7 teen romcoms to watch if you liked ‘Love Untangled’

Love Untangled (2025) brings back '90s nostalgia, teen crushes, and a journey to self-acceptance through Park Se-ri, a bubbly high school girl whose bushy curls stand in the way of her true love story with heartthrob Kim Hyun. But when a transfer student named Han Yoon-seok shows up with a hairstylist mother, she hatches a plan to befriend him and get her magical hair treatment.

Directed by Namkoong Sun, the teen romance movie moves past cliches. There are no bullies making fun of Se-ri or her hair, and no grand romantic gestures. It is a soft introspection of love and loss, untangling within the wholesome, cozy premise. This Netflix movie premiered on August 29, 2025, and stars Gong Myung, Shin Eun-soo, Cha Woo-min, and an ensemble cast.

Fans of teen romcoms like Love Untangled can check out other movies like 20th Century Girl and You Are the Apple of My Eye.

1) 20th Century Girl (2022)

The cast of 20th Century Girl (Image via Netflix)

Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung), a cheerful high school student, promises her ailing friend Yeon-du (Roh Yoon-seo) that she will keep tabs on Yeon-du's crush while she goes to the United States for surgery. But in a comedy of errors, Bo-ra ends up falling for her friend's crush instead. In the ultimate bait-and-switch, the comical premise reveals a poignant tale of friendship, love, and loss in 1999 Korea.

If there is a teen romcom like Love Untangled that tastefully toes the line between dreamy teenage love and the heartbreaks that come with it, it is Bang Woo-ri's 20th Century Girl. The movies take every fan on a nostalgia-filled ride to the '90s, to simpler times, first loves, and the complicated feelings that come with youth. Keep tissues ready, as the heartbreak hits like a freight train in the end.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) You Are the Apple of My Eye (2025)

The main duo in the movie (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros. Singapore)

Jin-woo (Jung Jin-young) and Seon-ah (Dahyun of TWICE) are polar opposites. While he is the happy-go-lucky jokester with an equally unserious group of friends, she is the elusive model student with no idea all eyes are on her. But when their unlikely friendship deepens into something more, every moment of high school and youth begins to glow for Jin-woo.

Love Untangled and You Are the Apple of My Eye feel like capturing nostalgic lightning in a bottle. It reminds fans that everything, from stolen glances to lifelong friendships, can be pure and uncomplicated. This Cho Young-myoung teen romcom is based on Taiwanese author Giddens Ko's novel of the same name.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) The Duff (2015)

Wesley and Bianca in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Bianca Piper (Mae Whitman) thinks she has it all: Good friends, a position in the school paper, and a crush on the artsy boy. But her childhood friend and neighbor Wesley Rush (Robbie Amell) breaks her bubble: She is the "Designated Ugly Fat Friend" in her friends' group, and on a much lower social rung. She teams up with him on a quest to change her fate and finds herself along the way.

Bianca in The Duff and Se-ri in Love Untangled are teenagers in a world where harsh beauty standards and peer pressure are the norm. But that's what makes their journey to self-love so heartwarming to watch. In the process, they fall in love with the guy who was right under their noses all along. Directed by Ari Sandel, this is the perfect watch for teen romcom fans.

Where to watch: YouTube/Prime Video

4) Ditto (2022)

The duo connects over a ham radio (Image via Prime Video)

Kim Yong's (Yeon Jin-goo) life as a college junior in 1999 South Korea changes on one lunar eclipse day, when an old ham radio connects him to Mo-nee (Cho Yi-hyun), a sophomore in the same university. The catch? She is from 2022. The duo journeys towards self-discovery, sharing each other's milestones in love and life while cutting across the time-space continuum.

Directed by Seo Eun-young, this teen romcom is perfect for fans who enjoyed Love Untangled's throwback to the '90s and its refreshing nuance of the present day. It is the best of both worlds and goes beyond a stereotypical romance. Fans can immerse themselves in an introspective story that encapsulates the relatable complications of youth.

Where to watch: Plex/Pluto TV/Prime Video

5) The Princess Diaries (2001)

Mia becomes a princess (Image via Disney+)

Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) is a shy teen whose life changes when her father dies and she discovers she is the princess of a European country named Genovia. She goes from the bushy-haired, bullied high schooler to spotless royalty overnight, but the trials of being a teenager continue to shape her experiences.

The power of friendship, first crushes, and growing confidence, underscores this coming-of-age teen drama. While Mia's love story isn't part of the main plot, her journey to empowerment and self-acceptance is a loving ode to teenage girls everywhere, reminding them they are beautiful no matter what. Fans of Love Untangled will relate to that sentiment.

Where to watch: Disney+

6) On Your Wedding Day (2018)

The main duo in the romcom (Image via Prime Video)

If Love Untangled made fans reminisce about their teenage selves, On Your Wedding Day should be their next watch. The movie's premise is exactly that: When Hwang Woo-yeon (Kim Young-kwang) receives a wedding invite from his first love, Hwan Seung-hee (Park Bo-young), he takes a trip down memory lane and re-lives every sparkling moment of their youthful love story.

Both movies are a reminder that youth is a moment of growth, big changes, and self-realization, and typically end up defining adulthood. With a healthy dose of bittersweet nostalgia and missed timing, this Lee Seok-geun romance is a must-watch for fans who want to ride the nostalgia wave of Love Untangled.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Rakuten Viki

7) First Love (A Crazy Little Thing Called Love) (2010)

Nam is an awkward teen with a crush (Image via YouTube/SahaMongkolMedia)

Nam (Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul) is a typical awkward high schooler. With her best friends, AKA the "cheer gang," by her side, she decides to pursue her crush: The unattainable grade 10 freshman named Chon. A friendship forms between the two, as Nam tries to woo Chon while finding her true self.

This Thai teen romcom is perfect for Love Untangled fans. There's a female lead who isn't what society deems beautiful. The unattainable crush. The giggles and simplicity of high school friendships, and a story that goes beyond getting the guy and becomes about self-acceptance. Directed by Wasin Pokpong Puttipong Pormsaka Na-Sakonnakorn, it is a widely-praised Thai classic.

Where to watch: Bilibili TV

Love Untangled fans can also check out Architecture 101 (2012) and K-dramas like Twenty Five-Twenty One (2023) and Lovely Runner (2024).

