“Vmin are so precious”— Fans emotional as BTS’ Jimin and Taehyung share Army Day tributes, hint at new music

BTS’ Taehyung and Jimin came online on Weverse to wish their fans a very happy "ARMY Day" on July 9, 2025. Initially, it was just these two members, but later, j-hope also joined in to extend his wishes to the ARMY.

Ad

Taehyung was the first to post. He shared two photos of himself from his ongoing trip to Paris, along with the caption:

“Happy ARMY Day... Hope you have the happiest day ever today.”

Jimin, on the other hand, took a slightly different approach. He didn’t just wish the fans but also seemed to drop a hint about his upcoming music. His caption read:

“ARMY’s birthday... Happy birthday... I love you. I’ll work hard and come back to you!!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the caption might seem ordinary at first glance, it was the accompanying photo that sparked excitement. He posted a selfie wearing headphones, suggesting he might have been in a recording session. Adding to the charm, he hand-drew a cake on the image, which touched fans' hearts. With this one post, he managed both to wish the fans and tease new music.

As for j-hope, he made a separate Instagram post entirely dedicated to ARMY. He shared a total of 20 photos, 18 of them were of the audience from his “HOPE ON THE STAGE” tour, while the last two were selfie videos. He captioned the post with:

Ad

“HAPPY ARMY DAY.”

To add a personal touch, he included a purple heart emoji, symbolizing BTS’ signature color.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were deeply moved by the thoughtful wishes from the members, flooding the comments with love and appreciation.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARMY GREETINGS FROM JIMIN AND TAEHYUNG AWWWWWWW,” a fan said.

“Oh how i love being an army!” a fan exclaimed.

“We got soulmates wishing us birthday,” a fan remarked.

Some fans pointed out how Jimin posted a picture from the studio.

Ad

“My vmin heart is so happyyyyy I received a message from my bias and bias wrecker love vmin forever they are my comfort pairsss,” a fan expressed.

“Jimin in the studio working on music but didn't forget to wish us OH MY JIMIN,” a fan pointed out.

“TAEHYUNG, JIMIN, JHOPE..Three wishes From memeber..OMG WHY IT'S FEELS SOO TOUCHED,” a fan wrote.

Ad

BTS members' recent whereabouts amidst updates from Taehyung and Jimin on ARMY day

Every year, BTS fans around the world celebrate ARMY Day on July 9. However, the past three years have been a bit difficult for fans, as BTS members were actively serving in the military. But for the first time since 2022, this year marks a special celebration, with all seven members officially back from the military.

Ad

Most of the members are currently taking a well-deserved break and are not actively engaged in new public projects. However, among them, V is the exception, as he’s currently fulfilling ambassadorial duties for CELINE. He has been in Paris since July 4, and despite being away and busy, V has consistently kept fans updated through pictures and public sightings on the streets of Paris.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Jimin, there are no officially announced projects at the moment. However, reports from a few days ago suggest that he recently shot for the travel show Are You Sure?! alongside bandmate Jungkook. This has sparked speculation that a second season of the show may be in the works, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

Despite their varying schedules, the members who took time to wish ARMY made the day even more special, and fans were deeply touched by their efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More