Love Untangled ending explained and review- Park Se-ri's love story concludes, but should you tune in?

On August 29, 2025, Netflix released its latest Korean romcom Love Untangled, or Gobaekui Yeoksa (History of Confession). The movie is directed by Namkoong Sun and written by Ji Chun-hee and Wang Doo-ri. It stars Shin Eun-soo as Park Se-ri, Gong Myung as Han Yoon-seok, and Cha Woo-min as Kim Hyeon. Meanwhile, Yoon Sang-hyeon and Kang Mi-na appear in key supporting roles. The film is produced by Bombaram Film, and the run-time is 119 minutes. The setting for Love Untangled takes place in 1998. It follows the story of Park Se-ri, a 19-year-old girl who believes her frizzy hair is subverting her chances of confessing her feelings to Kim Hyeon. Se-ri believes if she gets transformed before confessing her feelings for Hyeon, she might succeed in her love. In doing so, she meets transfer student Han Yoon-seok, who unexpectedly becomes involved in her plan. What began as &quot;Operation Love,&quot; evolves into a more humanly connected relationship. The ending of the film reveals itself when Se-ri chooses to embrace her natural self instead of changing for her crush. Han Yoon-seok, who has supported and understood her throughout, becomes the person who truly values her without conditions.This conclusion emphasizes the film's core point about self-love and sincerity being more powerful than the fickle admiration of appearance.DISCLAIMER: All views and opinions expressed in this movie review belong solely to the author.As a review, Love Untangled is sweet, nostalgic, and heartfelt. It recreates the purity of first love in late-1990s Busan. While some of the conflicts in the second half felt somewhat extraneous, the chemistry between Shin Eun-soo and Gong Myung kept the story interesting. While it doesn't reinvent the romance genre, it offers a warm and relatable viewing experience. It feels a nod to teenage innocence and the confidence to be oneself.More about the production, cast, and details of Love UntangledLove Untangled was officially commissioned by Netflix, while Bombaram Film was hired for production. The director Namkoong Sun is an indie filmmaker who is known for emotional depth. She mixes a nostalgic school romance with insecurities and growth.The screenplay by Ji Chun-hee and Wang Doo-ri keeps the tone light. However, it still weaves in meaningful commentary on self-acceptance.☆ @1023filmLINK“i love every version of you, park seri” — love untangled (2025)Shin Eun-soo excels in her role as Park Se-ri, presenting a convincing portrayal of a teenager struggling with insecurities while experiencing her first love. Gong Myung is charming as Han Yoon-seok, the transfer student whose warmth slowly shifts the trajectory of Se-ri’s plans. The 1998 time period is convincingly re-created in its visuals, fashions, and music, and viewers will enjoy the nostalgia of it all. Elements like cassette tapes, camcorders, and seaside school moments add to the film’s charm.Stills from Netflix’s Love Untangled (Images via X/@NetflixKR)Its cinematography manages to encapsulate both charming entertainment and sentimental feelings. The music also emphasizes the sweetness of first love. Cha Woo-min's Kim Hyeon is exactly what a crush is meant to be, Yoon Sang-hyeon and Kang Mi-na further enhance the role of Se-ri's friend and rival. Also, special cameo appearances from Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi bring the entertainment value up a notch. In summary, Love Untangled delivers a soft romantic comedy focused on character growth rather than dramatic story points.It may not be groundbreaking, but it delivers on its promise of being a feel-good watch, perfect for anyone looking for a simple yet heartwarming love story.