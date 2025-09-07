7 Action Thrillers to Watch if You Loved Ice Road: Vengeance

Ice Road: Vengeance delivers a high-power adrenaline rush through its explosive mountain adventure. The movie features Liam Neeson as Mike McCann, a significant rig ice road driver who travels to Nepal to scatter the ashes of his late brother on Mt. Everest.

McCann and his mountain guide face a group of ruthless mercenaries on the journey. Two must fight to protect themselves, the people they are traveling with, and the local villagers' place. Ice Road: Vengeance blends brutal action scenes with striking mountain landscapes.

Ice Road: Vengeance displays survival instincts against all the difficult odds in horrific conditions. Neeson brings his classic intensity to another revenge-infused character looking for justice.

Fans of extreme landscape thrillers will find plenty to enjoy in this high-octane adventure. Ice Road: Vengeance accurately combines explosive combat sequences with family loyalty throughout its runtime.

Here are seven other thrillers with the same themes and explosive action scenes as Ice Road: Vengeance.

1) The Grey

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie features Liam Neeson as Ottway in another frozen wasteland survival narrative laden with danger. Ottway deals with a group of oil workers who crash in Alaska's isolated wilderness during a storm. They encounter a pack of territorial wolves trying to kill them in harsh terrain.

Otteway has to employ his hunting experience and wilderness knowledge to protect the surviving group members. The wolves attack survivors one by one through violent confrontations. The story builds to a primal encounter between nature's most risky predators and man.

Neeson's character displays unhinged determination under high-pressure and life-threatening situations. The film features spectacular cinematography of frozen wilderness areas and snow landscapes. The movie explores themes of human nature and survival when confronted with unavoidable death.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Cliffhanger

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

The movie takes action at menacing mountain peaks, with Sylvester Stallone at his peak. He plays Gabe Walker, a mountain rescue climber haunted by personal tragedy and past failure. Treasury agents lose a lot of money during a mid-air heist gone berserk.

The money scatters across snow-filled Rocky Mountain peaks in isolated locations. The criminals compel Gabe to help them get the stolen cash using his climbing techniques. Walker must survive through the same skills. He fights back using treacherous mountain terrain as his primary weapon.

Explosive stunts and spectacular views define every action-filled scene throughout the movie. Like Ice Road: Vengeance, the film delivers classic action entertainment with heart-pumping scenes and convincing villains.

Cliffhanger is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

3) Wind River (2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film blends intense action with murder mystery in Wyoming's frozen wilderness landscape. The movie's premise follows Cory Lambert, an experienced wildlife tracker who finds a young woman's frozen body. FBI

Agent Jane Banner arrives to investigate the horrific crime on the reservation. The Wind River reservation keeps dangerous criminals and dark secrets in plain sight. Lamber employs his expert tracking techniques and local knowledge to find the killers. A tense standoff erupts between heavily armed suspects and law enforcement officers.

The risky winter environment becomes an enemy and an ally during the investigation. Jeremy Renner delivers a powerful performance as the grieving and determined tracker.

The movie encounters intense social issues while keeping a fierce thriller ambiance throughout. Like Ice Road: Vengeance, this movie includes snow-covered landscapes that create an atmosphere of constant danger and isolation for all characters.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Hanna (2011)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie follows a teen assassin trained from birth to be one big, dangerous mission. Erik raises his daughter in the isolated Finnish wilderness away from all civilization.

Hanna consists of incredible fighting techniques with elevated senses from years of training. A CIA operative called Marissa hunts them across several European countries effortlessly. The girl should complete her risky assignment while being chased by government agents. The European locations add more nuance to the intense chasing sequences and explosive fights.

Hanna finds the shocking truth about her identity and past during the journey. The film features eccentric cinematography and a unique electronic soundtrack throughout. Like Ice Road: Vengeance, the action sequences contrast highly with moments of emotional growth and innocent discovery.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Snowpiercer (2013)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This thriller film presents a dystopian future where Earth has frozen entirely after a climate disaster. The last survivors of humanity live aboard a huge train that circles the frozen world endlessly. The wealthy occupy luxurious front cars while the underprivileged suffer in the filthy tail section. Class warfare erupts throughout the train's varied sections in brutal fight scenes.

Every vehicle reveals new horrors and twisted social systems designed to keep control. The rebels fight through deadly obstacles and armed guards throughout their risky journey.

Tilda Swinton accurately portrays the role of a memorable villain representing the corrupt ruling class. The film displays social inequality through stunning production design and spectacular action sequences. The movie, like Ice Road: Vengeance, shows that revolution requires a lot of sacrifice and unshakable courage from simple people.

Snowpiercer is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

6) Deadfall (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie starts with a casino heist that goes wrong most unpredictably. Addison and his sister Liza fell through a dangerous Michigan blizzard after the robbery. Their vehicle crashed during the escape, separating the menacing siblings. Addison kills a state cop and steals his police cruiser to continue fleeing. Liza gets a ride from Jay, an ex-boxer heading home for Thanksgiving dinner.

Both criminals find shelter during a big snowstorm that covers the region. A former boxer's innocent family unwillingly gets involved in their violent crimes.

Several storylines unfold during a chaotic Thanksgiving dinner filled with hidden risks. The siblings' bond grows increasingly perilous and twisted as the secrets come to light.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie displays climate change triggering a dangerous new ice age. Paleoclimatologist Jack Hall predicts the environmental chaos but warns officials when it is too late.

An enormous superstorm engulfed big cities around the world chaotically. Jack's son Sam and other survivors get trapped in New York's frozen public library. The father starts a dangerous journey to save his child from certain death.

The temperatures drop to harmful levels across the northern hemisphere within a few days. Sam and his pals burn books to keep warm while waiting to be rescued. Jack encounters hungry wolves and frozen landscapes during his dangerous journey to Sam.

The movie, like Ice Road: Vengeance, combines family drama with spectacular disaster sequences and stunning visual effects. Roland Emmerich creates amazing visual effects showcasing nature's overwhelming and destructive power.

This thriller film is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

These are seven action thrillers to watch if you liked Ice Road: Vengeance. Let us know in the comments section which film is your favourite.

