily retired. He has also made a name for himself in Hollywood and is deemed an incredibly talented actor by many.

In a new video that Batista shared on his Instagram story, he looks jacked and in incredible shape. Check out the video below:

Why Batista will never wrestle another match

There have been cases in the past where wrestlers have come back from retirement. Many fans have speculated about a potential return for The Animal over the years. Last year, the legend spoke with Chris Van Vliet and explained why he doesn't want to make a return to the ring.

"This is the way I wanted to go out. This is like a dream for me. This is why it’s so perfect, it’s such a romantic way. Wrestlers don’t get to choose the way they go out. I did. I went out on my own terms the way I wanted with the guy I wanted to go out with. I will never tarnish that. It’s not that I don’t miss it. I miss a crowd. I miss the energy of the crowd. I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music. But I know if I do that, I will just tarnish my storybook ending, and I’m just not willing to do it.” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

The 56-year-old star lost to his mentor and friend Triple H in a No-Holds-Barred match at WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Shortly after, he announced his retirement on social media.

