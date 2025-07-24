"He is THE influencer"- Fans celebrate as SBS credits BTS' Jimin and his father's ZMillennial Café for boosting foreign tourism in Busan

SBS News recently spotlighted BTS’ Jimin and his father’s ZMillennial Café as one of the driving forces behind the boom in foreign tourism to Busan. In a video released on July 23, 2025, the channel revealed that the café alone drew an impressive 100,000 international visitors last year. It made it a standout tourist attraction.For those unaware, Busan is Jimin's birthplace. In the video released on YouTube, they described it as a place that captures the singer's journey and personal story. As translated by an X user, @PJM data, they said in the video,&quot;This is the place where BTS Jimin's life story is captured. Last year, 100,000 foreign tourists visited this place alone. Among foreigners, it is considered a hidden gem in Busan.&quot;During the feature, SBS reported that 1.38 million tourists visited Busan within the first five months of this year. The projections suggested that the total number could surpass 3 million by the end of the year.The BTS star's association with Busan and ZMillennial Café is credited as a major contributor to this surge. Fans were quick to react online. An X user, @FifitaGlitz6534, wrote,&quot;He is THE influencer without even trying.&quot;Others too joined in as they praised the idol's influence on the pop culture, but also tourism and the local economy.&quot;100,000 foreign tourists to visit a cafe is crazy. Like imagine the plane tickets, hotels/airbnb, souvenirs bought and food and other commodities they buy during the visit in SK. Jimin's economic impact is crazy,&quot; a fan remarked. &quot;S. KOREA'S FRONTMAN FOR A REASON,&quot; an X user wrote.100k foreign tourists are really insane. Jimin is a global it boy for a reason..ZM-ILLENNIAL Cafe is truly a hidden gem of Busan. I wish I could visit this place soon,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;But this is crazy...10OK foreign????? INSANEEEEEE... Jimin n Papa Park is literally representing the whole country alone,&quot; another one said.Many expressed that visiting ZMillennial feels like connecting with the artist on a personal level. This is especially because the café displays fan letters, gifts, and mementos dedicated to him.&quot;Fans go there because it's the closest we get to Ji-min. To be able to talk and shake hands with his dad and to leave love notes and flowers and personalized gifts for our Jimin makes it special,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Some people are not prepared to read this news. Ji min has a positive influence that moves and contributes a lot not only to the country but also to different parts of the world,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;he is really Busan's fav boy and SK's overall,&quot; another one said.More on ZMillennial Café, Jimin’s impact, and latest activitiesOwned by the singer's father, ZMillennial Café (formerly Magnate) is known for its modern design, ambience, and extensive menu. It features specialty coffees, desserts like the popular blueberry cake, and savory items. The café also sells unique merchandise, including Jimin-themed t-shirts and beanies.The name ZMillennial was chosen to represent a lasting bond with younger generations, particularly the MZ generation. It was a rebranding caused by trademark conflicts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe café has become a central hub for ARMY celebrations, especially during the K-pop singer's birthday month. Fans from across the globe visit to decorate the space with banners and floral displays.Beyond this, the Filter singer. He was recently seen in Los Angeles dining with BTS members V and Jungkook.The trio was spotted enjoying a relaxed evening together ahead of BTS’ upcoming 2026 comeback album and world tour preparations.