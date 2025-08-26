Upload season 4 ending explained: Is Nathan truly dead? What happens to the digital Nathan?

Upload season 4, the series finale, is now out on Prime Video. The four-episode season brings audiences back to Lakeview and gives farewell to Robbie Amell's Nathan Brown, literally and figuratively. Season 4 kicks off with a happy scene, with the IRL Nathan and Nora's wedding ceremony in some sort of courthouse.

Ad

Unfortunately, the happy scene is just unfolding in Nora's VR because, in real life, Nathan is dead. But, it's later revealed that the IRL Nathan is actually alive and being held captive by Horizen. Upload season 4 centered on Nora finding him before he's killed off by the evil corporation.

However, things become much more complicated in the end because while Nora and Nathan find each other, they also have to say goodbye again. Nathan's body is failing, and his story in Upload season 4 ends with his physical death. Meanwhile, digital Nathan, aka the Horizen Nathan, survives, much to Ingrid's happiness.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Upload season 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

Does Nathan die or survive at the end of Upload season 4?

Nathan and Nora (Image via Prime Video)

Upload season 4 ends in IRL Nathan Brown's physical death, but not before the show gives him and Nora Antony's story a proper goodbye. The season dives right into the emotional fallout after Upload season 3. Nora believes that the real Nathan is lost forever after Horizen starts erasing duplicate uploads.

Ad

She's depressed and refuses to go out of her room or even eat, and only spends time in her VR with her memories of Nathan. But in true Upload fashion, nothing is ever straightforward, and it's later revealed that IRL Nathan is, in fact, very much alive. He's being experimented on by Betta's scientists, held captive in Elysium Medspa in New York.

While Nora fails to find him there, Nathan breaks away with the help of one of the scientists, Dennis, and gets reunited with Nora. Unfortunately, their reunion is cut short, overshadowed by a tragedy. Nathan is weakening, and after over a hundred repeated uploads, his neural pathways have been damaged. He doesn't have long to live, but he refuses another upload.

Ad

Instead, Nora and Nathan spend whatever little time they have left together in the real world. They spend their final days reminiscing about their dreams, sharing a quiet moment, and watching their wedding unfold in Nora's VR simulation. Nathan dies in Nora's arms, watching one of their unfulfilled dreams at the end of Upload season 4, but not before he gives her the ring drive with all his memories of her.

Read more: How many episodes are left in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Ad

Upload season 4 ending: What happens to Ingrid and Horizen Nathan?

Digital Nathan and Ingrid (Image via Prime Video)

At the end of Upload season 4, Ingrid gets what she wants, which is to download the digital Nathan into the human body she has prepared for him. While it is almost derailed after a VIP AI Guy wrecks havoc at Lakeview, the series ends Ingrid and digital Nathan's story with a happy ending and a new baby.

Ad

Now that he has a human body, digital Nathan is starting a family with Ingrid. They are now a power couple, and the series ends with them being interviewed on Gigi's talk show, Le Journal Gigi, together. It turns out that Ingrid has made a huge name for herself after inventing stylish VR hugsuits after spending a good chunk of her romantic life in an unflattering hugsuit to be with digital Nathan.

Ad

Read more: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7 soundtrack

What happens to Lakeview at the end of Upload season 4?

After his upload, the Healer AI Guy stays in Lakeview, and he is now running the entire operation. As Aleesha has taught him, they are customer-centered. He has also turned Lakeview into a nonprofit, a far cry from what it was before. That said, there is no clear explanation as to what happened to Horizen and the people behind it.

Ad

Whether Aleesha has found enough evidence to put them in prison remains a mystery until the end of Upload season 4. What is clear, however, is that the greedy mastermind, David Choak, has finally met his end, for good this time. During Nathan's escape from Medspa, he unknowingly crushes Choak's only upload copy with the wheels of his car twice, which means he is gone for good.

Read more: Hotel Costiera season 1 trailer is out

Ad

Upload season 4 ending: Where is Aleesha now?

Aleesha at Lakeview (Image via Prime Video)

At the end of Upload season 4, Aleesha has parted with Lakeview. Like Ingrid and digital Nathan's interview to share updates about their lives after the Lakeview fiasco, the Prime Video show features the same for Aleesha. It turns out that after the chaos at Lakeview, she has started working for Oscar Mayer Intel. Whether she left the company on her own or was fired after attacking Jitendra is a mystery.

Ad

Compared to her work life before, where she's always behind a desk, her new job at OMI brings her outdoors and into more dangerous situations. Her OMI job is just a cover, however, because she's a full-time spy now. In the final moments of Upload season 4, Aleesha is seen in a covert mission retrieving some highly advanced tech in Siberia.

Read more: Emilia Clarke’s 9-year-old film sees streaming boost on Prime Video

Ad

Is Luke dead at the end of Upload season 4?

IRL Nathan is not the only one dead by the end of season 4. Luke is also dead after being a hero. After the VIP AI Guy wreaks havoc at Lakeview, Aleesha and Ingrid find a way to download digital Nathan and Luke with the help of the Healer AI Guy from New York. But as they are about to be downloaded, VIP AI Guy heads toward the torrent, and the Healer AI Guy is yet to finish uploading.

Ad

Luke decides to intervene and go after VIP AI Guy, but the latter kills him by sending him into the torrent. Digital Nathan is about to suffer the same fate, but Healer AI Guy has finished his upload and overpowers VIP AI Guy. To honor his best friend, Nathan is naming his and Ingrid's baby after Luke.

Catch all four episodes of Upload season 4 streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More